Summary

Dividend growth investing is one of the most proven ways for long-term investors to get rich over time.

Deep value high-yield investing is also a great way to help generate sufficient income in the short-term, IF you can seperate quality companies from yield traps.

Altria, Tanger, and Kimco are all quality companies who, due to their respective challenges, have become some of the most hated stocks on Wall Street.

I'm confident that the market's fears over their futures is overblown and strong overall fundamentals, good management, and solid long-term growth plans give each company a bright future.

While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, these are the most undervalued high-yield blue-chips you can buy right now, and are likely to generate strong returns in 2019 and beyond.