The Trump Tax Cut Did Not Impact Capital Investment Says The NABE - Should We Be Surprised?

The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) recently released their quarterly survey on business conditions which resulted in a more gloomy outlook for sales, pricing, and profits than previous surveys. The respondents in the survey also reported that neither the trade war, nor the Trump tax cuts were major factors in the less optimistic outlook, but rather an independent slowing of economic conditions.

I will go through the highlights of the report but focus most specifically on the impact of the tax cuts (or lack thereof). Dating back to October of 2017, I wrote an article titled, "This Is Why Trump's Tax Reform Won't Matter For Growth," in which I argued that a debt-financed tax cut would not improve long-term growth prospects as government spending (financed by debt) has a negative multiplier effect. While I am generally in favor of lower taxes, reductions in government revenues must be offset by a reduction in spending in order to have a net benefit to the economy over the long-term. Cutting taxes without a corresponding reduction in spending, thereby increasing levels of debt have been proven to have a negative multiplier effect.

I followed up that article in March of 2018, just a few months after the passing of the Tax Cuts And Jobs Act, with an article titled, "Trump Tax Plan Boost Not Showing Up In Capex Data" and proved, with economic data, that the tax cut was not showing up in Capex data and that the majority of the windfall was being used for share buybacks, an unproductive use of capital over the long-run. I was criticized in that article for not allowing enough time for corporations to enact spending plans and that with enough time, the tax cut would result in massive capital investment, improving jobs and productivity.

This was certainly not to be the case as capital investment decisions are a function of trending economic conditions and not one-off tax benefits for a new plant that will not generate a sufficient return on investment compared to a share buyback.

I do not write these articles to be partisan as I am highly apolitical. I focus strictly on the trending direction of the economy. I do my best to call balls and strikes as I see them within the economic data, not based on theory or political leaning. Whenever politics come into play, readers tend to jump to conclusions and overlook the data presented but I challenge you to look at the facts and what has materialized in the data over the past couple of years.

Before diving into the capex data, let's take a quick look at some of the highlights from the NABE survey of business conditions to set the stage for the rest of the note.

At EPB Macro Research, we have been uniquely focused on monitoring the shorter-term business cycle, which has rolled over and is heading lower, within the long-term structural trend of economic growth in the United States, comprised of population growth and productivity growth. The respondents of the NABE survey confirm the cyclical trends in growth are pointing lower relative to previous years, more easily referred to as decelerating economic growth.

The results of the January 2019 NABE Business Conditions Survey indicate that most respondents do not expect a recession within the next 12 months, but fewer respondents than previously expect robust economic growth in the year ahead.

In addition to business conditions slowing, something we have been discussing since the early part of 2018 at EPB Macro Research, rising input costs are pressuring profit margins as firms are unable to raise prices.

As tariffs and trade wars started to escalate, there have been endless calls for inflationary pressures that have not only failed to materialize but have moved in the opposite direction as headline CPI sits at a 17 month low. We never bought into the idea that tariffs would bring inflation because tariffs work to reduce economic output. To assume that consumers would buy the same amount of goods at higher prices would assume that consumers had more money that came out of thin air. Either consumers would purchase fewer goods at higher prices or companies would eat the higher cost in the form of reduced profit margins. The latter appears to be the case according to the NABE survey.

Additionally, fewer survey respondents report rising sales at their firms in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter. Profit margin increases became significantly less widespread in the fourth quarter of 2018. Materials input costs are rising at respondents’ firms, especially goods-producing firms. Fifty-three percent of survey respondents report shortages of skilled labor at their firms and the current tight labor market conditions continue to push firms to raise wages, increase training, and consider additional automation. However, prices charged by respondents’ firms appear to be anchored at the previous quarter’s levels. Two-thirds of respondents indicate their firms’ prices were unchanged during the fourth quarter of 2018.

When polled about two hot issues today, tax cuts and trade wars, a majority of respondents claimed that the two issues had limited impact on hiring and capital investment. At EPB Macro Research, we have consistently argued that these issues are not what investors should be focused on but rather the combination of the structural trend in growth and the short-term business cycle, both which we will look at below.

A large majority of respondents—84%—indicate that one year after its passage, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has not caused their firms to change hiring or investment plans. The goods-producing sector, however, has borne the greatest impact, with most respondents in that sector noting accelerated investments at their firms, and some reporting redirected hiring and investments to the U.S. Seventy-seven percent of respondents indicate that trade concerns have not caused their firms to change investment, hiring, and pricing plans, a result similar to that in the previous survey. But, a larger share of panelists from the goods-producing sector compared to those from other sectors reports that adjustments are being made at their firms, with higher selling prices and delayed investments cited as the most prevalent changes.

A Look At Capex Growth

Before making a claim on the success or failure of the Trump tax cut's ability to reverse a long-standing trend of weakening capital investment, it is worth taking a look at the trends over the past several decades.

Below is a chart of core capital goods orders, reported by the Census Bureau. The chart below is reported in nominal dollars or inclusive of inflation which makes the trend a bit more worrisome.

Since the late 1990s, in nominal dollars, there has been virtual zero growth in core capital goods orders, a proxy on business capital investment.

Core Capital Goods Orders:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

If we deflate core capital goods orders by the consumer price index to get a look at what capex trends look like on a real or inflation-adjusted basis, the trend changes as you might expect.

In real terms, core capital goods orders have been in a secular decline, reaching lower highs and declining over the past two business cycles.

This is very clearly a structural problem rather than an issue of tax cuts or regulations.

That is not to say that the corporate tax rate or regulatory burden are not factors, they certainly are, but to claim that a lowering of the corporate tax rate will reverse this trend, increase capex, and boost employment, ignores the structural forces at work.

Real Core Capital Goods Orders:

Source: Census Bureau, BLS, EPB Macro Research

There can be dozens of reasons for the secular decline in capex, something the tax cut was guaranteed not to reverse, but the driving factor is the secular decline in GDP growth.

Over the past 10-years, nominal GDP growth per capita (including inflation), has increased at roughly 2.60%.

While each company is different, if we assume that the blended rate of return on new plants and equipment trends towards the growth rate of the economy on average, then we can start to understand why corporations have foregone capex in favor of share buybacks and dividends.

I am not arguing for the use of buybacks as I tend to believe that the use of share buybacks is one of many factors contributing to the demise of productivity growth, but the decision by a corporate, based on the trends in growth, is not an illogical one.

Again, these are structural forces, something that a tax cut, while beneficial on the margin, will not move the needle.

GDP Per Capita (10-Year Annualized Growth Rate):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The boost in capex that occurred during 2017 was part of the normal economic cycle, not part of the tax cut and jobs act. After the global economy experienced an industrial recession in 2015-2016, China launched one of the largest stimulus measures since the great recession, lifting the world economy out of the slump and jump-starting the global synchronized recovery of 2017. In addition, oil prices rebounded from $30 to $70, a boon to the oil industry. The acceleration in capex growth started in 2016 and continued through September 2017 where it peaked.

Core Capital Goods Orders Year over Year (%):

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Core capital goods orders growth peaked in 2017 at a growth rate of 13% year over year. When the tax cuts were signed into law, core capital goods orders were increasing by roughly 11% year over year, before falling to a low of 1.45% in 2018.

Core Capital Goods Orders Year over Year (%):

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Based on the respondents to the NABE survey, as well as the empirical data, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act did not work to stimulate new investment, the increased cash simply went to fund increased buybacks, dividends, and M&A.

This should have been anticipated, as we wrote about back in 2017, based on the secular trends in economic growth in the United States.

Again, to be clear, I am in favor of tax cuts and believe they can help on the margin, but only if they are revenue neutral and not debt-financed.

At EPB Macro Research, we are uniquely focused on how the long-term secular trends in growth intersect with the shorter term business cycle. This process also allowed us to accurately predict the inaccuracy of the constant calls for the start of the "bond bear market" as that would require a trending acceleration in growth and inflation, something very unlikely to occur given the trends in population growth, productivity growth, and overall indebtedness. For a past note I wrote on the trend growth potential of the United States, click here: What Is The U.S. Growth Potential? 2%, 3% Or 4%?.

Having a research-backed view on both the structural trends in growth as well as the business cycle can help filter out the noise of policies and news that is simply unlikely to move the needle in any material way.

To be super clear, this is not an attempt to score cheap political points but rather identify the true causes of the secular decline in capital investment and make a reasonable analysis based on data rather than political bias.

Given the debt-financed nature of the tax cuts and the structural trends that are already in place, I don't think we should be overly shocked that respondents to the NABE survey claim that tax cuts and trade wars are not impacting investment or hiring plans, those are driven by long-term trends in economic growth.

We should, however, pay attention to the weakening of business conditions as the shorter-term business cycle is still heading lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.