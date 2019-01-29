Want To Buy An Island? Avoca, LLC (Podcast)

In episode #45 of the Intelligent Investing Podcast, I sat down with Anthony Waldichuk to discuss Avoca, LLC (OTCPK:AVOA).

Avoca, LLC is another one of those obscure OTC stocks that doesn't look to be anything special at first glance but could end up becoming quite an interesting story over the next few years depending on what happens to Avoca Island.

History

According to Wikipedia:

Avoca Island is an island located off the Intracoastal Waterway in the Morgan City Bayous near Morgan City, Louisiana, United States. It is home to many wildlife species. Part of the island is industrialized following the slow expansion of the city. Over 400 head of cattle reside on the island and Jim Bowie once herded cattle here in the nineteenth century. The island is also home to the Avoca Duck Club, founded in 1937. After the discovery of oil, the African American residents of Avoca Island were kicked off by officials and their houses dozed. Oil companies were then allowed to drill for oil on the island. This is how things remain today.

I was also able to find a document from 1988 that was published by the US Army Corps of Engineers on titled, “ARCHEOLOGICAL AND HISTORICAL RESEARCH ON AVOCA PLANTATION” which brings up the beginning of the relationship between Whitney Bank and Avoca which I thought was pretty interesting:

By 1920 J.N. Pharr and Sons, Ltd., had invested several hundred thousand dollars in the huge reclamation project on Avoca Island, apparently with little return. In that year sugar prices fell dramatically due to the availability of inexpensive sugarcane from the West Indies. The Pharrs lost approximately $500,000 on the 1920 crop and another $300,000 in 1921. With their financial reserves drained by the reclamation work, J.N. Pharr and Sons, Ltd. went into receivership in 1921. Over the next few years they sold off some of their holdings, and sugar prices rose slightly so that they were able to gradually pay off their creditors. Then in 1927 the Mississippi Valley was hit by a devastating flood which breached the levees on Avoca Island and destroyed much of the Pharrs' work there. This time the losses were apparently too great, and the Pharrs again went into receivership and were forced to sell their properties. Their Avoca Island holdings, including Avoca Plantation, were purchased at a sheriff's sale in 1928 by Charles W. Fox for the Whitney Bank of New Orleans, one of the Pharrs' major creditors. Eugene Pharr was permitted to remain in his house on the island until his death in 1931. In that year Fox transferred ownership of the property to a holding company, Avoca, Inc., for 858 shares of stock in the company. This represented over half of the total number of shares issued, and Fox became the first president of the company. The new owners made no attempt to revive the ambitious reclamation project, and, in general, few changes occurred on the island during this period. In 1937 Avoca, Inc., leased the hunting rights on the property to a group of New Orleans businessmen who were former members of the exclusive Delta Duck Club. The latter club had lost its hunting territory at the mouth of the Mississippi River when the U.S. Government established a wildlife refuge there. The new Avoca Duck Club took over the old Pharr plantation house and continues to maintain it for the use of its members. Due primarily to their desire to preserve the excellent wildlife habitat on the island, there have been few changes over the years. The principal activities on the property, aside from duck hunting, are oil and gas production and farming by lessees on the northern portion of the island. Construction of the Bayou Boeuf Lock and Dam in the 1950s brought an uncharacteristic period of change to the island.

Today

Avoca, LLC is largely a passive royalty company which derives most of its income from royalties, bonuses and delay rentals under oil and gas leases covering its Avoca Island acreage. Avoca, LLC is also the 100% owner of Avoca Island.

While their main business is currently an oil and gas royalty business, this business is in decline. Currently, they collect royalties from five producing wells managed by Alta Mesa Services, LP. This is not what's interesting, however.

The company has a stock and bond portfolio worth about $8 million dollars and $1 holds about 1 million dollars of cash on the balance sheet. About half of that portfolio consists of short-term municipal bonds. The company does not disclose their holdings in their stock portfolio.

The company used to pay a dividend but cut it to develop their mitigation banking business. This is where the story gets interesting.

From the 2017 Annual Report:

In light of the net loss in 2016 and 2017 and the anticipated cash requirements to establish the mitigation bank, the Company made the difficult decision once again not to declare an annual dividend. We continue to be encouraged, however, with the potential of wetlands mitigation banking and the impact it may have on the Company as a new source of revenue.

Free Call Option

While the company has an oil and gas royalty business, it is in decline. They also have a few side businesses such as the Duck Club, which kind of feels like it may just be part of the old boy's network of Whitney Bank. They also have a tiny Alligator hide and egg business that generates a measly 20k/year in revenue. However, I look at all of this as free money. There's also the future hardwood forest/mitigation bank. It's still unclear what the future looks like for Avoca Island. However, any value-add to the island is free upside because the market cap is roughly equivalent to their current stock and bond portfolio in which half is in short-term municipals.

Conclusion

This could easily become one of those stocks that is dead money for the next decade. However, any value creation on Avoca Island itself may very well serve as a catalyst. With a thinly traded stock like Avoca, LLC, it's not unheard of for a stock to be flat for years only to rise substantially with a corporate event.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.