Apple: Potential To Miss And Continue Downtrend

Looking at the earnings track record for Apple (AAPL) over the past two years, one would expect that Apple would beat earnings estimates this quarter. However, shares of Apple fell significantly at the beginning of the year because the company lowered their revenue guidance. I believe there is a real chance of Apple missing earnings estimates for the first time in the past two years and that there is the potential for shares to remain under pressure based on a long-term pattern I have identified.

Apple earnings history Seeking Alpha

My earnings estimate

The following estimate is based on the guidance that Apple gave in their shareholder letter when they cut their guidance. I put the following information into table form for my estimate. I kept revenues, operating expenses, other expenses and the tax rate the same. I made adjustments to gross margins and shares outstanding, and added in net interest income.

Apple Shareholder Letter

My Adjustments

For the past four quarters, when Apple has given guidance they have given a gross margin range of 38%-38.50% (38.25% as the midpoint). I looked at actual gross margin data provided by Estimize and found that the median gross margin over the last four quarters was 38.32%. Given the above point about gross margins being near 38%, to me, that is a sign that gross margins are more likely below the historical guidance midpoint of 38.25%. Instead of beating the midpoint by a median 0.07%/quarter, I have modeled for Apple to be that amount below the midpoint.

The second adjustment I made was for Apple to purchase more shares because the average price during the quarter was lower than the average price during the third quarter. From Q2 to Q3, the share count fell by 79.1 million shares and the average closing price of the stock during Q3 was $208.30. A back of the napkin calculation of the amount purchased was $16.476 billion (79.1 million x $208.3). If Apple were to buy back the same amount and at the average closing price of $193.91 during Q4, the share count would be roughly 84.969 million shares lower. I subtracted that amount from the Q3 share count to arrive at 4.762 billion shares outstanding.

The final adjustment I made was to make sure net interest income was included, because the amount is big enough to move the needle. The reason for this is Apple earns more interest on its cash hoard than it pays in interest on its debt. Looking at the past few quarters, net interest income has been declining, and I expect it to continue declining this quarter. I applied the average rate of decline to the most recent data to project a total net interest income of $349.24 million this quarter.

After these adjustments, my estimate points to Apple having an EPS of $4.06/share. The chart below the table shows my $4.06 estimate would be below the current estimate of $4.17/share.

Q/Q Change Q1 713 Q2 572 -19.78% Q3 443 -22.55% Q4 Estimate 349.24 Average Change -21.16%

Table data from Gurufocus

Putting it all together...

Estimate with Adjustments Revenue 84,000,000,000 Gross Margin 38.18% Gross Profit 32,071,200,000 Operating Expenses 8,700,000,000 Other expenses 550,000,000 Operating Income 22,821,200,000 Net Interest Income 349,243,383 Pre-Tax Income 23,170,443,383 Tax Rate 16.50% After Tax Profits 19,347,320,225 Shares outstanding 4,762,530,014 EPS 4.06

Estimize

What kind of stock price move to expect?

One of the cool things about the ThinkorSwim platform is a number they provide that is called the MMM or Market Maker Move. As the definition states below, the MMM measures the expected price change based on volatility. At the time of writing this, the expected move is plus/minus $7.34, or roughly 4.70% based on the current closing price of $156.30.

The Market Maker Move, measures the expected magnitude of price movement based on market volatility. It measures the implied move based on volatility differential between the front and back month. The MMM helps to identify the implied move due to an event between now and the front month expiration (if an event exists).

ThinkorSwim

Technical Outlook

The technical outlook for Apple is not appealing, either, because of a short-term resistance level that is in place, as well as a long-term pattern that I have discovered. The following chart shows the gap down at the beginning of the year and shares have tested that level twice and failed to close above it on large volume. The stock failed to break through on January 18th and failed again on January 25th.

ThinkorSwim

More concerning is a long-term pattern I discovered in examining the previous three times the 200-day moving average has a downward slope. The last three times the slope of the 200-day moving average has seen an extended decline was in 2008/2009, 2013 and 2016. I started with the 2016 occurrence and created a box to highlight the time from when the slope of the 200-day moving average turned negative to the point where the stock was above the average. I then duplicated that highlighted box and overlaid it on the occurrence in 2013 and the 2008/2009 occurrence. I found that the length of time of the 2013 and 2008/2009 occurrences was very close in length to the 2016 occurrence. The length of the 2013 occurrence was only three fewer days and the 2008/2009 occurrence was 20 days fewer. If the duration stays a similar length to these three previous occurrences, shares of Apple could stay below the 200-day moving average until the end of July or beginning of August.

What is also disturbing about these occurrences is the decline that occurred from the point the slope turned negative to the low close during each period. As the table below shows, the declines were large in nature. The 2008/2009 data point would skew my target, so I used the average of 2013-2016. And, based on the closing price on the first negative slope day of $174.72 of the most recent occurrence, there is the potential for shares of Apple to fall to around $129.45, which is about 17% below the current price.

2016 -24.27% 2013 -27.55% 2008/2009 -53.17% 2013-2016 Average -25.91% Close on Negative Day $ 174.72 Target $ 129.45

Table data from ThinkorSwim

**Note: The highlighted boxes in the following three charts are the same exact size; they just look different because of how zoomed out or zoomed in the chart is.

2013 & 2016

ThinkorSwim

2008/2009

ThinkorSwim

Current

ThinkorSwim

Closing Thoughts

Based on all of this data, I see Apple having a real possibility of missing earnings estimates and remaining below the 200-day moving average for roughly the next six months. I have no position in Apple, and given the possibility of missing earnings estimates and being below the 200-day moving average for an extended period of time, I believe a buying opportunity will present itself sometime in the next six months.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.