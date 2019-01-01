Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index (the Bloomberg Natural Gas Sub-Index), which follows the price performance of natural gas futures. The ETF is not recommended for long-term holding since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erode its value. However, this ETF is an interesting short-term investment vehicle to get direct and leveraged exposure to natural gas futures.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate) how changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (based on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) impact natural gas futures and BOIL shares. Then, based on the recent macro and weather developments, I highlight the catalyst, which will affect BOIL shares.

Natural gas stocks

American gas stockpiles dipped steeply on the January 11-18 period, down 6.44% (w/w) to 2,370 Bcf, amid weakening supply and vigorous demand. With this strong withdrawal, natural gas seasonality remains well below the 5-year average, down 11.6% or 309.6 Bcf, whereas compared to last year, stocks are in a slight surplus, up 3.2% or 74 Bcf. Despite that, gas futures continue to evolve into a horizontal pattern, given changing weather forecasts, which have once again expected to reach warmer than average temperatures.

On the supply-demand side, data provided by the EIA further bullishness. Indeed, aggregate supply declined marginally, down 0.7% to 93.7 Bcf for the first time since mid-December 2018, following slowing marketed and dry production. Meanwhile, demand lifted moderately, up 2.7% to 117.5 Bcf, thanks to robust residential and commercial needs and moderate Mexican gas exports.

That being said, BOIL dipped 11.9% to $25.1 per share as medium-term weather forecasts warm-up.

Speculative positioning

The 35-day impasse corresponding to the longest US government shutdown in history ends as President Trump and congressional leaders reached a short-term deal on Friday. Therefore, net speculative positioning on natural gas is still unemployable, however, it is expected to resume this week, providing thorough color on investor's sentiment.

Meanwhile, bets on natural gas futures on the January 18-25 period slightly appreciated according to the CME Group. Indeed, speculative positioning ramped up 0.21% to 1,331,880 contracts, whereas BOIL shares dipped 8% to $28.6, following wrapping cold that is now set to mark a pause.

Warm temperature brings adverse winds on BOIL, but the plunge seems overdue

Since my last note, BOIL plunged 11.9% to $25.17 per share, amid easing weather temperatures which should kick by February start. Indeed, the much expected cold blast which was expected to last for some weeks on the Northern US States broke up, providing sufficient catalyst for short investors to push natural gas to fresh lows. Going forward, US weather is sliced in two, with a coldish pattern expected on the Northern regions and warmer than anticipated temperatures in the Southeast.

That being said, latest EIA gas withdrawal of 163 Bcf remains strong but is consistently lower than the pull of 273 Bcf registered a year-ago. This week's storage withdrawal will be decisive in order to gauge the healthiness of the natural gas buffer, given the cold blast that hit the US and will enable investors to grasp if the flammable commodity is poised for another bullish move.

That being said, investors seem to prioritize short positioning, despite the polar cold which hit the country. Given the above, I maintain my bullish view on BOIL shares and believe a current correction is overdone, given recent weather developments.

