Avoid PG&E Stock, Despite The Recent Bump

Summary

In an interview last week, hedge fund manager Josh Friedman argued that GE's equity was more interesting than its debt due to its possible upside.

In the same interview, Friedman had the opposite take on PG&E, which he analogized to Lehman Brothers. There, he's focused on the debt.

I elaborate and show how the extremely high hedging cost of PG&E relative to an industry competitor and to GE is consistent with his views.