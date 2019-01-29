Will Procter & Gamble Reap The Gains From Massive Cost Reductions?

P&G's stock jumped to $94 per share, which is within 2% of the yearly high because of higher than expected earnings.

P&G Stock Price

Chart: Finbox.io

Procter & Gamble (PG) is viewed as a dividend stock, but it appears to have more opportunity for long-term gain than is recognized. It is in its second $10 billion cost reduction plan. The restructuring has been traumatic and expensive. When the first plan was started in 2012, it disrupted income growth and P&G's stock trailed the broader market and its peers. It has recovered and it is performing better than its peers. Can it go to the long-term growth stage? The productivity increases indicate that it can, so it is a buy.

Cost Reduction Efforts

P&G has fewer but stronger brands and a much simpler organization. P&G reduced staff by 35,000. Sixty percent of work performed by corporate staff is now down at lower levels. It is innovating by creating additional products under the umbrella of a strong brand. For example, it has a new unscented laundry detergent. Instead of a new brand, it called the product “Tide Pure”. P&G pays a 3% dividend and it will buy back 2 percent of its shares. Therefore, if the stock price remains the same, the shareholders' return is 5%. However, can it grow? In the last five years, the stock price has only increased by 7% per year. The value of the investment depends upon future growth.

Sales Growth

Organic sales grew 4% in each of the last two quarters compared to 1.3% per quarter in the prior three quarters. Sales growth in this quarter was composed of 2% volume growth and 2% of price and mix. However, the growth in sales was offset by 4% of exchange loss. Therefore, sales were $17.4 billion, equal to the prior year.

P&G is gaining market share, but that is hard to measure. Of the top 50-product country combinations, P&G grew or stayed the same in 34. In the prior year, 26 combinations grew or stayed the same. This number has grown steadily since 2016 when only 17 combinations were growing or stayed the same.

Gross Margin

P&G tracks the “Core Business” which excludes transient items like restructuring above the normal level tax adjustments, business closing, etc. The gross margin on the core fell 1.5% in the first quarter and 0.8% this quarter. So the gross margin fell 0.7 percentage less this quarter.

Guidance of the reduction of brands and restructuring turmoil led to the need for price cuts. The first quarter of fiscal 2019 had flat pricing. In this quarter, pricing was 0.5% positive. Price increases currently implemented will result in higher pricing in the current quarter. It takes about six months to determine the competitive reaction, but the initial view is that, on average, the pricing was successful.

Commodity costs were up 0.9%. Therefore, while P&G is gaining share, it is not covering commodity cost increases. The price of oil is a big factor in product costs so the recent decline in the price of oil should lead to a lower increase in the next quarter, but freight cost is increasing rapidly. It is likely pricing will recover more of the commodity costs and possibly match them in the current quarter.

Productivity

Productivity over the prior year was 2.1%. Productivity in operating expense reduced the operating margin decline of 0.1%. Current productivity trends, when the second cost reduction effort ends in three years, should increase margin by 6.3%. This is summarized in the following table.

The price increases should offset commodity increases this year if not in the next quarter. With the cost reduction effort completed, the incremental restructuring will end.

What will P&G do with the additional margin? It could aim for greater market share. In their difficult markets, share gains would lead to competitive reaction. As a result, they would be very expensive. Increasing margin or acquisitions such as P&G’s acquisition of Merck’s (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKGAY) over-the-counter medicine operation are good. Either option will lead to higher stock price increases.

Conclusion

Dividends of 3% and stock buybacks of 2% will produce a low risk return of 5%. Earnings growth to produce gains in price is more likely given a 5% increase in the second-quarter EPS and the projected full-year EPS of 3 to 8%. This would produce a total return of 8 to 13%. Longer term, the cost reduction should continue to accumulate, increasing the total return. The exchange continues to lower returns. That should stabilize in the long term, but not this year. P&G is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.