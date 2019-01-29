Venezuela's Crisis: Oil Market Risk Assessments

On January 23rd, President Trump recognized the opposition leader of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as interim president of Venezuela. On Monday, January 28th, the U.S. announced sanctions against the Venezuelan state oil company, PDVSA. The company has long been a vehicle for embezzlement and corruption by officials and businessmen, according to Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin.

Source: CNBC.

Mnuchin said in a press conference from The White House:

Effective immediately, any purchases of Venezuelan oil by U.S. entities, money will have to go into blocked accounts. I have been in touch with many refineries, there is a significant amount of oil at sea that’s already been paid for, that oil will continue to come to the United States. If the people in Venezuela want to continue to sell us oil, as long as that money goes into blocked accounts, we’ll continue to take it, otherwise we will not be buying it. I’ve issued general licenses so the refineries can continue to operate. So I expect in short-term, very modest impacts on the U.S. refineries. We have been working with them closely on these issues.”

PDVSA's Citgo assets in the U.S. will be allowed to continue to operate, provided that any funds that would otherwise go to PDVSA instead will go into a blocked account in the United States. Citgo operates three U.S. refineries with a combined capacity of about 750,000 barrels per day.

Mnuchin added, "The path to sanctions relief for PDVSA is through the expeditious transfer of control to the interim president or a subsequent democratically elected government who is committed to taking concrete and meaningful actions to combat corruption."

Short-Term Risk Assessment

"Of course, developments in Venezuela may have an impact on the oil markets...We are watching developments there, and there could be an impact on the oil market balance," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.

Venezuela’s crude oil production has been eroding since March 2016, when it was 2.4 million barrels per day (mmbd). In the last estimate for December 2018, it was reported at 1.250 mmbd.

U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude have also dropped. Over the past year, U.S. imports have averaged about 525,000 b/d.

In the short-term, it is possible that PDVSA’s oil output and exports could be disrupted by the U.S. sanctions and power struggle within the country. However, President Trump has proven that he will not stand by idly if oil market supplies are disturbed.

At the end of October, his administration approved waivers to 8 countries for their continued importation of Iranian crude, notwithstanding the imposition of new sanctions in early November. The result was the bursting of the bubble in oil prices, which had been created by speculation by oil bulls that prices would rise to $100/b once the new sanctions were enacted.

If there were to be anything other than a minor reduction in Venezuela’s production or exports that begins to send oil prices higher, President Trump could, and likely would, announce a drawdown in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

The SPR has approximately 650 million barrels of crude oil located in salt domes along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The rated drawdown capacity is 4.4 million barrels per day. The time required to enter the petroleum system is 13 days following a presidential order.

A drawdown of 500,000 b/d, or 15 million barrels per month, would likely more-than-offset any disruption in Venezuela. At the same time, that drawdown volume represents a small portion of SPR capacity and reserves.

And so the short-term risk of a net disruption, given an offset by the SPR, is very small-to-zero. However, we can expect to see predictions that oil prices are sure to explode on the back of Venezuelan sanctions, and oil prices could rally as a result. I would resist such temptations to load-up on my portfolio to profit from the misfortunes of other nations (e.g., Iran is going to war, oil prices are going higher, buy now and profit).

Did your perma-bull advisers tell you that you would be fleeced once the waivers were announced? If not, that would be a strong case of confirmation bias.

In a series of articles on Seeking Alpha, I explained why Andrew J. Hall's bull market thesis was flawed, and the "god" of crude oil trading did in fact loose 60% of his $5 billion oil fund and failed.

I also explained on Seeking Alpha why the next big oil fund's, the Andurand Commodities Fund, thesis was flawed. And that fund ended up 2.2% in 2017 and -20% in 2018, for a net performance of -18%.

The Boslego Risk Services model portfolio was up 83% for 2017 and 2018. Note: my model portfolio started February 7, 2017, so not at the start of 2017.

Long-Term Risk Assessment

If the Maduro regime is replaced by a democratic government, which I believe is the most likely outcome of this power struggle, PDVSA may be revived to its former days of efficiency and productivity, and Venezuela’s output could rise by two million barrels per day in the years to come.

Venezuela has the largest reported oil reserves in the world at 300 billion barrels. Even if that is an overstatement, its production severely lags its likely potential.

In the 1990s, PDVSA’s production had reached 3.5 mmbd. I was an advisor to Citgo’s president for oil market risks and hedging back then for many years. And I met with the PDVSA senior executives both in the U.S. and in Caracas to advise on developing PDVSA’s own hedging program. Those executives were knowledgeable and professional. And so I have little doubt that PDVSA could once-again be revived under a new political regime to restore its productivity with a new executive team.

Conclusions

In the short-term, news headlines and advisory reports could excite oil bulls and create an oil price rally. However, such a development would create an exciting opportunity to go the other way and short the market. I will be looking for that opportunity for my model oil portfolio in Boslego Risk Services.

Longer-term, the market should expect that political change in Venezuela will eventually bring about a change to PDVSA’s management and operations. Such a development could result in the return of more than two million barrels per day to the world market. Such a development would go far to restore political and economic stability to a country that has suffered greatly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.