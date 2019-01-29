Rockwell Automation's (ROK) CEO Blake Moret on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)
by: SA Transcripts
Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call
January 29, 2019 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Steve Etzel – Vice President-Investor Relations and Treasurer
Blake Moret – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Goris – Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
John Inch – Gordon Haskett
Scott Davis – Melius Research
Steve Tusa – JP Morgan
Julian Mitchell – Barclays
Rich Kwas – Wells Fargo
Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research
Anna Kaminskaya – Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Breindy Goldring – Morgan Stanley
Richard Eastman – Baird
Vladimir Bystricky – Citi
Nicole DeBlase – Deutsche Bank
Ashay Gupta – Goldman Sachs
John Walsh – Credit Suisse
Scott Graham – BMO
Presentation
Operator
Thank you for holding, and welcome