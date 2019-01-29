Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) CEO Brad Kessel on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

January 29, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Kessel - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rob Shuster - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Kevin Reevey - D.A. Davidson.

Damon DelMonte - KBW

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Independent Bank Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Kessel, President