Canopy Growth's Moment Of Truth

In October of last year, a major change took place in the marijuana industry in Canada. After having announced earlier in 2018 that cannabis would be made legal for recreational purposes, the government finally opened the floodgates, allowing companies to ramp up production and permitting citizens the right to indulge in what might be the most controversial plant in the world. This is creating significant opportunities for the companies that operate in this space, but one problem with analyzing them is that, while the expectation for growth has fueled shares higher, there is no real data to suggest just how strong growth potential is. This can be said of any marijuana-based firm, but it’s especially true of Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), a player that has raked in billions of investor dollars on the premise that it can capture a sizable portion of the market.

Though it will not be a full quarter, Canopy, when it reports its financial results for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year on February 14th, will be posting about two-and-a-half months worth of financial results for which timeframe recreational cannabis was finally made legal. This will give investors a first glimpse into what kind of upside the firm was able to capture in the opening stages of marijuana legalization and, perhaps more importantly, it will give investors some reassurance (or, if things went poorly, a painful lesson) regarding the reality of the recreational cannabis space in Canada. As we near this pivotal moment, I have highlighted some important things investors should keep an eye out for so that they can best position themselves following the news.

Growth is key

As I stated in a prior article about Canopy, fundamentals from the past are virtually meaningless now thanks to the industry’s paradigm shift. In the past, Canopy had generated revenue from medical cannabis, but while that space will continue to generate sales for the entity, it will likely become far less important than it had been in the past. Today, the only thing that truly matters (or that will matter to investors) will be growth. If Canopy can generate significant sales growth, shares will likely soar. If sales growth comes in disappointingly low, volatility on the downside could be painful.

Unfortunately, there really isn’t too much to go on regarding sales, but if we look at a competitor that has released some preliminary data, we can get a hint of what kind of year-over-year growth to anticipate. The competitor in question is Aurora Cannabis (ACB). Even though the firm will not release financial results for its quarter ending December 31st of 2018 (its second quarter of 2019), which matches the timeframe covered by Canopy’s third quarter, management has said that sales, net of excise taxes, should come in between $50 million and $55 million.

For Aurora, this is tremendous news. After all, in the same quarter a year earlier, the company’s revenue had been just $11.7 million, and in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the company’s revenue was $29.7 million. To see sales figures soar so much with the legalization of recreational cannabis, especially so early on, is promising. Back in the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, Canopy’s revenue came in at $21.7 million, while in the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year the firm generated revenue of $23.3 million. If we see the same kind of growth, on a percentage basis, for Canopy as we did Aurora, we are left with a rather large range, with sales coming in between $39 million and $102 million.

Be observant of cash

At this time, cash is king because it is the very fuel through which Canopy can achieve rapid enough growth to justify its valuation. In the third quarter of 2019, the business closed a major investment made by Constellation Brands (STZ) in exchange for C$5 billion, or about $4 billion. In addition to this, from the prior quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of around $429 million on hand. If growth is great and Canopy’s cash balance is still high, this will prove to be a major positive for shareholders because it will mean a lot more fuel to take the business higher. On the other hand, a plummeting cash balance, with no significant investments to fuel growth, would be disappointing to investors, especially if growth in the quarter is less than they might have wanted.

This isn’t to say, by the way, that Canopy hasn’t been investing. According to my estimates, excluding organic capex-fueled growth, the company made investments totaling $491.10 million in the third quarter. This estimate is based on current conversions for both Canadian dollars and euros, and it’s worth mentioning that most of this (all but $186.97 million) has been in the form of stock. I suspect that total spending will come in higher than this, but to see the firm end the third fiscal quarter with between $3.5 billion and $4 billion in cash and cash equivalents still would not be surprising. In addition to these investments and acquisitions by Canopy, the firm also announced, in the three months ending December 31st of 2018, no fewer than 7 different strategic partnerships. These partnerships range from cannabis-oriented players like MediPharm Labs to firms like Brink’s (BCO) and Ontario Long Term Care.

The future is important

At this time, guidance for the cannabis space in Canada is almost non-existent. Yes, as I have written before, Canada is a multi-billion dollar opportunity for the firm and its peers, but because this shift is so new, it’s really anybody’s guess just how large the market is and how quickly it will get there. One thing investors should look for from management is some sort of outlook, even if it’s for one quarter out. Anything to give some glimpse into the future would be of incredible value for shareholders.

Takeaway

At this time, Canopy is sitting in limbo, waiting to share its financial performance for its latest quarter. What is reported will have a material impact on the business, either confirming some remarkable growth like Aurora received, or serving to knock Canopy down. It’s important that investors prioritize the firm’s growth over all else, but both cash and guidance estimates should be watched out for since they will tell a lot about how much upside the firm will capture in subsequent quarters. Only by putting these pieces of the puzzle together will investors be able to best position themselves optimally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.