Redfin: An Unjustified Recovery

Given that Redfin relies on brokerage commissions for the lion's share of its revenues, the continued housing market cooldown may reflect in lowered guidance when Redfin reports earnings.

Fundamentals seem to be pointing south for the company, however. Existing home sales data weakened yet again in December.

Shares of Redfin have rallied nearly 20% since the start of January, outpacing the recovery in the broader market.

Almost every single stock got pummeled in the month of December, but in my view, some companies - like Redfin (RDFN) - deserved a pullback due to building fundamental concerns. Surprisingly, shares of Redfin have been one of the strongest performers in the year-to-date. Redfin's nearly 20% gains have far eclipsed that of the S&P 500 (SPY) and close rival Zillow (Z) since the start of January, as shown in the chart below:

What are Redfin investors so bullish about? So far, the only recent positive news coming out of the company is an announcement two weeks ago that Redfin would launch in Canada sometime in early 2019. Canada, obviously, is a huge market for Redfin that presents plenty of greenfield growth opportunities. Is this enough, however, to counteract Redfin's challenges in the U.S.?

Since the start of 2019, the fundamental story is only appearing to soften for Redfin, particularly around existing-home sales. In addition, Redfin has indicated its intentions to expand its proprietary home-buying program, Redfin Now - at a time of possible weakness in the real estate market, and at a time in which Redfin can't afford to take on additional balance sheet risk.

We'll dive into these factors in greater detail, but the bottom line on Redfin shares: investors have seemingly gotten giddy in the first few weeks of January 2019 with very little fundamental support. This bullish phase may come to a halt when Redfin reports earnings in late February and updates its guidance to account for the weakening of the housing market.

Continue to stay away from Redfin - it's heavily dependent on the health of the real estate market, and there are too many question marks there for investors to be comfortable.

Housing market cooldown is now a consensus opinion

It's impossible to separate Redfin's future performance from underlying housing market data, so this is the first place investors should turn to for clues on projected FY19 performance. Last week, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released its monthly report on existing home-sales, which is one of the most widely-watched barometers of housing market performance.

Here are the key data points (taken from a Wall Street Journal piece)

Existing home sales fell -6.4% month-over-month on a seasonally adjusted basis

On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales fell -10.3%

It's not necessary to be a real estate economist to gauge that this is sour news for Redfin, for whom a lion's share of revenue is derived from direct real estate commissions. Assuming Redfin's market share remains constant amid the housing market contraction, its revenues would fall -10% y/y - which is not something investors typically like to see in a recent IPO.

It's worth noting as well that home price growth, while still in positive territory, has also reached its slowest pace of growth since March 2012. To some extent, realtors rely on rising home prices to raise their commission fees in tandem, so the slowdown in home price growth combined with an absolute decline in unit sales will doubly work against growth in commission revenues.

More bad news on this front: in early January, the Mortgage Brokers Association also reported that mortgage applications are also down -9.8% from two weeks earlier and down -21% y/y. Needless to say, declining interest in mortgage initiations is often a leading indicator of slowing demand for real estate transactions. Note that this is in spite of the fact that mortgage rates (and the ten-year yield) have backed down from multi-month highs in the face of a rising stock market. We haven't seen the drop in rates produce the spike in "last-chance" mortgage applicants that we would have hoped for.

One more piece of information to digest: in late December, Redfin's own chief economist gave an interview to CNBC predicting that the slowdown in real estate will continue well into 2019 (link to the interview here). If Redfin's own economists are bearish about the year ahead, investors should be too. It's likely that some of this macroeconomic bearishness will work its way into Redfin's upcoming guidance for FY19, expected in late February. Redfin has not yet offered its outlook for FY19 - so if its guidance comes in far below expectations due to industry weakness, the stock could see a double-digit decline.

Redfin Now expansion - will it produce the same backlash as Zillow Instant Offers?

Recall that shares of Zillow had one of their worst-ever years in 2018. A myriad of factors was to blame, including a drop in core Premier Agent advertising revenues, but the primary reason that Zillow was punished in 2019 was its decision to expand its home-buying program, Zillow Instant Offers (more on that in my prior article here).

Zillow Instant Offers has become high-profile in discussing the bearish and bullish theses for Zillow stock, but unbeknownst to most investors, Redfin also has a similar program called Redfin Now. In exchange for a "service fee" of 7%, Redfin customers have the option of entertaining an "instant offer" from Redfin to purchase their home directly.

In early January, Redfin announced its intention to expand Redfin Now into Los Angeles - the largest metro area in the state of California, a state that is widely known for being victim to a massive housing crisis with a shortage of home supply and a dearth of affordable starter homes. In fact, it was only last week that the California's new governor Gavin Newsom sued the city of Huntington Beach for its inadequate response to the housing crisis - note that this city is only a stone's throw away from Los Angeles.

Given the housing turmoil in California and the likely reality of a housing bubble both in this state and nationwide, it's likely a very poor time for Redfin to be expanding its home-buying service. Redfin's planned expansion of Redfin Now seems, for the moment, to have escaped investors' radar - but it's a major red flag that can produce a Zillow-like pullback if it hits front and center.

Key takeaways

Many Wall Street analysts have turned against Redfin in recent weeks, including Needham and Jefferies - and it seems they have very good reason to. At the moment, Redfin investors seem to be complacent to the risks emanating from the housing market - and the fact that Redfin is doubling down on those risks by expanding Redfin Now.

Redfin's earnings track record hasn't been pretty as of late. In Q1, Q2, and Q3, Redfin shares fell on a combination of missed expectations and soft guidance -and given the lack of housing data support, it's unlikely that the story will change in Q4. Steer clear of Redfin - this is a ticking time bomb waiting to reverse its recent gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.