Venezuela: 2019 Year Zero For Oil Investments

Investment opportunities with firms still operating in Venezuela such as Schlumberger and Chevron are critical to resurrecting a collapsing oil industry.

An internal coup is possible by the military to oust Maduro, but that pivots to a pro-business policy while maintaining “law & order” over a politically fractured opposition.

In fast moving events on Monday, January 28, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Venezuela national oil company, PDVSA, which blocks $7 billion in assets and $11 billion in revenue, a maneuver that could accelerate regime change. By severely reducing hard-currency revenue to the Venezuelan government, it will be unable to provide its lucrative patronage to its military and potentially lose its support. The question now is, “Has Caracas fallen?”

The Maduro-led government has been surprisingly resilient against all opposition, far longer than projected, including myself as per my SA article entitled, Venezuela Oil Price Spike with Imminent Leadership Change published on 29 December 2017. Ironically, a year later the same factors and projections in that article apply today.

However, the recent direct and highly coordinated international efforts specifically targeting Venezuela’s energy hard currency and assets made by the US and many European and South America governments may hasten the downfall of the Maduro-led regime because of his highly vulnerable economic position of patronage to the military for their loyalty. As Gordon Gekko in the movie Wall Street famously stated, “It’s all about the bucks, kid. The rest is conversation.”

The next possible option is for the US to make oil payments directly to the accounts of the newly recognized government led by interim president Juan Guaido instead of the Maduro-led government. Lacking cash flow, the military may have to make a choice as to which side they will support.

Within the military, the beneficiaries of the oil industry’s revenue are the top brass, not the middle or lower ranking soldiers who are suffering just as much as their non-military counterparts. At play is whether their command & control over the rank & file soldiers is tenable should violence escalate. As James Bosworth, head of Latin America at risk-consulting firm Hxagon, succinctly stated in The Wall Street Journal article entitled, Maduro’s Allies Stand By Their Investments (24 January 2019), “The point at which the people with guns who can’t feed their families outnumber people with guns who can feed their families – that’s a tipping point.”

World markets have already factored in Venezuela’s plummeting oil production. Additionally, because of its sour grade high sulfur, the market to refine this grade relies heavily on US Gulf Coast refineries who apply admixture of lighter grades that make the final product marketable. For this reason, I concur with The Wall Street Journal article entitled, Oil Market Shrugs at Venezuela’s Tumult (26 January 2019), which argues that world oil prices will be little impacted.

According to OPEC, Venezuela’s December 2017 daily production was 1.148 million barrels, a mere third of their peak production under the late president Chavez in 1998. Additionally, the market has projected a daily decline in production of 300,000 to 500,000 bbls/day in 2019.

In The Wall Street Journal article Maduro’s Allies Stand By Their Investments referenced earlier, Venezuela exports 500,000 bbls/day to the US for its hard currency. The balance goes to China as part of its barter agreement to pay down its $55 billion debt. Additionally, Russia’s energy giant Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is heavily invested with five oil projects which I articulated in an SA article entitled, Rosneft Wading Into the Venezuelan Tar Pits (2 September 2017), with Russian total investment of $4.1 billion.

Interestingly, despite their political protests of US and EU tactics to aggressively strangle Venezuela economically, Russia and China will benefit handsomely with a change to a pro-business government and willingness to request international economic aid to recoup their investments which have been nothing short of a debt rat hole. For China and Russia, the cost to maintain a presence in the US’s backyard has been too high.

The Third Option

I anticipate another option: the military’s removal of Maduro and his inner circle. The military assumes leadership to establish order, maintains their petro-cash cow but pivots and embraces a pro-business policy for energy firms and requests international economic aid to the IMF and World Bank for economic and humanitarian purposes. They justify remaining in power indefinitely to maintain “law & order” because of the fractured political opposition which they can argue will continue their infighting that will hamper any coordinated effort to secure economic and humanitarian aid, including restarting oil production.

Despite a continued dictatorship but pro-business policy, IMF aid provides a perceived stamp of approval with respect to stability to investors.

Investment Recommendation

Despite promising trends for a pro-business regime change, I recommend a wait & see cautious standby before considering any new investments with respect to Venezuelan energy operations. The end of dictatorships can be peaceful or brutish which are contingent on the volatile mix of political dynamics. World energy demand is slowing, but an oil export-dependent Venezuela will require considerable investment regardless.

For those intrepid investors, my preferences are with companies still operating in Venezuela such as Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), a partner to PDSVA. The world’s largest oil services firm and an oil major are critical to resuscitating a collapsing industry. The three main challenges under the best of circumstances are financing, spare parts and reversing a brain drain of seasoned PDVSA engineers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.