Continental Resources: High Capex, Excessive Debt, And Declining Oil Prices To Push Share Price Lower

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is a North American oil and gas production company. It trades under the ticker symbol CLR. I believe Continental Resources represents a short opportunity as a play on lower energy prices. The company is in a more vulnerable financial position than appreciated by the market.

Continental's cash flow is negatively affected by significant capital expenditures because of well depletion as Jim Chanos has pointed out. Shale companies need to continue to invest in new drilling to even maintain current production. Therefore, investing in drilling new wells is more of a variable-type cost, disguised as a capital expenditure because of the "rapidly depleting nature of the asset". In a fixed-type capital expenditure, higher volumes are amortized over the cost of the asset resulting in lower cost of sales per unit produced. This is not really the case for Continental or other shale companies because in order to maintain production rates, companies must expand capex indefinitely, resulting in a major hit to free cash flow.

A look at Continental Resources free cash flow over the years demonstrates this. From 2014 through 2017, Continental earned an operating cash flow of approximately $8.4 billion. After capex though, the company generated negative free cash flow of around -$2.5 billion over the 4-year period with the majority of capex being invested in drilling.

In the nine months ending 9/30/2018, performance improved with free cash flow of around $500 million but this was on the back of higher energy prices. Continental's interest expense has been running around $75 million per quarter for the last couple of years. The company has net debt of around $6 billion, total liabilities of around $9.1 billion, and a current asset position of approximately $1.4 billion. The majority ($4 billion) of the debt matures by 2024 with approximately $1.6 billion coming due in 2022 and another $1.4 billion due in 2023.

Continental's oil production is unhedged. Therefore, I believe the stock will tend to track WTI prices. I am bearish on oil prices. If you look at the economic data around the world, it has been fairly dismal. Much of the data from Japan, China, and Europe has missed expectations. The U.S. is performing fairly well, which also supports the Federal Reserve continuing to tighten and unwind its balance sheet placing upward pressure on the U.S. dollar, another negative factor for oil prices. Meanwhile, the ECB is likely to pare back rate hike expectations and may ease again, as the Euro area economy has cooled significantly and may be stalling out which would weigh on the euro currency.

China, in particular, has built up financial excesses and risks regarding their banking system that continues to make a hard-landing look more likely. I don't see a constructive result to the trade tensions between the U.S. and China as the two nations seem to be worlds apart on the IP theft issue. I think it is quite reasonable that China will face a non-performing loan (NPL) crisis leading to a banking system recapitalization and easing of monetary policy. Fitch estimates (as does Credit Lyonnais Securities) that China's NPLs could be 10x higher than currently stated by the PBOC and among the highest in the world.

The main problems facing China are an economy in a secular growth decline and high corporate debt. Chinese industrial profits just missed and PMI manufacturing data is expected to remain in contraction for the second straight month. Corporate debt in China is at 170% of GDP and most is lent to the industrial economy. So, when China says they want to rebalance to a consumer-based, service-oriented economy, the inherent problem is that the corporate bank loans are lent to the old economy and firms. Unemployment in China is also likely to rise in my view and this will strain NPLs from the household sector as well. In addition, if the yuan comes under pressure because of narrowing interest rate and yield differentials between Chinese bonds and U.S. Treasuries, this would increase the real burden of the extremely high level of USD denominated corporate debt in China. The list goes on, but at this point, it is difficult to be optimistic on the Chinese economy. I think it will likely get worse before it gets better, the question is really just how much worse.

The slowing global economy and recent risk-off sentiment will continue to be a headwind to oil prices. Continental is positioned unfavorably to withstand a continued global economic downturn without a significant share price decline in the process. The risks for oil prices are tilted to the downside. Continental's leverage and decision to remain unhedged is unwise in my opinion and the risks of being long this stock are too great.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Current short positions include GOLD, FCX, and VALE.