OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Results from Key R&D Validation Study January 29, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Yedid – Managing Director-LifeSci Advisors

Bill Annett – President and Chief Executive Officer

Lyndal Hesterberg – Senior Vice President-Research and Development

Al Parker – Chief Operating Officer

Ronnie Andrews – Board of Director-Science and Technology Committee

Conference Call Participants

Paul Knight – Janney Montgomery Scott

Caroline Palomeque – Maxim Group

Kevin DeGeeter – Oppenheimer

Bruce Jackson – The Benchmark Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to OncoCyte Corporation R&D Validation Study Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bob Yedid from LifeSci Advisors. Thank you, you may begin.

Bob Yedid

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for this morning’s conference call to discuss the results of OncoCyte’s R&D validation study. If you have not seen today’s press release, please visit OncoCyte’s website at www.oncocyte.com.

Before turning the call over to William Annett, OncoCyte’s President and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you during this conference call the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical fact, including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as will, believes, plans, anticipates, expects, estimates and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

We encourage you to review the company’s SEC filings including without limitation the company’s forms 10-K and 10-Qs, which identify the specific risk factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or the commercialization of potential diagnostic tests, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of OncoCyte’s third-party’s supply blood sample analytical system to provide consistent and precise analytical results on a commercial scale, the need to obtain third-party reimbursement for patients use of any diagnostic tests the company commercializes, our need and ability to obtain future capital and maintenance of IP rights.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. OncoCyte expressly disclaims any intent or obligation – these forward-looking statements except as otherwise may be required under applicable law.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Bill Annett, CEO. Please go ahead, Bill.

Bill Annett

Thanks, Bob, and thank you, to all of our investors and analysts on the call today. Over the last three years, many of you have listened to our investor calls and followed our previous press releases, but today’s call is different. Today we want to share with you some important and exciting news that OncoCyte has ever had. There’s three things that we’re going to tell you today.

First, we’re going to discuss a very successful and game-changing results from OncoCyte’s R&D validation study of DetermaVu, our novel liquid biopsy lung cancer diagnostic test. We have demonstrated sensitivity of 90% and specificity of 75%. In brief, DetermaVu works. And given these results, we are highly confident that we have the best-in-class liquid biopsy for the diagnosis of early stage lung cancer and we intend to begin commercialization in the second half of 2019.

Second, we’re going to tell you that we achieved these results without the inclusion of clinical data in DetermaVu’s algorithm, which to our knowledge is a first in oncology diagnostics, a very important achievement with significant importance to physicians and payers. And third, we’re going to tell you how the confirmation of our immune response approach opens up the much broader potential to apply this approach across other cancer types.

Joining me on today’s call are; Al Parker, our Chief Operating Officer; Mitch Levine, our CFO; and Lyndal Hesterberg, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Also joining the call is Ronnie Andrews, a member of OncoCyte’s Board and the Board’s Science and Technology Committee, who will provide additional perspective. Following our prepared remarks, management will be available to answer your questions.

So, for the first point, today we are very excited to announce the successful results of our key study assessing the accuracy of DetermaVu. Recall that the study was designed to determine the sensitivity and specificity of DetermaVu on 250 blinded patient samples. This is the first study of DetermaVu in a blinded R&D setting. The study was designed to statistically measure sensitivity, that is the percentage of malignant lung nodules that are identified correctly by the test, and specificity, the percentage of benign nodules correctly identified.

The R&D validation study utilized the optimized biomarkers and algorithm previously selected from the company’s recently completed algorithm development study developed using 700 patient samples. We are excited to report that DetermaVu achieved outstanding accuracy in this study. DetermaVu demonstrated sensitivity of 90% with a 95% confidence interval from 82% to 95%, and specificity of 75% with a 95% confidence interval from 68% to 81%. A confidence interval of 95% suggests that there is a 95% probability that final test performance will be within the given range.

Practically speaking, this means that with 75% specificity, physicians could use DetermaVu to eliminate up to three out of every four unnecessary biopsies, thereby potentially avoiding hundreds of thousands of biopsies, tens of thousands of serious complications, and thousands of biopsy related deaths every year in the U.S. alone. This could save the healthcare system billions of dollars annually.

For the first time ever, we have been able to use the immune system to identify with a high degree of accuracy whether a lung nodule is malignant or benign. The data from the study significantly exceeded the critical parameters we believe form the profile of a successful commercial product in the lung cancer diagnosis segment. An extensive market survey of more than 200 chest physicians conducted for us by a third-party firm concluded that in order to prescribe a blood test for lung cancer, these specialists are looking for approximately 85% sensitivity and 35% specificity. The successful completion of our R&D validation study represents a significant inflection point for OncoCyte.

Consequently, we are now on track to commercialize DetermaVu and our targeted having yet available in the second half of 2019, which could not be more thrilled with these results, which are achieved through the tireless efforts of OncoCyte’s whole team. These results give us a high degree of conviction in our ability to establish DetermaVu as a critical new component in the diagnosis of lung cancer. It will do this by assisting physicians in the differential diagnosis of malignant versus benign lung nodules in early stages of the disease. We believe that DetermaVu has the potential to fundamentally change the way lung cancer is diagnosed, addressing a potential $4.7 billion market opportunity in the U.S. alone.

Now to our second key point, there’s another fundamental development in DetermaVu that I would like to highlight. While our new results are consistent with those from previous studies of DetermaVu, the prior studies utilized clinical data such as nodule size in addition to using biomarkers to arrive at the reported sensitivity and specificity. This is common in oncology diagnostic tests and clinical data is used in all of the tests for early stage lung cancer that we are aware of. By contrast, the DetermaVu R&D validation study results reported today were achieved without the use of clinical data. An approach that we believe represents a true breakthrough in cancer diagnostics.

Now to the third key point, we believe that these results are very significant above and beyond the exciting potential for DetermaVu in the lung cancer market. The results of this important blinded study are the first validation of our approach of using a blood biopsy to measure immune system gene expression changes to detect early stage cancer. As a result, we believe this approach has the potential to be applied to the detection of other early stage cancers.

So why are these three points so important? Because we now know that DetermaVu can have a major impact on the diagnosis of early stage cancer and represent a major commercial opportunity for the company.

At this point, I’d like to turn the call over to Lyndal Hesterberg, our Head of R&D for a more detailed review of the data and important developments. Lyndal?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, everyone. I’m really excited to be able to talk to you this morning about the superb results of the DetermaVu R&D validation study. Why are these results meaningful? First, results show for the first time in a blinded validation study that a blood biopsy can reach clinically meaningful levels of sensitivity 90% and specificity 75% for the diagnosis of early stage lung cancer in a high risk patient.

Second, the test only uses biomarkers. This provides an independent biological assessment of the risk of cancer, which clinical information alone cannot provide. It’s this last point that is important to doctors. Third, the underlying technology approach has the potential to be applied to other cancers as well.

How did we achieve these results? There are three legs to this stool, the biology, the instrument system and the specific biomarkers. Biological foundation of this test is the immune system’s exquisite sensitivity and response to cancer. DetermaVu detects this response for lung cancer. OncoCyte uses and I know this is a technical mouthful, the Thermo Fisher Ion GeneStudio 5S next-generation sequencing system, state-of-the-art system selected specifically for its excellent reproducibility and robustness.

And lastly, the test incorporates proprietary mRNA gene expression biomarkers that we painstakingly selected to measure the immune system’s response to lung cancer. This combination of biology, a state-of-the-art next-gen sequencing system and the right biomarkers, enabled our team to develop this test with the outstanding results in early stage lung cancer.

Ultimately, I can envision an entire DetermaVu family of products addressing multiple cancers. Why do I say this? Our approach, which we’re calling, immune system interrogation is fundamentally different from the blood biopsy methods that others are pursuing. Previous attempts by others have been unsuccessful in directly detecting early stage lung cancers by measuring targets such as cell-free DNA, cell tumor DNA or circulating tumor cells in the blood.

But why did OncoCyte succeed where others have failed? Let me explain why our approach is so different and so exciting. OncoCyte’s successful approach harnesses the power of the immune system surveillance that determined if the body has cancer. In effect, we’ve learned how to use the immune system as a blood signal amplifier to detect early stage cancer. This approach leverages the exquisite sensitivity of the immune response to the presence of cancer and has potential broad applicability in detecting other early stage malignancies. We are planning to investigate the use of this method for other cancer types.

Now, let’s take a look at the final development steps for DetermaVu over the next few months, leading up to commercial availability of DetermaVu during the second half of this year. And keep in mind, we took the unusual step of running this R&D validation study to derisk the next steps.

The next study is an analytical validation study to establish the performance characteristics of the assay system. This study is followed by a validation to confirm successful transfer of the test system into our CLIA-certified lab. After the successful CLIA validation, we then initiate the clinical validation study. The clinical validation study will analyze approximately 350 blinded, prospectively-collected patient samples for the final confirmation of test sensitivity and specificity in our CLIA lab setting.

Study is intended to establish the term of use accuracy, within plus or minus 5 percentage points. Well, we anticipate that the results of the clinical validation study may vary somewhat from those presented today. We expect that they will be within the given confidence interval range. And we’ll therefore be within the range that we believe is necessary for a commercial product. Those final development steps should take us to around mid-year, at which point we will plan to move forward with commercialization of DetermaVu.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Al Parker. Al?

Al Parker

Thanks, Lyndal. Let me start with a reminder. Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in the United States and worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, last year there were approximately 234,000 new cases diagnosed and approximately 154,000 lung cancer deaths in the U.S. This is largely due to the fact that lung cancer symptoms often don’t emerge until the cancer has reached a more advanced stage, typically Stage 4. In fact, lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates after detection of any cancer type, highlighting the significant unmet need that exists in early detection.

DetermaVu is designed for use following the identification of a suspicious lung nodule from a low dose CT scan or X-ray and before undergoing the tissue biopsy. This is significant, as lung biopsies are riskier than most biopsies with the high rate of complications including a potential mortality risk. Given that the overwhelming majority of suspicious nodules identified by CT scan, the risk of serious complications is greater than the likelihood of confirming lung cancer in most patients.

DetermaVu’s potential impact has been reemphasized in a major new study recently published in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association. The study examined outcome from almost 345,000 patients, they wonder about lung biopsies, and found that the complication rate from those invasive procedures was 22% to 24% which is an even higher rate than previously understood. In discussing the importance of their findings, the authors noted that the high rate of unnecessary biopsies is a challenge to the expanding screening programs now underway from lung cancer. The study underlines the significant problem that DetermaVu helps to solve and the benefit of DetermaVu to patients, doctors and payers will be even higher than we previously anticipated.

Now, but let me turn to the significant commercial opportunity for DetermaVu. As Bill mentioned, in the market U.S. alone, we estimate an annual total adjustable market of up to $4.7 billion, was an estimated 10 million to 15 million people in the U.S. who are at high risk of developing lung cancer and who, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines should have an annual low dose CT scan. We believe that the number of patients identified with lung nodules will continue to grow. Also, as the recent JAMA article makes clear, there is a growing awareness that the current standard of care is risky and expensive, which makes this an ideal time for us to commercialize DetermaVu.

We believe DetermaVu has a compelling value proposition that will resonate across the key constituencies of the healthcare continuum, patients, physicians and payers. For patients, the appeal of a simple blood test over and invasive and risky lung biopsy is clear. For physicians, having a new and effective diagnostic tool that will improve the standard of care will be critical. Payers, we have previewed our intended use and clinical development plan with 10 public and commercial health plans that in the aggregate cover 77 million lives.

All of these plans recognize the large unmet medical need addressed by DetermaVu and view the test favorably subject to their consideration of our final scientific data. Altogether, this gives us confidence that DetermaVu has the potential to directly address a significant unmet need and will be well received by patients and physicians and as well as by payers.

In summary, the strong results of R&D validation study, give us a high degree of conviction that DetermaVu considerably become a standard part of the lung cancer screening and detection protocol. Perhaps as importantly, technology underlying the DetermaVu test which relies solely on signals in blood from the immune system to detect the presence of cancer is a significant breakthrough in cancer diagnostics and may create additional opportunities for the company. We believe that the completion of this study and the compelling results that emerge represent a true inflection point for OncoCyte and we look forward to providing additional updates on our progress as we approach commercial availability of DetermaVu later this year.

I’ll now turn the call over to our board member, Ronnie Andrews for his perspective on DetermaVu. Ronnie is an experienced diagnostic veteran with 35 years in the industry, working in senior leadership roles at both public and private companies such as Clarient, GE Molecular Diagnostics, Life Technologies and Thermo Fisher. A recognized leader in diagnostics, Ronnie serves on the Board of Governors of ASCO’s CancerLinQ initiative. Ronnie?

Ronnie Andrews

Thanks, Al, and good morning, everyone. I’m very excited to be joining the management team for today’s call, share my thoughts on the outcome of the OncoCyte R&D validation study. Today’s news not only speak to the enormous commercial potential of the DetermaVu platform, but also speaks to the scientific acumen of our R&D and bioinformatics teams. When I joined the Board earlier this year, I knew there was significant potential here. But to be honest, I wasn’t expecting us to be at such a transformational time at OncoCyte by this point, and believe the results we have seen have the potential to assure you an entirely new approach to cancer detection and diagnosis.

Having spent the past 35 years in the diagnostics, molecular diagnostics and genomic industries, I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the leading innovators in our field and have witnessed firsthand the emergence of truly groundbreaking technologies that has significantly improved clinical decision making and that have had tremendous impact on patient health outcomes. So when I joined the OncoCyte Board of Directors in April 2018, my decision was informed by my years of experience working for these leading players in the molecular diagnostics field and my understanding of a huge unmet need in the management of cancer patients.

The solution to accurate confirmatory cancer tests, particularly in lung cancer, where a significant percentage of lung biopsies are unnecessarily expensive and inherently risky to the patients, continues to lead our industry. Prior to joining the Board, I carefully reviewed OncoCyte proprietary technology included that if successful, the DetermaVu platform had the potential to fundamentally change the way lung cancers detected and diagnosed, thus delivering significant value not only to patients treating physicians, but also to shareholders.

As a member of the Science and Technology Committee of OncoCyte’s Board, I can attest that we have reviewed the results of the R&D validation study in great detail and I’m pleased with what the company has been able to achieve. By measuring biomarkers, the immune system’s response to cancer, this validation data implies that DetermaVu when launched, will be able to detect the presence of lung cancer with a high degree of sensitivity and independent of any clinical data which is something no other technology platform has been able to accomplish in the ways to identify accurate meaningful screening and monitoring assays.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Bill. Bill?

Bill Annett

Thanks, Ronnie, for your thoughtful comments. And now, we would like to open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Paul Knight with Janney Montgomery Scott. Please proceed with your question. Paul, please check if your line is muted?

Paul Knight

Sorry. Can you hear me now?

Operator

Yes.

Paul Knight

Bill, could you talk to the next study, meaning the clinical validation steps? I mean, to me, the more – the bigger hurdle was this R&D validation, but what do you have to do here in clinical validation? What’s your view on process and procedure?

Bill Annett

Yes, absolutely. So, thanks, Paul. I think the key point is as we made in the press release and in the call this morning was that we know now that we have a product that DetermaVu is a viable commercial product. Lyndal, would you like to go through the next steps in more detail?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Sure, I’m glad to. So we have three studies to complete in the first half of the year. And for me, to be clear, the path is well understood and we believe the remaining risk is low. The initial study, the analytical validation, really established the analytical performance characteristics of the assay system and these studies done under well established protocols that comply with clear regulations and quality standards. Once we complete that, then we initiate what we call the validation study to just formally confirm that the assets have been transferred into the CLIA lab successfully and is getting the same results we just received in our R&D validation study.

The clinical validation is in many ways a repeat of the study we’ve just completed other than it’s done in the full CLIA laboratory under the full compliance and regulations of that lab. It’ll be about 350 patients instead of the 250 that allow us to achieve a higher confidence interval, sorry, a higher precision of plus or minus 5% on the confidence interval. And we believe the results should fall nicely within the confidence interval we’ve established during this R&D validation.

Paul Knight

Wouldn’t it under a CLIA lab process, isn’t there a possibility of higher – even higher specificity ratings?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Yes, there is. The confidence intervals around our current study go both above and below the 75% specificity. So at this point, from a biostats perspective, there’s an equal possibility that the specificity will end up higher as it is that it might end up somewhat lower.

Paul Knight

Okay.

Bill Annett

Again, as we discussed before, the confidence interval is 95%, of course, there’s a 5% probability that the true accuracy of the test will be between – within the range that we mentioned.

Paul Knight

Okay, thanks. And Bill, could you talk about, this could be applicable because of the effectively process you’re using and that this is applicable to other cancer types. What are your thoughts and plans in that potential in other application?

Bill Annett

Right. Yes. And, Lyndal can answer in a moment, a little more detailed, but definitely we see that because we have been in the first year to demonstrate that we can use the body’s immune system to detect the presence of cancer. Because of that, we believe that there is potential across other cancer types and we do intend to invest in some of those other cancer types. We’ll be working on that and of course being speaking further in the future about what those actual plans are. Lyndal, can you say a little more about that?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Sure. Our approach, which I still liked the name of the immune system interrogation, it was the key because it’s known and well established in the literature that the immune system has an exquisite sensitivity and the ability to attack tumors even in their early stages. And this is a general biology that’s across all humans. Our ability to check that response to lung cancer within our own immune systems as well gives me the confidence and the belief that it’s biologically possible that this can be applied to any of the other early stage solid tumor cancers.

Paul Knight

Are you aware of other studies that have gone? Most are out there doing studies that are doing circulating tumor. They’re trying to ex-circulating tumor material. Are you aware of others that are actually majoring in immune? And with your immune response model, are you also doing any circulating tumor monitoring? Or is it really just centered around the immune response?

Bill Annett

No. DetermaVu, the work we’ve done is only around the immune response. Other companies have worked in the circulating tumor cell and so on area and been in late stage cancer, when the masses are large and malignancies are big and they’re using things like companion diagnostics there for therapy selection, but that’s way downstream.

We’ve done early stage detection because of course early stage detection of cancer results on average and much better outcomes for patients. So that’s why we are very focused on this early stage. And to the best of our knowledge, no one else is working on this or has ever proven as we announced this morning that we have shown that we can use the immune system to detect the presence of cancer.

Ronnie Andrews

Okay, Bill. This is Ronnie. Can I just add a little commentary of that because I think it would be helpful for the folks on the call?

Bill Annett

Please do.

Ronnie Andrews

Yes. We’ve seen – this is Ronnie Andrews, by the way, a member of the Board of Directors in the Science Committee as I mentioned earlier. I’m a consultant to the industries, but a lot of time with companies in this space. And one of the things that we have been able to see is that the circulating tumor cells are useful, as Bill said, in late stage cancers. The challenges that it takes, it takes a tumor of certain size before we start to see enough cells that the current capture technologies can identify those cells with accuracy and with consistency.

The other methodology that you keep hearing about, that other people are using, so you don’t get confused is called ctDNA or cfDNA. So cell-free DNA is sloughed off by tumors, but really typically in our industry right now, it’s only used to look at the sort of the genetic drivers of the tumor and to identify those genetic drivers all present in blood, it does not necessarily look at and interrogate the immune system.

And so this interrogation in the immune system becomes extremely important, where you look at the movement of these checkpoint inhibitors as well as other neoantigen and other immune therapies, they are moving to first line therapy. And therefore, you need a much more sensitive way to find these tumors early so that you can intervene with these lifesaving drugs earlier in the disease cycle versus late stage disease.

So I’ll go back on mute, but I just want to add that.

Paul Knight

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Caroline Palomeque with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Caroline Palomeque

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I’m just wondering if you could discuss your commercial launch plans and maybe your pricing strategy as well. Thanks.

Bill Annett

Sure. So I’ll speak to the pricing strategy first. We believe that the pricing will probably be within the $3,000 to $4,000 per test range, which given that on average, according to Medicare, the average lung biopsy, including the cost of complications is about $15,000. So at $3,000 or $4,000 lung biopsy test, to avoid a $15,000 biopsy is a very strong healthcare economics for the payers.

So that’s – and we’ve confirmed that, we’ve talked to the payers, and gotten a good idea from them of what they believe is reasonable, and they all think that $3,000, $4,000 range is reasonable. We have looked at comparables, other tests in the industry that are not for lung cancer, but for other kinds of cancers, also seem to be in that range. And then finally, we triangulated with looking at the actual healthcare economics and how much money is saved. So that’s why we think that’s a reasonable approach. We won’t know the pricing yet for awhile.

And now I’m going to ask Al to talk a little bit about the commercialization.

Al Parker

Sure. Caroline, we plan to execute against a very capital efficient commercialization plan that we’ve drawn up. So we’re going to start with a small team and then we’ll grow incrementally as we reach different key milestones along the way. Now, what is particularly of note here is that, we intend to market just to the chest positions and there are about 6,000 pulmonologists spread out across the United States. So we’re very confident that we’ll be able to effectively promote to that group with a very small targeted sales force. So even at peak, we don’t foresee the need to have a large GP type of sales organization.

Caroline Palomeque

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Kevin DeGeeter with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Kevin DeGeeter

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. And congratulations on this data, it’s actually really interesting. So I had a few questions from – for the clinician that does want to understand how to interpret results either from this R&D study or the future validation study in combination with clinical factors such as a nodule size. Do you have that data for either these patients or do you plan to capture in the validation study to provide that additional perhaps post hoc analysis to provide context?

Bill Annett

We do have the data from all of these patients. Lyndal, would you like to address that?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Yes, thank you. It’s a very good question and very insightful in terms of the impact on clinical practice. We are going to be undertaking additional post hoc analysis specifically around this question and how it might be applied, and I think we’ll be evaluating which scientific meetings we present the data at, and at that point we’ll be able to share this more broadly.

Kevin DeGeeter

Okay, fair enough and very helpful. Two more maybe very quick questions if I may. I appreciate the construct of sort of breaking performance out into three buckets are the elements driving performance, biology, instrument, biomarkers. The instrument aspect, I think I understand how to put in context in terms of this data compared to prior studies, but in terms of the improvement in performance, how much – we put a relative weighting of capturing additional biology versus different or increased number of RNA based biomarkers. How do we think about the relative contribution of the improvement in performance here?

Bill Annett

Lyndal, can you answer that?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Sure. I think it’s very hard to tease those two apart because they’re so interwoven, the ability to identify these biomarkers and more importantly to measure them consistently and reproducibility or reproducibly. It requires an instrument system that is really state-of-the-art and has been honed for clinical use. And this was one of the key steps forward as we transitioned from our prior platform to the Thermo Fisher platform. And as you may recall, we ran a bake off, if you will, between different platforms and we’re so pleased with the results we saw here and I think it’s the platform that enabled us to take advantage of the biomarkers that we had identified and then trust the results because we’re seeing such robust performance.

Kevin DeGeeter

Okay. That makes sense. And then just lastly, I hesitate to talk too much about the platform technology aspect, because this data in line is compelling kind of on its own. But if I think about the opportunities to move forward with sort of this immune interrogation platform, is it reasonable to think about the most interesting solid tumor opportunities to sort of following the development on the therapeutic side, immunooncology, with checkpoint inhibitors? Or would those be sort of the most interesting histologies within solid tumors or is that not necessarily an informative guide post to think about where you may go with the platform next after lung?

Bill Annett

So we’re in the process of developing an R&D plan for where we’re going to focus attention going forward. Obviously, DetermaVu in lung is going to be a lot of our major emphasis, but we are going to, as mentioned, investigate other cancer types. Lyndal, do you want to talk a little bit about your thoughts around that?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Certainly, and it is somewhat premature for me to say a lot at this point because we’ve clearly been focused on doing what we’ve just announced today and doing it to the best of our ability. But that said, just the biology of it and for me as a scientist and having been involved in this industry for 30-plus years, it’s impossible not to be excited and intrigued with the opportunities for other solid, say, tumors, where the path is being elucidated by the use of checkpoint inhibitors and we can see the tremendous impact of unleashing our own immune system on our – on cancer. So that – while we don’t have specific plans yet, ready to announce, certainly are looking there, absolutely. That’s where the forefront of science is right now.

Kevin DeGeeter

Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question is from Bruce Jackson with The Benchmark Company. Please proceed with your question.

Bruce Jackson

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the data. So looking at the configuration of the test, the original version had 15 markers and then you had for the second version you were evaluating an additional 190 proprietary biomarkers. Can you tell us how many markers ended up in the final version of the tests or any of those markers, the new – from the new biomarkers set? And did you see any improvement in the overall test performance in addition to the sensitivity and specificity?

Bill Annett

Yes. So, thanks, Bruce. We are keeping the actual numbers, and of course, the identities of the specific biomarkers confidential. And Lyndal, would you speak to the other points there?

Lyndal Hesterberg

Sure. The biomarkers that we’re using are combination of ones that track the various immune system pathways in response to cancer. And so they are combination of one’s identified originally with the Wistar patents that we have exclusive license to as well as markers that we identified ourselves with the help of the Thermo Fisher platform. The combination of those together are what we’re able to provide us the performance we’re seeing today.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then in terms of the potential to use this on other cancers, I know that you’re probably laser focused on getting the lung cancer test commercialized, but have you given any thoughts to what the next candidate for test development might be?

Bill Annett

Yes. So, absolutely, you’re right, Bruce, that we are going to be laser focused on making sure that we complete the DetermaVu product development and get it up to market in the second half of the year, that’s going to be a lot of our focus. Now as we mentioned, we are in the process of developing an R&D plan for the next cancers to investigate. Lyndal, anything else to add there?

Lyndal Hesterberg

No, other than we’re certainly want to be very cognizant of where we can have a clinical impact with early diagnosis in these other cancers, as well as where our physicians can guide us. Their feedback was critically important to us for the development of this lung cancer test. And I think it’s really the combination of that approach will guide us as to which ones we take on next.

Bill Annett

Right. And I would add, we still believe that the lung cancer opportunity was the best first step here, the best first indication because as we’ve mentioned, we believe that this post screening pre-biopsy market in lung has a total addressable market about $4.7 billion. So clearly it’s a big market, it’s wide open, there’s really not much else out there right now except the doctors using clinical factors. So we’re really excited to be launching into this very exciting segment.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then last question on the tensile pricing, you discussed that a little bit earlier. Do the results give you any confidence that you can go for the upper end of the range on that – on the pricing assumptions you laid out or potentially above that?

Bill Annett

Yes, potentially. So, and I think we’ve stated in the past when we did our healthcare economics studies as I recall, we were using assumptions of specificity in 60% or 65% range, we came up with that kind of price point of $3,000 to $4,000. And remember, the higher the specificity, the stronger the pricing power because of course it means the more unnecessary biopsies you can avoid. So with 75% specificity, plus or minus the error bar range, it is higher than we had previously anticipated. And this is one of the reasons why we were so excited. So there is potential to perhaps to go to the top of that range, maybe even beyond, we’ll have to be upgrading that.

In addition, as I would point out, we mentioned the JAMA article, just came out two weeks ago. That JAMA article just has might’ve what we’ve mentioned in the call here, very comprehensive, 345,000 patients they studied, who had lung biopsies in the last few years. And they found that in the under 65 group, 22% had complications in the Medicare group, 65 years old and older, the average number of complications was 24%. And these numbers are higher than what had been seen, been talked about previously in the literature, previously people were talking about 20%. And so what it means is that the problem is even bigger than we had anticipated. And that means therefore, of course at the opportunity for DetermaVu is even bigger.

So, it’s a good question, Bruce, we haven’t finalized. And of course at the end of the day, the payers are involved in those discussions, but there is a potential to be at the top of that range and perhaps even higher.

Bruce Jackson

All right, that’s very helpful. And that’s it for me, congratulations, again.

Bill Annett

Thank you.

Lyndal Hesterberg

Thanks, Bruce.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no more questions at this time. I’d like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Bill Annett

So thanks everyone for participating in our call today. We hope that all of you, are as excited about DetermaVu’s potential to impact the diagnosis of lung cancer as we are. So, thanks again for joining our call and hearing the very positive results of our R&D validation study. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Mitch Levine at OncoCyte or our investor and media context at LifeSci Partners. We look forward to providing further updates on our fourth quarter financial results conference call in March. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.