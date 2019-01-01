Tocagen (TOCA) has a drug in phase 3 trial targeting high grade glioma or HGG. This trial will yield results by the end of 2019. Past early stage trials have shown interesting efficacy data in this difficult to treat cancer. HGG, which includes both stage III gliomas as well as the extremely difficult to treat stage IV glioma known as glioblastoma (GBM) has very few and quite inadequate treatment options at present, and any progress in this field is always exciting, especially coming from such a small company.

The mechanism here is very interesting. There is a combination of two drugs in this phase 3 trial - Toca 511 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec) and Toca FC (5-fluorocytosine). This works a little bit like a guided missile, where Toca 511 acts as the guiding mechanism and Toca FC acts as the payload. Toca 511 contains a retroviral replicating vector (RRV) that encodes a yeast-derived gene that is not naturally occurring in humans. This gene expresses a prodrug activating enzyme called CD or cytosine deaminase. Toca 511 is selectively - this is the keyword here, see more below - delivered to cancer cells where it expresses the CD enzyme. This acts as the guiding system.

Toca FC is a prodrug of a well-known chemotherapy agent 5-FU which has been long used to treat colorectal and other cancers. When in contact with CD, Toca FC is converted to 5-FU and thus selectively kills cancer cells containing this CD enzyme. Once activated, it also kills neighboring cancer cells that may not contain the CD enzyme. Moreover, this process releases cancer-specific antigens that attract immune cells like T-cells which perform a more thorough clean up process. This is the theory behind Tocagen’s HGG treatment, and in theory, at least, it is very exciting. Toca 511 is injectible, while Toca FC is orally administered, extended release.

So we took a look at TOCA through our IOMachine, a four-factor test for biotech stocks, and here are the results:

Catalyst

The nearest major catalyst is the second analysis from the phase 3 trial of Toca 511 and Toca FC, and the trial will have its final results by the end of this year. Approval, if it happens, will happen sometime by the end of 2020, if not earlier. So that’s the timeline for this investment.

Previous trial data

Tocagen has studied the Toca 511 and Toca FC combo in 3 phase 1 trials across 127 patients with recurrent HGG. These results are available here. Briefly:

Overall survival for recurrent high-grade glioma was 13.6 months (95% confidence interval, 10.8 to 20.0) and was statistically improved relative to an external control (hazard ratio, 0.45; P = 0.003). Tumor samples from subjects surviving more than 52 weeks after Toca 511 delivery disproportionately displayed a survival-related mRNA expression signature, identifying a potential molecular signature that may correlate with treatment-related survival rather than being prognostic. Toca 511 and Toca FC show excellent tolerability… (Historical) Treatments for recurrent glioblastoma are associated with an overall survival (OS) of 7.1 to 9.8 months.

The results can also be summarized in the following three tables:

Source

Lomustine is a standard of care in rGBM and possibly other gliomas (see more in the competition section below). As we can see, OS figures from Tocagen’s drugs are far superior to what we have with control Lomustine. Avastin, which is also used in rGBM, performed even worse: while its PFS data has been good, its OS has generally been poor, see below:

Source

So Tocagen’s drug has very good results. Safety-wise, too, considering the serious nature of the disease, the drug seems well-tolerated compared to Avastin and other competing drugs with possibly even lower efficacy.

In the efficacy evaluable population, OS for recurrent HGG subjects (n = 43) was 13.6 months [95% confidence interval (CI), 10.8 to 20.0], and that for HGG subjects at first or second recurrence was 14.4 months (95% CI, 11.3 to 32.3) (Table 1). OS for glioblastoma subjects was 11.6 months (95% CI, 9.2 to 14.6), and that for glioblastoma subjects at first or second recurrence was 13.6 months (95% CI, 11.1 to 20.0). In the efficacy evaluable population, landmark survival data included OS at 6 months (OS6) (87.9%), OS9 (72.4%), OS12 (52.5%), and OS24 (29.1%).

Use of the external control in this study produced exceedingly good results, and these are being verified in the 400-patient phase 3 trial that is ongoing now.

A question that vexed me when I first researched Tocagen was the issue of selectivity - what makes Toca 511 selective to cancer cells alone? The above-cited research paper has a definitive answer - “As an RRV based on a gammaretrovirus with an amphotropic envelope, Toca 511 infects human cells with selectivity for cancer cells because genome integration is dependent on cell division and viral replication is normally restricted by innate and adaptive immune responses that are defective in malignant tissues.” So the malignancy itself makes the cancer cells conducive to being selectively bound to the viral vector.

As for safety, the paper says that “Because 5-FU is generated directly within infected tumors and its half-life is short, adverse effects of systemic chemotherapy, such as myelotoxicity, are avoided. This also enables the immune system to remain intact, preserving the capacity to develop antitumor immune responses.” In the phase 1 trial, the therapy was well-tolerated, with low and generally manageable serious adverse events.

Before I forget, I should mention that Tocagen’s therapy comes with both FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and EMA PRIME Designation. That gives it accelerated approval, among other benefits.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $203.364M, a cash balance of $85M as of the September quarter, and cash burn of roughly $0.9M. The September quarter was special, because in the previous quarters it burned roughly $12M per quarter, and in 2017 it burned through about $30M. Anyway, it does seem to have sufficient cash to run the trial through. With enrollment now complete, much of the trial expenses must be over.

On Dec. 13, Tocagen prices its public offering of 3M shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$30M. That should be added to the cash balance. So, we have a cash balance of $115M, and while dilution is best predicted with a crystal ball, there’s no logic for a near-term dilution.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells, and we see mostly buys here:

Source

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Competition

To be frank, there’s hardly any real competition among currently available drugs for HGG, including GBM. Each type of HGG has its own treatment modalities; however, surgical resection, where possible, followed by radiation and chemotherapy, either as monotherapy or in combination with another drug, is the standard of care here. However, results are really poor, and survival benefit of treatments is meager at best, especially if the tumor does not respond to initial surgery, which is a majority of cases.

Tocagen presents a good list of drugs being used for current treatment, and it is presented verbatim below:

Source

Among pipeline treatments, or very newly available ones, NovoCure’s (NVCR) tumor treating fields approach is interesting and has been shown to be successful. However, we should look at it as complementary rather than a competition to Tocagen.

Other pipeline drugs include AbbVie’s (ABBV) Depatuxizumab mafodotin (depatux-m), formerly ABT-414, which targets the 50% of rGBM patients with amplified EGFR. In this patient population, “The objective response rate was 6.8%, the 6-month progression-free survival rate was 28.8%, and the 6-month overall survival rate was 72.5%.” While not immediately comparable, we note that Tocagen’s trial also had over 80% of patients with rGBM, and the OS6 figures were far better. Moreover, Tocagen’s is a multimodal therapy, while Abbvie’s is limited to EGFR-amplified rGBM only.

Other HGG including rGBM pipeline includes ZIOPHARM (ZIOP) which presented some good data earlier, a long list of companies is here. Tocagen definitely seems to be high up in the list today.

As to market potential, about 16,000 new cases of HGG are diagnosed in the US every year, with recurrence numbers being about 8,000 - see the Corporate Presentation. Given the somewhat low survival duration, I assume that the incidence rate will not be too far from the prevalence rate; I could be mistaken, but that, coupled with a treatment cost of, say, $200,000, gives Tocagen a potential market running into billions of dollars.

Opinion

I have been favorably impressed by this small company producing these excellent and excellently detailed results. Putting all things together - strong results, large market, strong competitive position, decent cash, and current low stock price, as well as presence of mid-term catalysts and IP protection till about 2030 - makes Tocagen a strong buy at this time.