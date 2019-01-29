AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Doug Mitterholzer - General Manager of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer

Roger Newport - Chief Executive Officer

Kirk Reich - President and Chief Operating Officer

Jaime Vasquez - Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Timna Tanners - Bank of America

David Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies

Arjun Chandar - JP Morgan

Nick Jarmoszuk - Stifel

Phil Gibbs - Keybanc Capital Markets

Derek Hernandez - Seaport Global Securities

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brian Lalli - Barclays

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to AK Steel's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time I will turn the conference call over to Doug Mitterholzer, General Manager of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer. Please go ahead sir.

Doug Mitterholzer

Thank you Candace and good morning, everyone. I also would like to welcome you to AK Steel's conference call to review our fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results. With us today are Roger Newport, Our Chief Executive Officer; Kirk Reich, President and Chief Operating Officer and Jaime Vasquez, our Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

In a moment, Roger will offer his comments on our business and overall market conditions. Following Roger's remarks, Kirk will provide an update on our progress on some of the projects and initiatives underway at AK Steel. Following Kirk's remarks, Jaime will review our fourth quarter financial results and together, we will field your questions.

Please note that during today's call, we will refer to presentation materials, which were posted on AK Steel's website this morning. If you have connected to this call via the webcast, you should see those slides on your screen. And for those of you who have dialed in, the presentation slides are available at our website aksteel.com under the Investors tab where you can then click on Investor Presentations. We encourage you to refer to the information during this call. However, it will also remain posted on our website subsequent to today's call.

As noted on Slide 3 in the presentation, our comments today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Included among those forward-looking statements will be any comments concerning our expectations as to items such as future shipments, product mix, prices, cost, operating profit, EBITDA or liquidity. Please note that our actual results may differ materially from what is contained in the forward-looking statements provided during this call.

Information concerning factors that could cause such material differences in results is contained in our earnings release issued last evening. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or events. To the extent that we refer to material information that includes non-GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation information required by Reg G is available on the Company's website at www.aksteel.com.

With that, here's Roger with his comments. Roger.

Roger Newport

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, and thanks for joining us on our call.

I am pleased with our fourth quarter results, which demonstrate another step forward in executing our strategy. We generated net income of $33.5 million. Excluding a pension settlement charge related to another successful de-risking transaction, we generated net income of $48 million or $0.16 per share for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, we generated net income of $200.5 million excluding the pension settlement charge, our best year in a decade.

Our adjusted EBITDA of $135.5 million for the fourth quarter and $563 million for the full year was again our best year in a decade. These results demonstrate that our strategy is indeed working well and that we're making good on the commitment to significantly improve the performance of our company. In just a few moments, Jaime will provide further details and highlights concerning our Q4 and full year results.

Moving to Slide 6, throughout all that we do, the safety of our employees is our highest priority and a core foundation of operating our business. We continue to lead the industry in safety performance by a fairly wide margin in 2018. Turning to Slide 7, we're making great strides in our ongoing efforts to introduce new products in steel solutions into the marketplace. Our research and innovation team is working collaboratively with numerous automotive OEM customers to incorporate our third-generation advanced high strength steels namely NEXMET 1000 and NEXMET 1200 into their current and future vehicle designs.

These materials feature a unique combination of high strength and high formability which has made possible through our prior investments made at our facility in Dearborn, Michigan. Our recently acquired Precision Partners subsidiary is delivering on new product introductions and further developments with our key automotive OEM customers, which Kirk will comment on shortly. And our AK Tube subsidiary posted their highest ever annual earnings in 2018, a tremendous accomplishment for which the entire AK Tube family deserves to be congratulated, but we're certainly not stopping here, and additional actions will be taken in 2019 to further enhance our long-term performance.

One of these actions we announced yesterday afternoon involves the plant closure of our largely idled Ashland Works facility by the end of this year. This includes not only the hot-end operations which have been idle since late 2015, but also the single remaining coating line at Ashland Works that remained operational. We've carefully weighed the long-term operation of Ashland Works in the context of our strategy to focus on value-added, more innovative products along with recent trade actions. To be clear, this administration’s strong actions in addressing unfair global trade issues including the Section 232 tariffs has strengthened our industry. However, global overcapacity particularly from China remains a systemic problem. This along with recent US announcements of new steelmaking capacity and the restart of existing mills will create more competition in the commodity steel markets in the United States.

Our strategic actions continue to focus on enhancing our competitive cost position and selling in the products that generate an adequate return, thus in this environment we ultimately concluded that a restart of the Ashland hot-end operations would not enhance our earnings profile or provide an adequate return to our investors over the long term. It is also necessary to transition the Ashland coating line work to other existing units with excess capacity, namely at our Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan facilities.

This was a very difficult decision, particularly given the impact on our Ashland Works employees, their families, and the local communities. As the operations wind down later this year, we will encourage and assist our Ashland employees to take advantage of both existing and upcoming job opportunities at our other facilities. Since we idled our hot-end operations three years ago, many of our Ashland employees accepted positions at other AK Steel locations. In the end, this action is necessary step to continue to improve our competitive cost position. We expect to realize at least $40 million of annual run rate savings by eliminating current idling expenses and lowering production costs through the increased utilization of our other coating facilities in the United States.

Jaime will comment shortly on the near term financial implications of our decision to close the mostly idled Ashland Works. We've taken numerous actions over the last several years to increase our profitability and improve our competitive cost position as shown on Slide 9. We made substantial investments in our operations, invested over $1 billion in acquisitions to grow our business and enable us to compete over the long run while also expanding in our downstream businesses. Our actions have also positioned us well to utilize our free cash flow to reinvest in our more cost effective steel making and downstream operations as we move into 2019, we plan to invest another $170 million to $190 million in these operations in addition to our maintenance spending.

Turning to Slide 10, I would now like to discuss what we're seeing in the markets that we serve. Our core automotive market just posted another very solid year with North America light vehicle production finishing right around 17 million units. The last five years are the highest ever achieved in the automotive industry. Another positive is, vehicle inventories remain at good levels as auto makers ended the fourth quarter with a 61-day supply of dealer inventory, which is down approximately four days from the 65 days at the end of the third quarter. Although we're presently predicting a modest decline of approximately 1% in North American automotive build rates in 2019, we believe that this year will be another very strong year by historical standards.

Likewise we continue to see strength in the areas of residential and commercial construction. It is estimated that the new housing start finished the year at approximately 1.6 million units, which represents an increase of 4% from the prior year and the projections for 2019 represent further growth to approximately 1.29 million [ph] units. And inventories at steel distributors remained well balanced with seasonally adjusted inventories currently estimated at 2.4 months for carbon products and 2.9 months for stainless products. In short, demand for our products remained solid overall and market conditions remained favorable.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Kirk to provide you an update on our customer contract negotiations, our steel operation, our downstream business progress and the exciting developments on the new products front. Kirk?

Kirk Reich

Thanks Roger I'd like to touch on few items beginning with some of our capital -- strategic, capital investments. We continue to make strategic capital investments at multiple facilities to improve our operational efficiencies and lower our costs. Slide 12 shows a few examples of these types of projects. First, we plan to invest nearly $60 million at our Dearborn, Michigan facility this fall with upgrades to our blast furnace and steel shop.

We will also invest $6 million in our Rockford, Indiana facility to begin installation of a more modern environmentally friendly and lower cost pickling process. In Mansfield, Ohio we will complete a $13 million investment in the steel casting area which will allow us to expand the types of steel we can produce in that facility and further reduce our overall cost. At our Coshocton, Ohio stainless steel finishing facility we will invest $11 million and new a state-of-the-art coil build up line which will reduce costs and improve throughput while enhancing the quality of the products manufactured.

Of our 2019 capital budget, approximately one-third of money we plan to spend involve improvements such as these which align with our strategy to fundamentally transform our competitive cost position and grow our downstream operations. In addition to the major outage at our Dearborn blast furnace and steel shop scheduled for later in 2019, which I referenced a little while ago we have pulled up some work in Dearborn due to an event in late December at one of our two steel making vessels. We have steel penetrate through the brick lining and shell and this resulted in us choosing the pull forward a vessel reline which had previously been scheduled for the fall of 2019. Although there will be no disruptions in shipments to contract customers, the repairs and vessel reline will impact our operations in the first quarter and will result in reduced sport market shipments by approximately 35,000 tons. The work will be completed in early February and we're taking the necessary steps to make up for these lost tons later in the year.

Now turning to Slide 13, as an update on our downstream businesses. We realized increased EBITDA performance at Precision Partners, AK Tube and/or joint venture combined metals in 2018. As Roger stated, our AK Tube team setting new annual record level for EBITDA in 2018. Precision Partners began to see meaningful improvement in November and December at one facility that had to address the underperforming portion of their business portfolio which we previously discussed.

Also at Precision Partners we were rewarded a record level of future business in 2018. As shown on Slide 14, a major OEM has contracted with us to supply a body side outer sub assembly consisting also of a single piece hot stamped door ring. Likewise Precision Partners was rewarded a second single piece hot stamped door ring on another vehicle platform by key tier 1 supplier. Taking together the two awards represent approximately $50 million of annual stamping and assembly revenue in addition to a large one-time tooling job. This business will ramp up beginning in 2020 and they've already broken ground on a capital expansion to house this work adjacent to one of our existing facilities.

This is the type of sub assembly and major stamping job that only two other companies in North America has the technical capabilities to produce. Precision Partners has leveraged its hot stamped tooling leadership in addition to their innovative hot stamped process to strategically open the door to new opportunities with OEMs. It is these types of significant awards to produce differentiated products along with our technical expertise that excites us about the significant growth opportunities at Precision Partners.

Moving forward into 2019, we expect to realize further improvements in EBITDA performance at AK Tube, Precision Partners and combined metals. This will be made possible through a variety of actions which will include increased utilization rates, expansion into new markets and growth of our advanced high strength steel products.

Finally, I'd like to provide you with an update on our recent steel customer contract renewals. We've now conclude negotiations covering the majority of carbon automotive contracts and we were successful at securing higher prices. [Indiscernible] result in both expanded margins and improved positioning with regards to adoption of new products. Likewise, we've wrapped up our speciality steel contracts and expect to generate high overall margins in these segments as well. However these gains in our contract book of business could be offset to some degree by our book of carbon spot or non-automotive carbon contract business.

In total approximately 30% of our shipments may see some price softening in 2019 depending upon the direction of future carbon spot market prices. With that I'll turn the call over to Jaime. Jaime.

Jaime Vasquez

Thank you Kirk. Overall we had a solid financial performance in 2018 generating our highest level of adjusted EBITDA in more than 10 years and meaningfully reducing debt and pension liabilities. For the fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $135.5 million and essentially in line with our guidance. Net income was $33.5 million or $0.11 a share and adjusting for the pension settlement charge which I'll talk about in a few minutes adjusted net income was $48 million or $0.16 per diluted share.

To review our results in more detail, let me begin with shipments and sales using Slide 17 as a backdrop. For the fourth quarter flat-rolled steel shipments of 1.39 million tons were up nearly 4% from the fourth quarter a year ago although down by 2.5% from the third quarter. Higher shipments into the distributor market drove the year-over-year increase while the sequential decline primarily reflected the impact of lower seasonal demand and shipments to both the automotive and distributor markets.

We do anticipate that in 2019 demand will be similar to 2018 across most of our markets which I'll talk about in a few minutes. Sales were $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter and $182 million or 12% higher than a year ago and about 3% lower in the previous quarter. Large year-over-year sales increase was driven by stronger pricing environment including carbon hot rolled spot marking pricing that was on average about $190 per ton higher in the fourth quarter than a year ago.

Our fourth quarter average flat rolled selling price per ton of $1,106, 8% higher than the fourth quarter year ago due mostly to the change in spot market pricing for carbon hot rolled coil. The flat rolled average selling price decreased slightly from the previous quarter reflecting the seasonal decline in spot market pricing that typically occurs every fourth quarter.

Turning to Slide 18, you can see the sequential decline or change in our reported fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA from the previous quarter. Pricing, volume and mix were negative $16 million impact in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter reflecting the decline in spot market pricing and shipments that were about 37,000 tons lower than the third quarter. For lower shipments were mostly due to the seasonal slowdown in automotive and distributor markets. Raw materials and energy costs were negative $12 million reflecting several items including higher natural gas cost as we transition from summer to winter months.

Operations was $5 million contributor to adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter due mostly to the operating efficiencies gained after this successful restart of the Middletown temper mill that was replaced after a fire in May, 2018. While there was a $3 million negative impact and reflected the net of changes in several categories including higher SG&A expense that was partially offset by other items including insurance recoveries, lower reserve requirements for certain employee benefits that were reflected in cost goods sold line [ph].

I will now turn to the balance sheet and cash flow items which we highlight on Slide 19. Working capital was a $25 million source of cash during the quarter and about $14 million source of cash for the full year. In the fourth quarter lower accounts receivables, a reduction in other current assets which mostly reflected hedge settlements an increased trade payables were partially offset by higher inventory balances. The increase in inventory was mostly due to increases in iron ore as we took additional deliveries in preparation for the winter months.

And our capital investments in the fourth quarter totaled $51 million which compared to $37 million in the third quarter. For the full year capital investments were $152 million. We also made very good progress in further strengthening our balance sheet during the year. As I mentioned last quarter, we transferred about $280 million pension liabilities between an annuity transaction and in total, we've now annuitized almost $500 million of projected benefit obligations over the past three years and also for the full year we reduced our net debt position by $126 million.

Let me conclude my remarks by providing you with our current outlook for 2019 which is highlighted on Slides 20 and 21. As disclosed on our earnings release last evening, we're providing an annual guidance range for calendar year 2019 which better aligns with how we manage our business and parting from quarterly guidance. For the past few years we've changed our business model by reducing earnings volatility associated with exposure to commodity markets as a result more than 70% of our annual shipments are priced based on fixed based price contracts. Accordingly, this provides us with better insight into how our business should develop throughout the year.

For 2019, we currently expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $515 million to $535 million with about 50% expected to be generated in the first half of the year. Although our business tends to be seasonal the first half which is typically stronger than the second half will be impacted by the timing of outages. Our guidance is based on the average carbon hot rolled coiled spot market price for the month of January to-date of about $720 per ton held constant for 2019, while spot market pricing will not directly influence our fixed base price contracts. It will affect the pricing on about 30% of our expected shipments.

As a result, we estimate that for every $10 change in carbon hot rolled coiled spot market price and primarily holding everything that was constant except for carbon scrap and surcharge adjusted EBITDA would be impacted by approximately $5 million to $7 million on an annualized basis. The other guidance item I want to comment on is capital investments which we expect to be in the range of $170 million to $190 million in 2019. This amount includes about $25 million to $30 million of growth related investments at our downstream business.

As you can see on Slide 19, there are other variables that could cause a change in our annual guidance. Not included in our guidance, our charge is associated with plant closure of Ashland Works facility as we announced last evening. As shown on Slide 22, the $80 million charge is mostly associated with take or pay contracts and unemployment and employee benefit cost. Approximately $15 million of cash payments are expected to be incurred in 2019 and about $30 million in 2020 with the balance paid over several years beyond 2020.

As we noted in our earnings release the charge includes about $25 million associated with withdrawal from multi-employer pension plan the exact amount to be known until 2020 and is expected to be paid over several years. There's also about $10 million of cash cost associated with Ashland Works facility that is not part of the charge, but is included in our guidance for 2019. As Roger noted, we expect that the plant closure of the Ashland Works will result in annual savings in excess of $40 million once product is fully transitioned to our other coating lines.

We're excited about the opportunities in 2019 so we've made great progress on many fronts during the past year through the dedication and the determination of the entire AK Steel organization. So at this time, we would be happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] and our first question comes from Timna Tanners of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Timna Tanners

I thought it will be a helpful review, if you wouldn't mind if we could think about your bridge to 2019 EBITDA guidance in terms of what you did on Page 18, but looking at kind of a full year. So, if I think about it conceptually, you're telling us that auto contracts resulted in margin expansion, so that would be additive year-over-year and then your specialty business would have been more neutral sideways where you maintain margin. And then from there, I imagine that you're incorporating some of these additional costs, although not the Q1 charge. So I'm just wondering if you could help us get to the 5% to 10% decline in EBITDA year-over-year. What are the other main buckets because again looking at just your sales and your profits, we will be up year-over-year. From what I understood, there’s a 30% exposure to steel prices and then what are the other major components?

Kirk Reich

I'll help you a little bit on part of it and then I'll let Jaime jump in. So on the pricing side of it, you're correct in that the auto contract pricing is up and margins are up. Also I said that the rest of our contract business, the specialty and electrical margins are up as well on that book of business, and so all of those are good guys. They're against the headwind which is as we've said on our scripts, 30% of our business which is earmarked right now according to our guidance at seven or at least pegged at 720 a ton, hot rolled price that compares to 830 last year. So it's $110 delta. We've talked about cost increases that are going to hit us by way of raw materials and other things. So that's on top of that $110 million or $110 a ton difference times the 1.8 million tons which is 30% of our shipments, that is the number that overwhelming the increase in the – I will call it the 4 million tons of contract business that's auto and kind of all speciality, so that's the high level math Timna between the big moving pieces that kind of get us to the numbers we stated, and Jaime can maybe fill in some of the other blanks, if there are any?

Jaime Vasquez

Just put a little color behind it, and I want to reiterate because I saw a couple of reports this morning. I think our sales team overall we did an excellent job in getting what we thought we would get on automotive contracts without a doubt. But offsetting that as Kirk said, between our guidance and where the average spot market was in 2018, you're talking roughly $110 decline on 1.8 million tons, so you're well north of $200 million just as a headwind. Then publicly, we've talked about – people have told us depending upon the blend coal in the Appalachian region was anywhere from $20 to $30 higher, so we would take the midpoint of that iron ore because of the inflationary indices that we have, that's up couple of dollars per tons, electrodes are up. So you blend that all together and you're probably north of $200 million of another headwind. And the fact that we're only down about 10% year-over-year on EBITDA just goes to show the strength that we’ve got on the automotive contracts.

Timna Tanners

Okay, super. Thank you. And then I guess my second question will just be, can you give us any more color on the auto contracts. Sometimes, in the past you've given us percent increase or some other kind of quantitative guide on how you fared in the negotiations?

Kirk Reich

No.

Roger Newport

No, a short answer to that is no. it's really we're very pleased with how the negotiations went and we don't disclose any of our specific customer contracts nor even give an average because each could have a little bit different starting point with the product mixes etc., so we do not get into those details.

Timna Tanners

Okay fair enough thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Gagliano of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

David Gagliano

Just first on Ashland. I just want to clarify one thing, is the plan there to permanently close Ashland, i.e., knock it down, reclaim, etc.? Is that the future plan?

Kirk Reich

The plan or the intent is to permanently close the facility. What we do with it after its closure will depend on offers or anything else we choose to do with it at that point, but yes that's correct David and we would wind it down during the course of this year by transferring the tons that are still produced there on our galvanized line to other galvanized lines within our company.

David Gagliano

Okay and you mentioned offer, so that's what I was kind of wondering, is this facility now I'm assuming it's for sale, is that reasonable?

Roger Newport

This is Roger. I would comment that, Ashland hot-end has been idle for few years, so there's been opportunities. We’ve looked at all the different alternatives as you can imagine as a company looking at what's the best way, can we generate returns out of that, we ultimately concluded we could not generate adequate returns to our investors on the hot-end, and then as we saw what was happening on the marketplace in general determined that we have a lot of opportunities to lower cost to increase the utilization of our other facilities by moving products out of there. So as Kirk said, the facilities are being permanently shut down, but the assets will still be sitting there for a while.

David Gagliano

Okay and then just my follow-up question. In terms of the 2019 guidance first of all; it's a two part question. Embedded in the EBITDA expectations what is the expectation for the downstream businesses in general or Precision Partners in particular that's first part. and then the other part, with the price reopeners on 30% of the business, is that purely spot based, is there anything different in the 30% of the business in terms of how it will price relatively to say for example the spot market.

Kirk Reich

Yes, I'll do the 30% and Jaime fill in the downstream EBITDA. The 30% piece is as it's always been David it's kind of blend of, there's monthly and quarterly kind of movements depending on which contract it is, so yes that will still be there with the same lag factor that we've seen in the past.

Jaime Vasquez

And with respect to downstream businesses, I think speaking to both AK Tube and Precision as combined revenue should probably be in that $575 million range expected EBITDA I would say combined would be in that $70 million to $80 million range. We do expect some significant improvement in Precision Partners as Kirk mentioned we saw a pretty significant turnaround in November and December for loan troubled facility and we expect that to gain momentum as we go throughout 2019.

David Gagliano

Okay and what was that EBITDA contribution 2018 for the two downstream businesses in total?

Jaime Vasquez

In total they were probably close to $60 million, $65 million.

David Gagliano

Okay, great. All right. Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Curt Woodworth of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Curt Woodworth

So when Ashland is fully shutdown, what's the level of excess rolling capacity you would have there or just in general for the company relative to your hot metal base and how would you look at optimizing that?

Roger Newport

As commented, when we look at the operation side if you remember Ashland produced around 2.5 million tons a year so those slabs used to be round up at our Middletown hot mill so that would be kind of ballpark I would at least capacity would be about what our Middletown hot mill along we would have some extra capacity at our Dearborn facility and as we have in the past, we utilized our butler melt shop for I would say flex times in the spot market and carbon spot market where it makes sense, where we can produce upwards as much as half million carbon slabs up at butler to help supplement for the carbon spot market. And again the nice thing with butler it makes [indiscernible] than carbon, so we can [technical difficulty] turns around to how we run that operations, that's our flex tons, if we produce the slabs, carbon slabs up at butler then we would run those typically down at Middletown.

Curt Woodworth

So what is your - what are the amount of slab do you need to process at this point to maximize your rolling mill capacity?

Jaime Vasquez

2.5, 2 million.

Curt Woodworth

Okay, all right. 2.5.

Jaime Vasquez

I really doesn't - it doesn't change Curt from what it's been the last three years, right? I mean it's.

Curt Woodworth

Yes I would.

Jaime Vasquez

Into permanent but it's the same math we've been doing for the last three years we've got plenty of hot rolling capacity available.

Curt Woodworth

Understood. Okay. And then with respect to the pension, the annuitization of $280 million, but it looked like the pension liabilities didn't change that much, I think maybe went up a little bit sequentially. Can you just address sort of your plans for pension funding for the next year couple of years? I know you guidance on 2019, but what is the funding requirement for 2020 and do you plan to do more annuitization this year?

Jaime Vasquez

On the contributions right now for 2019 and 2020, they're right around $45 million so 2019 is pretty much set in stone 2020 there could be some minor tweaks to it. In terms of the annuitization the team is always looking to further annuitize, the markets have been I would say pretty receptive to it, so it's something we're constantly looking at.

Roger Newport

In part [indiscernible] is de-risking the balance sheet and the biggest risk we had actually in 2018 was, it was not a good financial performance for the pension assets and that's the risk we have, we know the liability side because our pension plans were locked and frozen. The risk we have is on the asset side and that's really the key to our pension annuitization, we've done roughly $500 million over the last few years so as Jaime said we chipped away at it, but the biggest risk and as you correctly note on our balance sheet, what changed on the liability side, is what happened as you did not have the anticipated 7% return on those assets, so when you think that you do not get return, eventually you have to fund or earn it back in future earnings.

Curt Woodworth

Okay and just one final question. The volume outlook, you talked about auto being down 1% and some displacement of spot sales in 1Q, but your total volume guidance for the year is up I think like 4% year-on-year. So should we infer from that, the contract outcome process for this year with auto and appliance that you took market share and that gives you conviction to grow 4% in a down 1% auto market.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes I would say, we've at least held our own their Curt in a down market and kind of gotten on, continue to do be awarded business on the right platforms with improved product mix in addition to that, so those are good guys that are related to that. And then you don't have a couple of headwinds that we had in 2018 with some of the upside conditions in the Middletown that will now allow us to produce a bit more tons this year, 2019.

Kirk Reich

And just what we're alluding to there, is just that little challenge on the mix this year as we said automotive was going to be down in terms of total builds and we won't be selling more into kind of the spot market through distributor market, so that will be a little bit of mixed impacted.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Seth Rosenfeld of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Seth Rosenfeld

Two questions. First on Ashland and secondly on Precisions Partners please. With regards to Ashland can you just confirm how much coating material you're expecting to transition away from Ashland lines to other coating facilities, what are the current utilization rates of those other lines and where would they move after taking Ashland material? And then secondly on Precision Partners obviously the commentary on new order wins is very positive, are you already baking into your forecasting sometimes the elevated operating cost during that ramp up period what will you expect I think post that ramp up for earnings contribution for Precision? Thank you.

Kirk Reich

Yes, so Ashland is currently loaded over 330,000 tons and we will be transitioning all of that product to our other facilities and one of the exact utilization rate of each of the others, but they're 90% plus full and that allows us to kind of now flip that script of fully utilized on virtually all of our coating lines or nearing that level which allows us certainly improve our operational costs, we'll still have some additional headroom. We can still take on some new business but it gets us in a very good spot from that standpoint. And with regards to Precision Partners yes as we go through this year there will be investments and will be increasing our training costs and those kind of things as you would expect to get ready for that new facility to or that expanded facility to be able to produce those products ramping up in 2020 and so that is built into the plan and then that will obviously improve our EBITDA overall as we ramp that business up.

Seth Rosenfeld

Thank you. Would you expect those costs in Precision Partners to conclude in 2019 or that will be lingering element in 2020 as well?

Kirk Reich

It may carry over to the first little bit of 2020, but the vast majority of it should be this year.

Jaime Vasquez

And most of it will be capital but there is some expense flowing through the P&L.

Kirk Reich

Right.

Seth Rosenfeld

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Arjun Chandar of JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Arjun Chandar

Just wanted to get some clarification, in your press release you mentioned $650 million maintenance investment number, the facilities in 2019 that's an OpEx not a CapEx number, correct?

Jaime Vasquez

True.

Kirk Reich

Yes.

Arjun Chandar

Just on your guidance and your 720, HRC assumption driving the EBITDA forecast for 2019 does that bake in any premium to spot or is that purely a spot number an average spot number for hot rolled coil in January.

Kirk Reich

Yes purely an average spot.

Arjun Chandar

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Nick Jarmoszuk of Stifel. Your line is now open.

Nick Jarmoszuk

First one with the 2019 5% Notes. That's how you guys are thinking about addressing those?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes on the 5% Notes we have a variety of options we still are considering. I mean obviously the issue would never convert and we do have the benefit of being able to just take it out with existing liquidity, so we'll continue to watch this [indiscernible] course of the year.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay and then second one, with natural gas prices in the first quarter. Do you have any hedges in place?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes we have a very robust, but I would say very systematic hedging program across most of the commodities that we can't hedge and that includes natural gas, we're pretty well covered for the first quarter.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay, so if we could think about how - if there's a spike with the upcoming cold weather what would be the highest price that you would pay?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, I wouldn't disclose that but typically what we do is use a variety of options and forwards and the front month we might anywhere from 85% to 90% plus hedged and the month behind that, we might be around 80%. So we're pretty well protected.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay and then last question just on the pension funding, I just want to confirm all of that goes through the state of cash flows, correct?

Jaime Vasquez

Right, its cash flow items.

Nick Jarmoszuk

All right, thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Phil Gibbs with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Phil Gibbs

Just curious what were the planned outage cost in the fourth quarter and how should we think about the cadence on the $75 million roughish plan for 2019?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes the fourth quarter outage costs were probably around $13 million to $15 million.

Phil Gibbs

And then in terms of cadence of the $75 million, I know that Kirk talked a little bit about pulling some forward and then load some of the variant, so it sounds like heavy in Q1, heavy in Q4 and kind of light in the middle.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes it will be more, probably split between Q1 and Q2, maybe not too much with difference [technical difficultly] pull forward on the Dearborn realign and then the fourth quarter will be really the bulk of it.

Phil Gibbs

Off the $75 million, you're saying?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes.

Phil Gibbs

Okay, so pretty heavy then, pretty heavy then in the fourth quarter. And then I just wanted to be clear on Ashland. I know a lot of questions asked, but in your $525 million of EBITDA midpoint in the guidance, in terms of Ashland what headwinds are you baking into that number because I know you had been carrying about $5 million a quarter from Ashland.

Jaime Vasquez

Well in regards to Ashland we indicate our guidance doesn't include any of the one-time charges. So there are some ongoing costs, well ongoing cost that we talk about that are roughly $10 million on an ongoing basis, not ongoing but for 2019 and then that would decline quite a bit in 2020 and we've also include our depreciation estimates in there because that's accelerated [indiscernible] finish operating at the end of this year.

Phil Gibbs

So you've included the accelerated depreciation and about $10 million of ongoing.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, that's included.

Phil Gibbs

Okay, thanks gents. Appreciated.

Thank you. And our next question comes from David [indiscernible] of Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Participant

Just quickly then on the Ashland. The $40 million savings, so is there any of that this year or does that start more next year?

Jaime Vasquez

There might be a little bit this year. the majority of this year is going to be spent moving all the parts to our other facility getting qualified and kind of finishing all of that and so they'll be running parts of both places a bit. And so the vast majority of years going to be spent doing that, the savings really come from lower cost assets being more fully utilized and transportation/logistic advantages that we unlock as part of that and so we would expect those to kind of be fully in effect in 2020, but 2019 is really going to be transition year-over-year and you may get a little bit of that and the vast majority will be tied up in all of that transition.

Unidentified Participant

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Derek Hernandez of Seaport Global Securities. Your line is now open.

Derek Hernandez

I wanted to ask if debt reduction is still your control priority for capital allocation in 2019 and is the one to two times levered range, still your target there.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes our priority is debt reduction I mean we're still more levered than we'd like to be, so any free cash flow just like we did in 2018 we're going to apply free cash flow to debt reduction. Right now leverage has improved on trailing 12-month basis we're about 3.5 times we've got to drive that down lower. Ideally it's like to be at that two times levered positions to give you more flexibility to do things strategically.

Derek Hernandez

Thank you. And then you mentioned not all annual contracts are complete. Do you mind elaborating a little bit on which sectors you still have annual contracts to complete?

Kirk Reich

Yes so what I meant by that is, is really in the specialty stainless and electrical side those are done, but what we were referencing as in the auto sector. Those all roll off at different times and so there's allotment of those that expire at the end of the first quarter, there's some that expire end of the third quarter and so those continue to kind of evolve that way and so therefore we're not done with all of our negotiations since some of them actually expire at the end of the first quarter, that's what we meant by that.

Derek Hernandez

Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthew Fields of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Matthew Fields

So just on the previous comment about not done with all the auto negotiations. If we get to next quarter and you've completed another round of auto negotiations, is it conceivable that guidance could change without a change in spot prices?

Kirk Reich

I don't think that's the case Matthew, we're enough along that we have it within a fairly tight band of where that will finish, so I think we're good with that.

Matthew Fields

Okay great and then one more question. It's my understanding going through indentures that the 2021's are the only notes that you have left without any provisions for junior lean capacity. So is it my understanding correct that you could issue up to at least $500 million of second lien notes to take out those 2021.

Jaime Vasquez

Matt its Jaime. It's an interesting I'm not sure of the genesis of that question. But before I answer that directly, let me make a few comments because we've heard things in the market. We've had investor calls, we've had analysts asked us directly about breaching covenants, potentially breaching covenants I even [indiscernible] something this morning that talked about the ruling out any near term concerns about liquidity and the team here has done a lot to improve the financial position of this company. This is now a company with more than $900 million of liquidity available to it and we have no meaningful financial covenants. And the only meaningful financial covenant is, if liquidity goes below $150 million. So financially we're in a really, really good position and Matt that's not directed at you, that's a comment I wanted to make in general because there has been noise out there.

In response to your question Matt, yes you're correct. Our 2021 unsecured notes, if we refinance those that would renew any really junior lean restriction that we would have, we do have a basket under the other unsecured notes that would allow up to about $500 million of junior lean issuance.

Matthew Fields

Okay, thanks very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sean [indiscernible] Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Participant

When we think about your operating cash flow because I think this is sort of getting mixed or missing the conversations. It looks like your operating cash flow before changes in working capital and our consolidated basis was about $350 million last year, when we think about the new EBITDA guidance this year, we do serve expect a commensurate decline in operating cash flow so I think it's roughly $38 million relative to how you performed in 2018 or do you think you could see weaker operating cash flow there?

Jaime Vasquez

I wouldn't say by too much weaker. One of the big items in that line item is just really how the hedges perform. We had very good protection last year, but as you know on our hedging program you kind of average into this and if costs are continuing to move up, you're averaging into a higher cost and area. So I would say that's private on caveat on the operating cash flow and then the cost associated with Ashland's plant wind down would be the upper item.

Thank you. And our final question comes from the line of Brian Lalli of Barclays. Your line is now open.

Brian Lalli

Maybe first if I could just following up on maybe Matt's question and then just maybe to come out at different way. Jaime would you mind maybe walking through in addition to the 2019's which you did discuss, what your plans would be for the 2021 notes again that's a question we get a lot from investors and I think why people are looking at other avenues of liquidity and now I have a follow-up?

Jaime Vasquez

The 2021 notes we continue to evaluate the markets obviously going back couple of months, the markets I would say for our level of paper turned very negatively. We've got plenty of time, I mean what does [technical difficulty] 34 months to go, so assuming just like kind of January 2016 time period takes a couple of months sometimes to re-correct themselves that we've got plenty of time to refinance us.

Brian Lalli

Got it and then I guess my follow-up and that's a good segue as I looks like in your slides you did, rendition to your revolver reduction. It seems like you were out in the market buying back some of your longer dated 25s and 27s, if you wouldn't mind any details around that pricing. And I guess how you think about the repurchasing of those debt securities in the open market relative to your liquidity I guess is that a sign that, you guys feel really good about your liquidity and so your path forward.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, I think that you hit it right there. I mean the bonds I think they've created recently as low as in the kind of mid 70s, the yield on that is probably 11% or close to 12% just for us it seems like a ridiculous price, so when we seem trading at those levels from time to time we'll be in the market, we've done this in the past and we'll probably continue to do that. But yes we think they're underpriced there and liquidity we're very comfortable with.

Brian Lalli

Got it, very helpful Jaime. Thanks a lot.

Roger Newport

Appreciate your questions and comments and would like to leave you with the following thoughts. We've made great strides in the past few years as we execute on our strategic objectives to build a stronger foundation for our company. The Slide 24 illustrates our actions to-date. We're not done. We've more work to do and we remain focused on enhancing shareholder value. We remain very optimistic about the future and we currently believe that, many of the factors that impact the steel remain fundamentally good overall.

We continue to take actions that will drive results and increase returns for investors. As shown on Slide 25 we're focused on the three pillars of our corporate strategy which are one, commercializing our innovative new products and services. Two; transforming our operations to significantly improve our competitive and three; driving future growth for both organically and through acquisitions into new markets and downstream businesses. We're confident that these actions will create long-term value for our shareholders. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in AK Steel and we look forward to updating you on our progress.