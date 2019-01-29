South State Bank Still Grinding Through Some Repositioning

Spread income growth likely won't improve until the second half of 2019, and pre-provision net income performance is likewise probably going to be lackluster until later in 2019.

South State did okay in the fourth quarter, but investors want more than "okay" given the valuation and spread income momentum is still lacking as net loan growth remains subdued.

“Ground and pound” may be effective, even necessary, as a strategy, but it’s not a lot of fun to watch, and I believe the sluggish near-term results (and expectations) for South State Bank (SSB) continue to explain this bank’s relative underperformance to broader bank indices, as well as regional peers/rivals like BB&T (BBT), Bank of America (BAC), First Citizens (FCNCA), SunTrust (STI), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Although loan growth has perked up a bit and deposit costs remain low, real earnings acceleration is probably more of a 2H’19 event and the shares aren’t comparatively all that cheap now.

Mostly Good Numbers For The Fourth Quarter

After some disappointing recent quarters, South State really needed to not miss in the fourth quarter, and management came through with a decent (albeit not thesis-changing) set of results.

Revenue rose 9% yoy and 1% qoq, the latter number not being all that special on a relative basis, but still enough for a small beat versus sell-side expectations. Less good is that the revenue beat was driven by the fee-generating businesses, with income up 11% qoq, while net interest income (down 1.5% qoq) missed by about 1%. South State saw barely any qoq growth in earning assets and the reported net interest margin declined 6bp (while core NIM improved about 3bp).

Operating expenses were basically in line, with around 1.5% growth yoy and qoq in pre-provision profits coming in a little better than expected. South State’s loan loss provision was a little higher than expected, but not by a worrisome margin, and the company did produce a small core adjusted EPS beat. I’d also note that tangible book value per share was stronger than expected, rising 8% from the year-ago level and a little less than 3% sequentially.

The Balance Sheet Is Still In Transition

South State continues to report lackluster performance with loans, due in part to remixing and run-offs after its latest acquisitions. Period-end loans increased a little less than 4% yoy and about 1% qoq, but management did talk about improving production in the fourth quarter and December in particular. Commercial loan demand in the bank’s operating footprint (Georgia to Virginia, basically) sounds healthy, if not strong, but management did indicate softening residential demand in many markets.

Yields remain somewhat jumbled. South State’s reported yield of 4.8% on loans is good, but influenced by purchase accretion accounting, and likewise the otherwise not-so-impressive-looking 8bp yoy improvement and 4bp qoq decline in yield. Cutting through that, while there’s plenty of loan competition from BB&T, Bank of America, SunTrust, and so on, not to mention newer entrants like Fifth Third (FITB) and PNC (PNC), South State is seeing improving yields on new loan production and a general lessening of early paydown activity.

Deposit performance is likewise mixed. On one hand, South State’s cost of deposits (including interest-bearing deposits) stacks up quite well against BB&T, SunTrust, Wells Fargo, et al, but the 1% yoy and sub-1% qoq growth in deposits was a little disappointing, as was the 3% qoq decline in non-interest-bearing deposits. South State’s deposit base is still healthy and attractive, but competition is definitely heating up for deposits in the Southeastern U.S. markets where it operates.

The Outlook

Although some of the loans it acquired with the Park Sterling have led to worse-looking credit numbers, I believe core underlying credit trends are still very healthy at South State. What’s less healthy is the immediate (say the next quarter or two) growth outlook, as it looks like net interest income will stay pressured a little while longer and loan growth is not expected to dramatically accelerate. Given that, I think the company’s pre-provision profit growth will look uninspiring at least through the first half of 2019 and probably through the third quarter as well.

Still, good things come to those who wait, and I don’t think South State’s near-term growth weakness says anything significant about the longer-term potential. The bank is digesting two significant acquisitions from recent years and repositioning both its loan and deposit books. The bank’s operating footprint remains attractive in terms of both population and income growth, and the bank has good share in attractive MSAs like Charlotte, Greenville, Wilmington, Charleston, and Savannah, as well as credible growth opportunities in markets like Richmond and Raleigh-Durham where it’s current position is more of a toehold.

Slower growth in the legacy bank is a concern for the near term and probably the biggest “show me” part of the story. I believe growth will start to improve in 2019, though, and I still believe high single-digit core earnings growth is an attainable goal as the company targets mid-to-high single-digit loan growth with minimal expense growth. Discounting the earnings back, I believe fair value is in the mid-$70’s, though the near-term ROTE-P/TBV-based fair value is closer to $70 (as it gives no credit to future growth).

The Bottom Line

It’s tough for me to argue that you need to own South State when SunTrust and BB&T offer similar upside, let alone names like First Horizon (FHN), Regions (RF), and/or Synovus (SNV). I do still believe in this bank’s strategy and growth potential, but the relative valuation isn’t as compelling right now. I would be in no rush to sell if I already owned South State, but for new money I’d at least do some strenuous comparison shopping before making a decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.