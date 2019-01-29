Alcoa: Lightweight Or Heavy Metal?

Spending today to save for tomorrow; Alcoa has been restructuring and paying down debt and other obligations, leaving it primed to benefit from any price increase in the aluminum market.

Investment Thesis

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a leading miner of bauxite as well as producer of alumina, primary aluminum, cast products, rolled products, and energy. Alcoa is one of the largest producers of aluminum in the world on 2017 volumes (see below).

(Source: Statista)

The company has high-quality assets, a strong balance sheet, and is involved in a commodity with good supporting fundamentals. At the current price, the shares are attractive, trading at relatively low multiples compared to peers, and have the potential for capital appreciation, supported by management's plan to buy back shares (worth $200 million in total), of which it has completed $50 million of planned repurchases in the last quarter of 2018. We think Alcoa continues to be FCF positive going forward with short-term event-driven catalysts (e.g., Alunorte outage, tariffs, and Russian sanctions impact) set to cushion the stock.

Management staying silent

During the fourth quarter (4Q) of 2018 earnings call on January 16, 2019, the company management reported quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.66, which beat the consensus estimate of US$0.55. Also, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were reported for the quarter as US$749 million versus the consensus of US$710 million. In light of these results exceeding expectations, why then has the stock price ticked lower to close at 27.81 on January 22, 2019?

It may be that the decision by company management not to offer guidance on EBITDA for the full financial year 2019 has led to uncertainty in assessing operational costs for the following year. The company expects to ship 47-48 million dry metric tons of mined bauxite, 13.6-13.7 million metric tons (MMT) of alumina, and 2.8-2.9 MMT of aluminum, and the price it receives for these is market (exchange or OTC) determined, aside from any forward agreements that may be in place to either fix a rate or a spread over the market price. The estimated shipped volumes are broadly in line with the actual volumes shipped in 2018, except for aluminum, for which 2019 volumes could potentially be 0.5 MMT lower than 2018, mainly due to an expiration of a tolling agreement. This decline in aluminum volume will hit revenue for the coming year, which is already difficult to predict given price uncertainty. Moreover, the cost required to purchase and transform the raw materials to earn that revenue is now an extra challenge for investors to calculate given the lack of EBITDA guidance. On top of this, it appears that investors are taking the reported EBITDA beating expectations as being in part to lower corporate expenses and inventory accounting effects, which are not in themselves evidence of improved operating efficiency and profitability.

Cash is king

Alcoa management is giving detailed cash flow guidance, which revealed benefits coming in the form of reduced outflow for pension funding and lower capital expenditures. The gains are offset by outflows in the form of regulatory payments, restructuring charges, and a large income tax charge. The pension funding payments are expected to continue, given the plan is underfunded at present. Also, one of management's goals is to reduce the debt the company currently has, which will cost them, but so far, efforts to do this have been very productive, and the company already has a reasonably strong balance sheet as it is.

It would seem strange to recommend this stock given what has been said, but it was necessary to explain the direction of the stock price after the earnings call. The market has had time to digest the current news, and now, we can look to the future. There is a consensus for prices in the aluminum to appreciate in 2019, which coupled with the recent deleveraging and restructuring to improve its cost profile will enable Alcoa to capture a large slice of any price increase and indeed weather the storm of price declines. The current issues with free cash flow generation are expected to reverse by 2020, and the company is planning to invest in growth projects. The issues with free cash flow are not a sign that the company is at risk of not remaining a going concern, but rather a symptom of spending now to benefit tomorrow.

There is also the possibility of the company merging its assets with another company somewhere along the value chain for aluminum. This event has been mooted by interested parties and would bolster the cost-cutting activities already in play. Such a merger would likely incentivize other companies to do the same, and with fewer large entities involved in the aluminum, alumina, and bauxite business, supply and demand dynamics would be more straightforward for them to manage.

Key risks

Alcoa operates in highly cyclical and capital intensive markets. Recommendations on this stock are based on consensus estimated 2019 prices for aluminum of US$0.83/lb and alumina of US$370/tonne, near so-called cyclical lows. If prices for alumina and aluminum fall, then valuations will similarly fall.

Alcoa management expects the alumina and bauxite markets to be in a surplus in 2019 (it was in a deficit for 2018) due to expanding supply mainly from China. The aluminum market is projected to be in a deficit for 2019, coming off oversupply in 2018, again primarily due to Chinese oversupply of aluminum, the extent of which is dependent on Chinese government policy, and hence, expectations could be overridden. Oversupply drives prices down, and the extent of this is dependent to some extent on government policies.

Rising costs for inputs (including energy) will impact negatively on the profit margins Alcoa can command.

Alumina prices are likely to react negatively to the restarting of production by Norsk Hydro's (OTCQX:NHYDY) AluNorte refinery. The extent of this remains to be seen.

Alcoa has a significant pension and other post-employment benefits liabilities. Valuations here are affected by changes in actuarial assumptions (working life, retired life, etc.), final salary assumption, and discount rates. Adverse changes increase the liability and the associated expense needed to service the plan.

Alcoa is truly a global company. That has benefits but also exposes the operations to a diverse set of potential political and country risks.

Indonesia and Malaysia have bans on bauxite mining and export. There have been suggestions of this being lifted, but this has not occurred as yet. If they are, then this would be negative for the company.

Figure 2. China's Dominance in the Supply of Aluminum

(Source: DocPlayer)

Conclusion

We like Alcoa, in general - it has relatively low debt, strong liquidity, and relatively low-cost upstream assets. At 9.1x fwd PE and <1x book, Alcoa isn't pricey at these levels. In addition to the buyback, we think Alcoa also stands to benefit from some event-driven catalysts (e.g., Alunorte outage, tariffs, and Russian sanctions impact) in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.