Celgene: Long The Deal Spread

The deal spread is over 11%, making this an attractive absolute return opportunity for those who wish to go long CELG or put on a market-neutral risk arb spread.

The deal is subject to shareholder approval from both companies as well as regulatory approval. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2019.

BMY is acquiring CELG in a stock and cash deal currently valued at $98.93 for each share of CELG plus an earn-out worth $9 per share.

Deal Overview

On January 3, 2019, Bristol-Meyers Squibb (BMY) announced it would acquire Celgene (CELG) in a stock and cash transaction. BMY is offering $50 cash, 1 share of BMY valued at $52.43 the day before announcement, and a contingent value right (“CVR”) worth $9 cash if certain milestones are met. This implied a total buyout offer of $102.43 and 1 CVR for each share of CELG, a 54% premium to the price CELG’s stock traded prior to announcement.

This massive $74 billion merger is set to create the #1 oncology player, a top-5 immunology company, and the #1 cardiovascular franchise in biotech. The combined company will have a robust pipeline with 6 near term product launches over the next 12-24 months, representing more than $15 billion in potential revenue (according to the company). Finally, BMY believes it can achieve $2.5 billion in run-rate synergies from SG&A, R&D, and manufacturing.

Source: BMY Merger Announcement Presentation.

BMY CEO Giovanni Caforio very bluntly stated on the merger announcement call “this deal is really all about the launches, the pipeline, the value of the synergies”. As a result of the near term launches and synergies, the company has guided for 40% EPS accretion in 2020, assuming the deal closes by the end of 2019.

BMY appears to be getting a great deal for its shareholders. The financial benefits of the earnings accretion are mouth-watering. This is in a large part because the deal values Celgene at just 11.6x 2018E EPS or 10x 2018E EV/EBIT. Financing a low purchase multiple with cheap debt is surefire way to generate earnings accretion. What’s more, the implied deal multiple is well below the average level CELG’s stock has traded at over the past 10 years.

Source: Capital IQ, Author.

CELG trades cheaply because of concerns over key patent expirations and generic drug challenges. Celgene’s Revlimid drug loses patent exclusivity in 2026. Due to a settlement with generic pharma company Natco, some generic competition will enter the market in 2022. Now, generic firm Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) is challenging Revlimid’s method of use patent which could result in additional generic competition before the 2026 date. To put this into perspective, Revlimid accounts for roughly two-thirds of Celgene’s revenue. There is an active bull/bear debate regarding how well the patents will hold up to generic court challenges. Celgene believes it will be able to mostly maintain its Revlimid business over the next few years and replace that revenue stream with new drugs. BMY has clearly done their homework and is betting that Celgene’s story is accurate, making CELG a cheap stock and a good acquisition for BMY.

Some Celgene shareholders may object to the low purchase multiple; however, BMY’s acquisition removes uncertainty of both the Revlimid outcome and FDA approvals from the pipeline. Bottom line: it is hard to argue with a 51% premium. Furthermore, CELG has continued upside through the equity consideration and the CVR. For these reasons, I believe this is a good deal for Celgene shareholders and why they will vote in favor of the deal.

Circling back to the CVR. CELG shareholders will receive a tradable security that will pay out $9.00 / sh if all three drugs in late stage trials receive FDA approval. The three drugs are ozanimod (by December 31, 2020), liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) and bb2121 (by March 31, 2021). This is a binary event that will play out over the next 2 years. I am not an expert on the likelihood of FDA approvals, but most of the analysis I have seen places the odds between 50% - 75% of the CVR paying out. Assuming these odds and discounting the payout to present implies a probability-weighted present value range of $2.00 - $5.00 per share for the CVR.

In my opinion, this is a solid deal for shareholders of both companies. BMY is able to strengthen its pipeline and produce immediate earnings accretion. CELG is receiving a large premium and continued upside if the combination creates value and certain pipeline drugs are approved.

Barriers to Closing the Deal

The merger is subject to approval by BMY and CELG shareholders in addition to regulatory approval.

Regulatory approval is widely expected. Although this is a large merger that will receive close scrutiny internationally, there is limited product overlap between the two companies. Biotech mergers tend to get less regulatory pushback because monopolistic franchises end when patents expire. Pfizer/Allergan is the only recent example of a blocked biotech merger I can think of and the DOJ’s rationale was to stop a tax-inversion.

Due to the strong strategic and financial reasons highlighted earlier, I see shareholders on both sides approving the merger. It would be hard to argue that BMY is overpaying due to the statistically low purchase multiple and the significant earnings accretion forecasted. I would not be shocked if an activist got involved on the Celgene side to petition for a higher bid. The top shareholders of both companies consist of long-only mutual funds and passive ETFs. These long-only investors are most likely to vote in-line with management’s recommendation for the deal.

Ways to Invest

Celgene’s stock trades for $87.62 while BMY trades for $48.93. BMY’s current stock price implies a $98.93 purchase price, excluding the CVR. This equates to an 11.43% deal spread between CELG’s current price and the purchase price.

The spread has narrowed since the deal was initially announced but is still quite wide. The reason for the double digit spread is that shareholders and regulators must still approve the deal. Deals with large equity components also warrant larger spreads due to the added market risk. Finally, the deal is 8 to 12 months away from closing.

The easiest way to invest in the deal is to simply buy Celgene’s stock. At deal close you will receive the merger consideration and can choose to continue on as a BMY investor and hold onto the CVR or completely cash out. The cash component helps mitigate the market risk from a broader downturn. Assuming the deal closes, BMY’s stock would need to fall by more than 20% for a Celgene investor to lose money. Trading at just 12x forward EPS, BMY’s stock isn’t expensive and the company’s fundamentals are strong. Your return could be even higher than the current deal spread if BMY’s stock rallies. I would recommend investors keep it simple and go this route.

Investors can also hedge out market exposure by going long Celgene and shorting BMY shares at a 1:1 ratio. When the deal closes, you will receive the cash consideration plus the CVR and your short position will close out when BMY shares are delivered. Your return will be slightly less than the deal spread due to fees you will need to pay to borrow BMY’s shares short. However, the borrow rate for most brokers on this stock should be less than half a percent; my broker quoted 0.25%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.