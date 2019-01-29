Ensco, Desperate To Merge With Rowan, Ups The Bid Again

Summary

Earlier this month, Ensco submitted what it said was the final offer for Rowan shareholders.

However, it looks as if funds owning Rowan were able to put more pressure on Ensco, and it came up with an improved proposal.

Upside for Rowan shares continues as the stock gets closer to an important resistance level.

While the Ensco offer for Rowan improved over time, the company is still getting a good deal.