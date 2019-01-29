Foam Manufacturer Zotefoams Running Fast On Nike Deal And Growing Capacity

My forecast on 2H18 indicates a possible positive revenue surprise of 6% vs consensus, and a possible operating profit positive surprise of 9% vs consensus.

A strategic partnership with Nike appears to have propelled footwear volumes in the HPP division, as sales nearly doubled in 1H18. This means an improving mix of higher-margin HPP business.

Zotefoams is entering into a rapid capacity expansion phase with greenfield plants in the U.S. and Poland and an expansion of its existing facility in the UK.

Zotefoam is a UK small cap (GBP308m, USD405m) that manufactures light polyolefin foams and other high-performance products. It also licenses its MuCell technology capable of making plastic-like foam and cost-efficient packaging.

The mid-term investment case relies on a successful execution of the company's many expansion projects. Zotefoams is entering into a rapid capacity expansion phase with greenfield plants in the U.S. and an expansion of its existing facility in the UK. These projects would, according to management, raise the company's capacity by 35-45% between 2017-19. This would be followed by an additional factory planned in Poland.

In the short-term it looks like the company could potentially beat consensus expectations. Its preliminary annual figures are usually released around mid-March and my expectations are that the upcoming 2H18 results will beat consensus revenue by 6% and operating profit by 9%. This is based on my assumption of a pick-up of Azote volumes from the Kentucky facility on a strong order book and continued growth in HPP.

At a P/E of 36.6x on 2018 Reuters consensus numbers, it appears that growth is already built into expectations. However, the company is in the midst of a rapid expansion phase, and beating consensus expectations in the short-term would mean that investors are likely to appreciate the growth story more highly. Shares trade under the ticker ZTF in London.

I tend to focus on investment cases where an unexpected short-term surprise is likely. With Zotefoam, I have also looked below at how the expansion projects could impact its revenue and operating profit/loss in the near-term as well as tried to highlight some risks and opportunities with its expansion projects.

Zotefoam Business Overview

Zotefoam's products can be found in aircraft seats, fine art packaging, marine hoses, Nike shoes, life jackets and in seals and gaskets. The T-Fit products are used particularly in clean rooms. The company looks to have a good record of recent innovation, quality and environmental responsibility with its products.

Zotefoam has three divisions:

Source: Company (2017 Annual Report)

Revenue is split according to the following:

Source: Company

Financial Forecast Indicates a Consensus-beating FY18

The first item I examined in the investment case is the mid-term forecast out to 2021, which should capture the effect of the planned capacity additions.

I have made the following assumptions based on publicly available information:

I've assumed a 33% capacity increase for Polyolefin foams and a 95% increase in HPP between 2017 and 2020e. This compares with management expectations of a 35-45% capacity increase by 2019e including an assumption of a six-fold increase in HPP volumes.

Apart for 2018, which I have forecasted in more specific detail, I've assumed a 2% annual price increase for Polyolefin foams and HPP.

Assumed that Polyolefin volume growth would pick-up again at the end of 2021e with the expected start of the Polish factory, and assumed further growth for HPP in 2021e.

These long-term estimates include considerable uncertainty as with expansion in any capital intensive investment projects. I have discussed some of these risks in detail later in my investment thesis.

Source: Company annual reports and interim announcements, Estimates (e) are the authors own assumptions, Reuters consensus (5 recommendations)

2H18 Could Surprise Consensus by 6-9%

Management segment guidance included the following insight in the 1H18 release:

In the AZOTE® Polyolefin Foams business the additional capacity from the Kentucky facility will allow the company to deliver against a strong order book through to the end of 2018.

In HPP they anticipated sales to increase further with demand for all product lines expected to be higher than 1H18 shipments.

In MEL management expected sales to be higher than in 1H18

I have taken management segment guidance into consideration when making my own financial forecast for 2018 and 2H18. I have assumed the following:

Strong 24% yoy 2H18 growth for Azote thanks to new volumes in Kentucky with almost similar margins as in 1H18. There could be a possibility of higher margins than I am forecasting, especially if the facility is able to produce efficiently and the possibility to release UK capacity for higher margin products.

Continued, albeit slowing growth for HPP at 35% yoy, following a 82% yoy increase in 1H18. The growth in 1H18 was driven primarily by footwear becoming the largest segment in HPP, which I assume is thanks to growing volumes from the Nike partnership entered into in December 2017. I could be more optimistic about my 2H18 revenue forecast for HPP, especially given the strong 3Q18 IMS, but I am wary that they might be nearing full capacity. The 1H18 release mentions that Zotefoam's is "focusing on cycle time and material efficiency in advance of additional equipment commissioning to increase capacity for these products scheduled in H1 2019.", which means that further capacity for this segment is going to be needed soon.

Nike as a Major New Client

2017 saw very strong growth in ZOTEK PEBA foams used in footwear. In December 2017 Zotefoams announced a significant strategic partnership with Nike, who is focused on this market segment, and is now receiving a substantially larger allocation of resource and investment aligned to its continued growth potential. Much bigger competitors, such as BASF and Arkema, have been present in this market segment and thus Zotefoams innovation must be significant to warrant the deal with Nike. As a result of the strategic partnership with Nike, Zotefoams will supply high-performance foam materials exclusively to Nike, within the footwear industry.

The 1H18 results showed HPP sales that almost doubled on a constant currency basis. This increase was predominantly a result of very strong growth in footwear products as Zotefoam's foam becomes established in more shoe models. Footwear also became thelargest market within HPP in 1H18.

Other clients served by Zotefoams are highlighted in the picture below:

Source: Company (website)

Risks and Opportunities with Significant Capacity Expansion Projects

Zotefoams is in the midst of an expansion project that, according to management, would raise the company's capacity by 35-45% between 2017-19.

Zotefoams Azote products are mostly served by factories close to customers. Growth of the business has necessitated an expansion of US capacity as well as plans for a factory in Poland. Contrasting the "2017: Use of Capacity" and the heavily UK skewed capacity of the company, the picture below shows the imbalance in the current manufacturing and logistics setup.

Continued strong demand for its Zotek high performance products (HPP) range has also prompted a decision by Zotefoams to invest in two new high-pressure autoclaves (required for gassing) at its UK site.

Source: Company (1H18 presentation). Note: Zotefoams is also preparing an expansion in Poland, that is planned to come on stream in 2020

The capacity usage of Zotefoam's HPP products is minimal compared to it's Azote range. The £12m expansion announced for the UK factory could be the most exciting for the company's future prospects. The Company currently operates four small low-pressure autoclaves (used for foaming) for its ZOTEK HPP range of products, two of which were taken into use in early 2017. The investment, in two larger low-pressure autoclaves, buildings and associated infrastructure, would increase capacity for the ZOTEK HPP foams product range by a factor of up to six times. The HPP division sales were about 1/5 of group sales in 2017 and operating margins 24.4% vs group margins at 17.3%. This capacity will however not come on stream before 1Q-2Q 2019.

Increases in capacity often appear exciting for shares, but they do carry inherent risk as well. It seems that Zotefoams has not been executing perfectly on its past expansion projects, as it has been hit by cost overruns and delays particularly in the US and also in China. The start of its Kentucky facility was for instance delayed due to the late delivery by the autoclave (a pressure vessel), which is a key part in the manufacturing process. A delay also occurred in establishing its Chinese business and Zotefoams was forced to find a new factory location.

When Zotefoams has enacted previous expansion projects, these have sometimes also had adverse, albeit temporary, secondary effects. In 2013 (and to a lesser degree in 1H16), after expanding its Azote capacity, it was able to serve its customers more efficiently (thanks to reduced order lead times), which coupled with temporary end-market softness meant customer destocking.

The United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union (Brexit), could also be an additional risk factor to consider as the current manufacturing footprint is heavily in the UK whereas sales are mostly elsewhere.

Valuation

Zotefoams is currently valued at GBP308m. With GBP13m of debt and GBP5.8m of cash, this equates to an enterprise value of GBP315.3m. Net debt / LFY EBITDA is roughly a low 1x thanks to raised equity last year.

The stock trades at EV/EBITDA 19.5x, EV/EBIT 27.5x and P/E of 36.6x on 2018 Reuters consensus numbers. With high multiples such as these, growth expectations and adequate levels of return on invested capital need to be fulfilled to underpin valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My firm is long ZTF (Zotefoams)