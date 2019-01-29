PG&E's Management Seems To Think The Stock Is Worth $0.00

Sometimes what you don't say says a lot more than what you do say. When PG&E Corporation (PCG) filed for Reorganization Under Chapter 11, literally minutes after the company was first eligible to do so, it ignored the threats of BlueMountain Capital as well as spurned multiple offers by funds trying to compete with the DIP financing made possible once announcing Chapter 11. But what I found most interesting in the press release itself was the absence of one word. Let's take a look at one of the sub-headings:

PG&E Committed to Providing Safe and Reliable Energy, Aiding Restoration and Rebuilding Efforts, and Working Together with Customers, Regulators and Community Leaders to Address Wildfire Threat

Here is another sentence from the release:

We also intend to work together with our customers, employees and other stakeholders to create a more sustainable foundation for the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable service in the years ahead.

Notice one word missing from these sentences and the entire release - the word shareholder. Not once does PCG management make reference to trying to protect and maximize shareholder value through all this. At best the shareholders have been lumped in with "other stakeholders" that come secondary to customers and employees, if at all. Why has PCG management started using this kind of language? The most obvious guess would be because management doesn't seem to think that there will be any shareholders left once this process is complete. PCG has estimated that a judge's fire safety plan could cost the company up to $150 billion. Under threat of such a high burden, it's understandable why management would have that opinion, short of actually stating something to the effect of "management does not believe that the common shares will have any value" in the press release.

For anyone who has followed companies that undertook Chapter 11 or Chapter 7 bankruptcy, this kind of wording in press releases is to be expected. However, what makes PCG's situation unique is that it had a $6 billion market cap going into Chapter 11 reorganization and that has increased to $7 billion on the first day of it.

So if PCG management thinks the stock is worthless, why is the stock up on Tuesday?

That would be the most obvious question to ask when an unusual event like a company's stock price increasing on the day it announces bankruptcy occurs. Morgan Stanley seems to think that PCG was worth an upgrade from $13.00 to $17.50 which could only occur if one completely ignored the judge's fire safety plan or future contingencies needed once fire season 2019 breaks out. In addition, one would have to assume a minimal amount of payouts to the victims of the fire and that is drawn out as long as possible so PCG can try to generate some cash flow from operations to pay it off. Keep in mind that in my previous article I have shown that PCG has had negative free cash flow combined over the three year period from 2015-2017 and even in a bullish article on PCG, the author has essentially pointed out that PCG will be free cash flow negative to the point that the DIP financing must be used just to fund it, not even beginning to pay out any settlements:

PG&E expects annual capital expenditures of between $5.7 and $7 billion until 2023 (See picture below). These capital expenditures are required to maintain operations and invest in safety initiatives. I estimate that $4-$5 billion of these capital expenditures can be financed from operating cash flows. PG&E will obtain $5.5 billion in DIP financing after filing for chapter 11 which ensures financing for a period of 2 years. This seems sufficient for the next two years.

So buying time on the settlements to secure enough cash flows from operations to pay them is not something that is supported by any evidence. I think that any bullish target on PCG or any target that suggests PCG will come out of this process with anymore more than peanuts to existing shareholders does not understand or respect the position that management itself has vocalized to the investment community. Why is this?

A lot of large firms with deep pockets have been caught in the PCG mess. They have every incentive to try to act as activist shareholders and salvage what they can, potentially by replacing the existing Board of Directors. Alternatively, they have an incentive of putting up a facade of being activist shareholders to try to raise the stock price and get out as high as possible. I won't pretend to know what goes on in the hearts and minds of those who are down a substantial amount holding millions of PCG shares, but it is a good idea for any investor to be wary of the fact that other shareholders are there to protect their own interests, not yours.

The most obvious reason I can think for why the share price is up today is that these funds may be preparing for a proxy battle. As I showed in my last article, BlueMountain appears furious over the bankruptcy and will be proposing a New Slate Board of Directors to be up for vote at the company's AGM in May. While BlueMountain has already put a lot of money into PCG and is holding at a substantial loss, it has $19 billion in assets under management. That means it does have the buying power to purchase a lot more shares and secure votes for the upcoming AGM should it be so inclined. I have no evidence to support my guess that BlueMountain or any other firm is doing so and it will remain a guess until we see 13F filings at the end of Q1 2019 or 13D filings at any time for any entity that owns more than 5% of the float.

I would suggest that this is a very risky undertaking. Even deep pockets can only support a stock that trades $500 million to a billion dollars worth of shares a day for so long. Buying more shares in a company that is going through Chapter 11 only increases the risk exposure to more losses. There is also a window dressing effect. Funds report their holdings at each quarter-end. Holding a stock going through Chapter 11 might be against a fund's investment profile or just plain embarrassing. So if things are not going well a.k.a. how you would expect them to go through Chapter 11 proceedings, there should be further selling pressure at the end of the quarter.

I have purchased put options on PCG and purchased some more today. This stock's performance has been a great example of why I keep my option positions small. I am deeply surprised by Tuesday's price action but remain confident that it can't stay like this for very long.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.