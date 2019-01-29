Tesla's Profitability Problem, Revisited

Dr. Elon & Mr. Musk: a revealing portrait in Wired.

In a previous article titled “Tesla's Profitability Problem”, I presented a financial model for Tesla (TSLA). This model contained a conceptual error in that I had included a portion of Accounts Payable in the cost analysis of the Model 3. I was unaware that GAAP standards require accrual rather than cash accounting where costs are posted contemporaneously with revenue (the matching principle), regardless of whether they've been paid. As such, accounts payable has no impact on profitability.

Well, my lack of formal accounting training was showing. As an engineer, this happens occasionally. Normally, I would just go lick my wounds in some quiet corner, but my first version of the Tesla financial model hadn't tried to include any accounts payable costs, and was based exclusively on reported automotive cost of revenue in the P&L. I had shared this model with members of Rethink Technology, but omitted it for the sake of brevity from the previous article. And this earlier model gave essentially the same results and pointed to the same problem of Model 3 profitability. In fact, in some ways, it was a little uglier.

In this article, I thought I would walk through that model, in a little more detail this time and then offer my estimates for Tesla's Q4.

Last year, I began developing the financial model of Tesla (TSLA) that I hoped would allow me to predict Tesla's revenue and earnings based primarily on automobile production and deliveries. The model indicated that Tesla had a good chance of being profitable in Q3, and I published Tesla: The Dawning of Profitability for Rethink Technology subscribers in August. At this point the model only looked at automotive costs of revenue for Model 3 and Model S/X as Tesla reports it.

Tesla reporting presents a challenge to analysts, since it doesn't break out costs separately for Model 3 and Model S/X. To get a handle on Model 3 production cost and gross margin, it's necessary to pick apart the cost and revenue contributions due to Model S and X from Model 3. It's reasonable to assume that costs are separable since Model S/X and Model 3 are produced on separate assembly lines and have few, if any, parts in common.

I use the most recent quarter in which there was no Model 3 production activity (2017 Q2) to estimate the revenue cost and other relevant information for Model S/X. In addition to being before the start of Model 3 production 2017 Q2 also represents production levels comparable to the current quarter, about 25,000, so that it can be assumed that production cost hasn't changed that much.

I define:

average unit cost of revenue = total cost / unit production volume

average selling price = total revenue / total unit deliveries

unit gross margin = 1 – unit cost / ASP

The calculation of these quantities is summarized for Model S/X for 2017 Q2 in the table below.

Model S/X production cost appears to have been stable for a couple of quarters prior to 2017 Q2. The unit cost calculated for 2017 Q2 is fairly representative of Model S/X unit cost starting in 2016 Q4, as shown in the table below:

One of the points I made in “The Dawning of Profitability” was that Model S/X unit gross margin was actually quite good, and it was really the fact that deliveries were lagging production that was holding back GAAP automotive gross margin. Unit gross margin gives a good approximation of what GAAP gross margin will be when deliveries equal unit production.

The main purpose of calculating the Model S/X unit cost was to provide a way of calculating Model 3 cost. The portion of automotive cost attributable to Model S/X is approximated as the product of the unit cost and production volume, as long as Model S/X production levels are about the same as in 2017 Q2. In 2018 Q3, Model S/X unit production was 26,903, while in 2018 Q4, it was 25,151. Subtracting this from total cost of revenue for a given quarter in which there is Model 3 production gives an approximation of total Model 3 cost of revenue.

Model S/X cost of revenue = (Model S/X unit cost ) x (Model S/X production volume)

Model 3 cost of revenue = total cost of revenue – Model S/X cost of revenue

This is the essence of the methodology I use to estimate Model 3 unit cost and gross margin in the Tesla cost model.

A major source of uncertainty in the model was simply the numbers for deliveries and production. When Tesla reported production and deliveries for Q3 on October 2, I felt confident enough in the model to predict a sizable pre-tax profit of $745 million. There was still a lot of uncertainty in the model, but I felt that the margin was so great that Tesla was virtually guaranteed to make some profit in the quarter. I informed members that I was taking a long position ahead of the Q3 earnings release.

At that point I still hadn't developed a long term investment case for Tesla, and I made it clear that I might sell shortly after the earnings release. I was, at the time, expecting a post earnings pop based on the expected profit.

Tesla did indeed report a profit for Q3, but the amount of the profit fell far short of what I had estimated, and 70% of it, or $189.5 million, had come from regulatory credits. It was apparent that Model 3 production expansion had not yielded the normal economies of scale, or even managed to keep production costs relatively stable. It was also apparent that I didn't fully understand Tesla's cost structure and that the model needed a lot more work.

I went ahead and took profit and sold shortly after the Q3 report, since I didn't have confidence in Tesla's ongoing profitability. Tesla might still be a good long term investment, but that conclusion would have to wait until I reached a better understanding of what had happened in Q3.

By December, I found the time to do a deep dive into Tesla's finances, courtesy of the 10Q, and made the necessary adjustments to the model to provide a rationale for Tesla's Q3 performance. My key findings were that Model 3 unit production cost, the average cost to produce a single Model 3, had risen by about 39% from Q2 to Q3, even as ASP had declined slightly. I call this the Model 3's dis-economies of scale, and explain my conclusions in more detail in the next section.

In the interim, we've had the update from CEO Musk on January 18 acknowledging that Tesla's profit for Q4 would be even smaller than Q3, presumably because of smaller regulatory credits. In the letter, Musk makes clear that his priority is still the “mission”:

Looking ahead at our mission of accelerating the advent of sustainable transport and energy, which is important for all life on Earth, we face an extremely difficult challenge: making our cars, batteries and solar products cost-competitive with fossil fuels. While we have made great progress, our products are still too expensive for most people. . . However, starting around May, we will need to deliver at least the mid-range Model 3 variant in all markets, as we need to reach more customers who can afford our vehicles. Moreover, we need to continue making progress towards lower priced variants of Model 3.

The problem here is that the goals of vastly increasing Model 3 production at Fremont and reducing Model 3 unit cost appear to be mutually exclusive. Musk's decision to reduce headcount by 7% may reduce operating costs slightly but doesn't address the fundamental problem of the Model 3's gross margin.

Model 3's dis-economies of scale

In order to account for Tesla's 2018 Q3 profit, I had to assume much higher Model 3 unit cost than had been the case for 2018 Q2. Assuming that Model S/X production has been relatively stable, then it can be assumed that Model S/X unit production cost is approximately unchanged. Under these circumstances, the derived Model 3 unit production cost reached a minimum in 2018 Q2, and rose significantly in 2018 Q3, as shown in the chart below:

Between Q2 and Q3, Model 3 unit cost grew 39%. And this just falls out of the model, under the assumption that Model S/X unit cost remained unchanged. The table below shows the spreadsheet model for 2018 Q3.

In the model, reported data are used for automotive production and deliveries, for non-automotive costs and revenues, and for regulatory credits. I assumed some slight drop in ASP for Model S/X from the previous quarter, and I assumed the constant unit production cost of $64105 derived from the 2017 Q2 data. Given those assumptions, only the two cells outlined for Model 3 unit cost and ASP were adjusted to bring the model into agreement with Tesla's Q3 results.

Now, with any such model, there are a lot of assumptions that can perturb the results, but under the reasonable assumption that Model S/X unit cost was little changed from previous quarters, then most of the growth in automotive cost of revenue must have come from Model 3.

The conclusion is inescapable that increasing Model 3 production between Q2 and Q3, rather than driving down Model 3 unit cost, dramatically increased it. Furthermore, given the slight drop in estimated Model 3 ASP q/q, it's very unlikely that the unit cost increase was the result of a mix shift to more expensive versions of Model 3.

Dr. Elon and Mr. Musk

How did this come to pass? The portrait of Elon Musk that recently appeared in Wired offers the best explanation:

In the summer of 2016, however—soon after customers began reserving Model 3s—Musk called a meeting that changed everything, according to multiple people who attended or were briefed on the gathering. The company had to move faster, Musk told his senior executives. He wanted to start production in July 2017, almost four months ahead of plan. Musk was excited by a particular notion: He had recently had a dream, people in the room recall him saying, in which he had seen the factory of the future, a fully automated manufacturing plant where robots built everything at high speed and parts moved along conveyor belts that delivered each piece, just in time, to exactly the right place. He said he had been working on such ideas for a while. “This thing will be an unstoppable alien dreadnought,” he told his colleagues . . . Musk himself would later estimate that Tesla was burning through up to $100 million a week as thousands of employees tried to build Musk’s dreadnought. The threat of firing became a drumbeat.

Musk would later acknowledge that the alien dreadnought had been a mistake and that he had underestimated the advantages of human labor. But Musk continued to demand increasing Model 3 production, and his subordinates knew that they had to deliver no matter the cost.

In Q2, Model 3 production was probably close to the sweet spot in terms of unit cost, and not surprisingly, the production rate was about comparable to what had been achieved for Model S/X. Despite the claims that Tesla had learned important lessons from the production of the Model S/X, Tesla was testing the limits of what could be achieved on even the most modern vehicle assembly line.

Clearly, to meet Musk's ambitions, extraordinary measures were required. There was the construction of the secondary production line, dubbed the Tent. The Tent was claimed to be as efficient as the existing Model 3 line, but clearly it was much more labor intensive. Tesla even claimed in its Q3 update letter that

Labor hours per Model 3 decreased by more than 30% from Q2 to Q3, falling for the first time below the level for Model S and X. In Q4, we will focus even further on cost improvements while continuing to increase our production rate.

Given the model showing unit cost growth above, I find this claim to unconvincing. In the letter, Tesla also claimed that Model 3 delivery logistics were “our main challenges”. But the unit cost growth can't be explained by logistics cost. One can deliver a car virtually anywhere in the U.S. for about $2000, and Tesla already charges a $1200 “destination charge” that should cover it for the Western U.S. Early on, I experimented with adding an additional $1000 delivery cost, but that didn't come close to explaining the growth in Model 3 unit cost.

In terms of operational management, Musk has been a disaster. He rarely exhibits a sense of the limits of technology. The smart thing to do would have been to hold Q3 Model 3 production at about the same level as Q2, while working to improve operational efficiencies. Instead, driven by his vision of saving the world, he continues to push Model 3 production expansion. As the Wired article describes:

ELON MUSK DIDN’T start Tesla. But he did, in the most important ways, create it. When Musk invested $6.3 million in Tesla in 2004 and became the firm’s chairman, he found a pulpit worthy of his ambitions. Soon he would become chief executive and turn Tesla as much into a cause as a company. “The overarching purpose of Tesla Motors (and the reason I am funding the company) is to help expedite the move from a mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy toward a solar electric economy,” Musk wrote in a 2006 document he called “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan.” “We will not stop until every car on the road is electric,” he said at one point. It was a lesson in his approach to life. “Optimism, pessimism, fuck that,” he once told WIRED about his other company, SpaceX. “We’re going to make it happen. As God is my bloody witness, I’m hell-bent on making it work.”

Projections for Q4

Using the same model, we can simple plug in Tesla's reported vehicle production and delivery numbers for Q4 to arrive at an estimate for Q4, shown below.

Here, I've basically retained the non-automotive revenues and costs, since I don't have a good basis to make predictions for these. I've also assumed that Tesla will not be able to benefit from the regulatory credits that it did in Q3.

I've also carried over from Q3 the unit cost and ASP values for Model S/X and Model 3. Under these circumstances, the model predicts a small $92 million profit. This is subject to some variation up or down depending on what the actual costs and ASPs turn out to be. If the apparent trend continues of higher Model 3 unit cost and lower ASP, this could push Tesla into a pre-tax loss.

In terms of a more conventional P&L format, here's how the model Q4 results compare with Q3:

Capital raise, anyone?

So we come back to what has always been the fundamental problem with Tesla. Is Tesla a cause or a company? Musk claims to want to make Tesla profitable, but from an operational standpoint, he seems to have no idea how to do that. He seems to think that just increasing Model 3 unit production will improve profitability, but not with the current cost trajectory that Model 3 is on.

And now Tesla has to make good on $920 million of convertible notes due March 1. Sure, Tesla has the cash to cover it ($2.97 billion as of Q3), but does it have the cash to cover it and build the Shanghai factory as well as cover other planned expansions in battery production and solar cells? That remains to be seen.

I think a capital raise is likely, especially as sustainable profitability remains elusive. The best thing that Tesla could do right now would be to slow down, or even back track on Model 3 production back to the level of Q3. This would allow Tesla to be “sustainably” profitable as it works to incrementally increase Model 3 production while reducing costs. But this probably isn't what Musk will allow.

For the time being, I'm on the sidelines, and I rate Tesla a hold. I want Tesla to succeed and I want to be a Tesla investor for the long term, but I also want Musk to get his priorities straight. Sustainable profitability will be essential if Tesla is to usher in the age of sustainable transport.

