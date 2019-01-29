Hershey: Sweet Product, Sour Management

(Source: Google Images)

At face value, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) appears to be a great stock with high margins, steady demand for the company's confectionery products, as well an appealing dividend yield of 2.77%. The company's positioning in the consumer defensive confectionery segment offers further investment appeal as HSY's stock price is defensive against broader market recessionary pressures. However, in spite of these advantages, HSY displays a number of vulnerabilities ranging from poor operational oversight, revenue stagnation, an astronomical debt load, and overvalued stock price. This article will provide an in-depth look at HSY, discussing the company's current management, financial position, revenue outlook, financials, and growth trajectory.

The Good

Business Strengths: Despite vulnerabilities in other areas, from a business standpoint, HSY displays formidable advantages. The company has prominent brands and intrinsic business advantages. HSY is one of the most widely recognized candy manufacturers. In the United States, HSY is the largest player in the confectionery market, assuming 31.1% of U.S confectionery market share. The only competitors that come close to HSY's market share are Mars at 28.9%, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) at 5.1%, Lindt/Ghirardelli 5.2%, and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) at 4.3%. HSY's enormous business size enables the company to fully capitalize on economies of scale through extensive mechanization, large material buying, and sizable capital deployments. Such business qualities help HSY precipitate good bottom line figures (gross margin of 46% and profit margin of 11%). HSY also offers some of the most prominent candy brands ranging from Reese's, Hershey Bars, Kit Kat, Almond Joy, Hershey Kisses, Twizzlers, and Jolly Ranchers.

Source: Google Images

In addition to HSY's candy segment, the company is also involved in gum and mint products (ex. Ice Breakers, Breath savers, and Bubble Yum), pantry and snack items (baking products, toppings, syrups, chocolate spreads), high end chocolates (Scharffen Berger, Dagoba brands), and beef jerky snack products (Krave). HSY's diversification across various segments offers broadened customer appeal, assuring a candy or snack option for various taste preferences. HSY derives 88% of revenues from the company's mature North American market. From an overarching perspective, HSY demonstrates a number of business advantages as a result of the company's sizable business moat, product offering, and dominant position in the U.S market.

Defensiveness: Fundamentally, HSY's positioning in the chocolate industry makes the stock inherently defensive. Chocolate and sugar have gradually evolved from a pleasant indulgence to a consumer dietary staple in 21st Century America. HSY is the market leader in the North American chocolate sales market, monopolizing 44.6% of total revenues derived from chocolate sales. As a result of the company's large market share, HSY will benefit from population growth and elevated chocolate consumption.

The Bad and The Ugly

Perhaps one of the most concerning issues facing HSY is the company's ineffective management. For years HSY has experienced revenue stagnation, failure in international markets, misguided acquisitions, and astronomical debt accumulation. Hershey's revenues are almost exclusively derived from the company's mature North American market. HSY attempted to facilitate growth in international markets; however, that initiative failed as Hershey was confronted with competitive stalwarts Nestle, Mars Wrigley, and Mondelez International. Hershey just could not effectively compete on that level, so management's decision was to leave those markets. HSY sold off two of its international businesses: confectionery company Shanghai Golden Monkey and Tyrrells, the U.K. chip business that was initially acquired as part of the Amplify Snack Brands $1.6 billion acquisition. Hershey took a $279 million write-down on the Tyrrells sale; Hershey initially acquired Tyrrells for $392 million before reselling the company for only $112 million two years later. It seems as though current management is going to have extreme difficulty growing HSY's revenues as the new CEO, Michele Buck, has adopted a growth by acquisition business mentality. Which isn't in and of itself negative, it's just Hershey cannot properly execute on that strategy. Growth by acquisition efforts will be hampered by the company's debt and failure to acquire the right companies.

Source: SimplyWallSt

Despite accumulating $4.7 billion in long-term debt, Hershey only has $358 million in liquidity reserves, leaving the company farther out on the leverage curve and in a negative shareholder equity position. Hershey pursued the misguided Amplify Snack Brands acquisition which gave HSY Krave Beef Jerky, Popcorn, and Pirate Booty Cheese Puffs. HSY effectively wasted $1.6 billion for a misplaced entry into the highly competitive snack food segment. HSY has only one real U.S. competitor in chocolate (Mars Inc.), whereas the company will confront dozens of competitors in the popcorn and snack food segment. This will require significant increases in advertising and marketing expenditures in order to drive meaningful growth. Overall, Hershey is pursuing better, but not necessarily healthier products to add to the company's portfolio.

Despite offering good capital appreciation in the past, it is unlikely that the company will replicate the same return on investment. Over the past five years, HSY has far underperformed the S&P 500 benchmark of 9% a year. Over the past five years, HSY only delivered a total 5-year return of 4.9%. Furthermore, the Hershey Trust offloaded 4.5 million shares worth over $478 million back in November, reinforcing the notion that difficult times are ahead for HSY.

Source: Google Stocks

From a growth perspective, it was misguided and disadvantageous to retract from international markets. Hershey's management has complacently limited itself to the U.S. market where it already maintains a stronghold; however, the company has left itself with only incremental top-line revenue expansion opportunities. If one examines worldwide chocolate consumption, the lion's share exists in international markets, the U.S. actually falls toward the bottom of per capita chocolate consumption. In spite of this reality, HSY has shied away from international markets, selling international businesses and curtailing international operations.

From an operational standpoint, HSY has not really shown any improvement. Over the past five years, revenues and margins have stagnated, not really demonstrating any meaningful improvement. Furthermore, Hershey is overvalued based on a discounted cash flow valuation; the stock's current share price of $104 exceeds the future cash flow value of $91.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

Hershey's poor management, overpriced valuation, high debt load, and incremental revenue growth dissuade investment. Although the company definitely has inherent fundamental advantages ranging from high margins, a monopoly in the U.S. chocolate market, and a venerable product portfolio, I anticipate that the company will face difficulties arising from operational mis-execution, stagnant revenue growth, high debt, and inconsistent stock performance. Hershey suffers from bad management, which in most cases is difficult or impossible to ameliorate. HSY elicits a sell recommendation.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs nor investment objectives. The assessment of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.