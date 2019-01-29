Caterpillar: First Victim Of A Declining Chinese Economy

Washington and Beijing must make a deal on trade or else macroeconomic conditions will continue to deteriorate, further translating into more pain for Caterpillar.

Although shares have gotten significantly cheaper now, I believe that this quarter is just the beginning of the downside to come.

Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) declined sharply in the trading session following the release of their 4Q '18 earnings. The earnings report was less than stellar, with both revenue and earnings per share falling below analyst expectations for the quarter. There was a major miss on the EPS front, with analysts expecting an adjusted EPS of $2.98 but Caterpillar only delivering an EPS of $2.55. Revenue missed slightly coming in at $14.34 billion with analysts expecting $14.36 billion. By far the biggest disappointment was guidance. For the full fiscal year, Caterpillar expects EPS to land anywhere in the range between $11.75 and $12.75. Not only does this wide-range imply that Caterpillar anticipates unstable earnings for the full year, but analysts expected full-year EPS estimates to be around $12.72. Caterpillar would need to deliver their most optimistic estimates in order to simply meet analyst expectations. To say that this annual guidance was disappointing would be undercutting; I would say it's catastrophic.

Data by YCharts

At the time of writing, Caterpillar trades at $124.55 a share, giving the entire company a market capitalization of about $73 billion. The stock now trades only $12 away from its 52-week low and has a forward P/E ratio which falls below 10. With the stock falling, the dividend ratio has also improved now and is nearing 3%. As the stock has gotten cheaper over the past few months, it is becoming more and more tempting to open a long position. However, I believe that Caterpillar's best days are now behind them and worsening macro conditions will continue to deliver more disappointing earnings surprises.

OK Quarter, Poor Guidance

Before looking into the future, it's worth taking a deeper dive into yesterday's earnings report. This quarter marked the end of 2018 for Caterpillar, an exceptionally strong year for the company. Bolstered by higher sales volumes and better operating margins, Caterpillar was able to deliver a record-breaking annual profit for the year 2018. Operating profits for the full year rose by 86%, driven by higher sales volumes and lowered restructuring costs.

2018 was a fantastic year for Caterpillar's operating margins. Caterpillar's 3 main segments reported an increase in operating profit margins, with full-year consolidated operating profit margins coming in at 15.2%; this figure was the highest operating margin reported in the last 5 years.

Operating cash flow yoy for the fourth quarter nearly doubled from $1.3 billion to $2.5 billion. Full-year operating cash flows rose from $5.5 billion in 2017 to $6.3 billion in 2018, representing an increase of 14.5% yoy. A total of $3.8 billion worth of shares were repurchased in 2018, and $2 billion in cash was directly returned to shareholders through dividend payments. The dividend was hiked by 10 percent in 2018, marking the 25th consecutive year of increasing dividends.

We've got record profits and massive growth, but past performance does not indicate future performance even slightly. Caterpillar has enjoyed the benefits of lower taxes directly, along with the spurred economic activity as a result of said tax cuts. However, the benefits of these tax cuts will fade and the current trade conflict between the United States and China will continue to weigh on Caterpillar. What matters not is the present or the past, but the future.

This was by most measures a good quarter, but the market was expecting better. An EPS miss of $0.44 per share is insane, considering the fact that this was Caterpillar's largest earnings miss in 10 years. A slowing Chinese economy has eaten into earnings, and higher materials costs likely due to Trump's tariffs also put pressure on margins.

Within China, the industry is very dynamic and there are a variety of forecasts. We will continue to monitor the situation, but as of now we are forecasting the overall China market to be roughly flat in 2019 following two years of significant growth. China represents about 10% to 15% of our total construction industry sales and about 5% to 10% of total Caterpillar sales and revenues. Source: Q4 '18 Conference Call

What worries me particularly is Caterpillar's guidance on China. The idea that the Chinese market is cooling off was expected by people, but I think the reality of the situation is worse than the expectation. China is the second largest economy in the world, and any decline would produce ripple effects that affect more than just China itself. Just as the '08 financial crisis started in the United States and spread to other nations, the same could happen with China. The world relies on China as a trade engine and manufacturing hub.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Chinese economy to see slowing economic growth in 2019. What's different this time about a slowing Chinese economy is that the government does not have many options at its disposal. It could certainly loosen credit restrictions to encourage lending and spending, but the issue is that the economy has a $34 trillion debt bomb under wraps at the moment. Piling on more debt on top of the already excessive amount of capital pumped into stimulus projects will come back to hurt China in the end.

Perhaps the biggest issue with Chinese stimulus is that it too often just means throwing cash at construction projects. This is great for Caterpillar, but it's not sustainable for either China or Caterpillar. Ultimately, both parties will have to come to grips with the reality of the situation. Excessive Chinese stimulus has created an overheated Chinese real estate market and an addiction to leverage. China's total debt at the moment, according to median estimates of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, is 260% higher than GDP. And this debt happens to be piling up in one area, real estate.

Approximately 1/4 of China's GDP is tied to real estate, with that percentage only increasing. Caterpillar has been a clear benefactor of the construction of so-called Chinese "Ghost Cities", but investors need to understand the risks ahead. Caterpillar expects their business in China to remain flat from here on out, but I would argue that things may get much worse from here on out. Especially, if the trade conflict between the United States and China continues.

US-China Trade Conflict Implications

March 1st is the hard deadline set by the Trump Administration before tariffs are escalated. If no trade resolution is reached by then, the United States is expected to raise tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Caterpillar has already been hurt by this conflict through higher costs, and it will be hurt even more if tariffs are raised. Since both China and the United States are hurting each other through these tariffs, I would expect both economies to broadly suffer as a result of no resolution being reached. If both the Chinese economy slows and the United States economy slows, Caterpillar will be in big trouble.

The United States and China must reach a trade settlement if Caterpillar is to have any hopes of recovery from these price levels. Caterpillar is simply too dependent on Chinese and US economic growth to be caught in the cross-fire of a trade war between the two. They service the construction, agricultural, and trade needs of both parties.

I am somewhat skeptical of an easy resolution. Wilbur Ross, the US secretary of commerce, recently noted that the two nations are "miles and miles" from any trade resolution. Back in December, Goldman Sachs (GS) noted that the United States and China were unlikely to reach a trade deal by the hard deadline. Jack Ma noted that the conflict could last up to two decades.

There seems to be a lot of intuitive thinking surrounding this issue that just because it is in the interests of both parties to reach a trade resolution, that they will automatically come to one. As we've already seen, there are a lot of complicated issues at hand, and this conflict has gone on longer then most have expected. Complicating matters is the recent extradition request of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, and the filing of criminal charges by the US justice department against Huawei. Both issues will likely be a roadblock to any quick resolution.

Conclusion

Caterpillar is dependent on macroeconomic conditions, and there isn't much the company can do to shelter itself from these conditions. Breakdowns in trade relations, slowing GDPs, and waning consumer confidence in both the United States and China are serious issues that Caterpillar cannot even control.

With worsening macroeconomic conditions, it is difficult to rationalize purchasing shares of Caterpillar, a company dependent on strong macroeconomic conditions, at these levels. At this point, it would be the equivalent of catching a falling knife when we don't even know whether or not the US and China will reach a trade resolution by March 1st.

My personal view is that Caterpillar will continue to suffer as the world economy cools down. If anyone disagrees, that's fine, but it would be wise to wait until the United States and China reach a trade resolution before opening a position to reduce your risk exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.