Wendel: This Holding Company Is Older Than Napoleon
About: Wendel (WNDLF)
by: Christoph Liu
Summary
Wendel is one of the oldest companies that still exists.
Started as a forge turned steel giant, Wendel is a diversified holding company nowadays.
Currently, Wendel is trading at a 23.42 percent discount to NAV.
The company also has a history of steady dividend growth.
However, investors should be mindful of the risk profile of Wendel's portfolio, which has a focus on emerging markets.
After sharing some general thoughts on topics like the auction market or what qualifies an IPO as successful, as well as writing about several Swiss watch brands, I am back to my sort-of-speciality of