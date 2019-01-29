Chemical Financial About To Double In Size With An Unexpected Merger Of Equals

Execution risk and limited synergy benefits are concerns, but I believe the deal is value-creative and Chemical Financial shares are still undervalued.

I’ve been bullish on Chemical Financial (CHFC) for a little while now, as I liked the prospects for this community banking-oriented financial company to gain deposit share in Michigan and surrounding states as larger banks looked elsewhere for growth. Although I thought M&A was certainly going to be a part of the company’s future, I was surprised to see the merger of equals with TCF Financial (TCF) announced in tandem with fourth quarter earnings.

TCF has never been my favorite bank, but I like this combination, and particularly as there will be a lot of Chemical Financial executives still in positions of authority in the combined company. I believe this is a good blending of relative strengths, and it may well be a blueprint of deals to come in the Northeast and Midwest as larger banks no longer seem so interested in sizable whole bank acquisitions in those areas. Modeling the new combined entity takes a little more guesswork than I’d like, but I believe this combination is undervalued today and well worth consideration.

A Quick Look At Earnings

Although I don’t want to bury the biggest news, I do believe Chemical Financial’s fourth quarter earnings are worth discussing.

Revenue slightly exceed expectations on a core adjusted basis, with 6% yoy and 1% qoq growth. Net interest income (FTE basis) was up a healthy 11% yoy (and 2.5% qoq) on a slightly better than expected net interest margin (up 2bp yoy and 1bp qoq), while fee income disappointed, falling 13% yoy and 6% qoq on an adjusted basis.

Operating expenses were up 12% yoy, but down 4% qoq on a core basis, fine relative to expectations, and the flat yoy (up 6% qoq) pre-provision earnings were a little better than I’d expected. Tangible book value per share increased 11% yoy.

Loan growth was healthy in the period, with 8% yoy period-end growth driven by strong performances in C&I lending (up 18%) and CRE lending (up 9%), with likewise strong performances on a qoq comp basis. Loan yield improved 49bp yoy and 12bp qoq which was okay relative to larger comps like Citizens (CFG), Fifth Third (FITB), and KeyCorp (KEY). Originations were up strongly in the fourth quarter (up 18% yoy and 56% qoq), while run-offs are tapering off, suggesting a potentially stronger outlook for loans next year.

Deposit performance was decent, with total deposits up 14% yoy and 1% qoq, but non-interest-bearing deposits up 2% yoy and down 5% qoq. Deposit costs rose 46bp yoy and 16bp qoq, broadly similar to Citizens and Fifth Third, while KeyCorp did better both in terms of absolute levels and yoy/qoq changes.

Credit quality remains fine, as although charge-offs are on the rise, they’re still at a very low level.

A Chemical Wedding

Chemical and TCF announced a merger agreement that will see these two similarly-sized banks ($21.5 billion in assets for Chemical and $23.7B for TCF) merge as equals. Chemical will be the surviving entity, with TCF shareholders getting 0.5081 shares of Chemical and no takeout premium. TCF shareholders will own 54% of the combined company.

The deal will have fairly low cost savings targets (13%) as there will be minimal branch closures due to relatively little overlap in the operating areas. Together, this company will have around 500 branches in nine states and will become the 9th-largest Midwestern bank. Although the deal will be about 8% dilutive to book value, a sub-3-year earn-back period isn’t too bad, and the EPS accretion potential (high teens) looks solid.

Operationally this deal makes some sense to me. Chemical Financial is strong in community banking and has a solid C&I and CRE franchise, while TCF has a large-scale deposit franchise and a national wholesale lending platform. The two banks will be a more meaningful presence in the Detroit MSA (just behind Citizens and Fifth Third) and will vault ahead of KeyCorp in Ann Arbor, but otherwise there’s just not that much overlap on an MSA basis. Together, the two banks will have respectable scale in key Midwestern MSAs like Detroit, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Denver, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Cleveland.

As befits a merger of equals, there will be blending in the C-suite. TCF’s CEO will be the CEO of the new Chemical, while Chemical’s CEO will become the Chairman and its current Chairman will become the Executive Chairman. Chemical executives will also be filling the roles of CFO and President/COO, while the board will be 50/50 split.

Together these two banks will have a much better chance of competing effectively with larger banks like JPMorgan (JPM), Citizens, Key, Fifth Third, Wells Fargo (WFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) as together they will have the scale to invest more in technology and drive better operating leverage. I also believe this may well be a blueprint for future deals in areas where larger banks are less interested in whole bank acquisitions – I believe we will see more mergers of equals/near-equals as mid-sized banks look to increase their operating scale to compete with the super-regionals.

On the more critical side, while there are some synergies here between the two businesses, I don’t think it’s a case of “2 + 2 = 5”. Maybe more like “2 + 2 = 4.4”, as I think other potential combinations of banks in this weight class would find some similar complementary aspects to a deal and similar scale benefits. I do also see some risk from the integration and execution process, as mergers of equals sometimes have a tougher time there.

The Outlook

Chemical and TCF offered a fair bit of information about what the combined entities should look like from a financial perspective, but modeling deals like this is always a little tricky. Nevertheless, I think this combined entity will be able to generate mid-to-high long-term core earnings growth around 7%, supporting a fair value in the mid-$50’s (including the higher share count). I reach a similar conclusion with my ROTE-P/TBV model using the forecasted tangible book value per share (including dilution) and the ROTCE that my model produces (which is in the ballpark of the 19% target laid out by management).

The Bottom Line

As I said, TCF wasn’t my favorite bank and that bank’s fourth quarter was a little more mixed, but I think this is a deal that could work. Execution risk is definitely high and the operating environment for banks isn’t getting easier, but I think these shares are still undervalued enough to be worth consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.