Better-Than-Feared Numbers Boost Crane

Summary

Crane's fourth quarter was weaker than expected, as was the guidance for 2019, but Wall Street seemed to be pricing in a worse set of numbers.

Multiple end-markets are slowing, and Crane's 4% growth expectation for Fluid Handling looks potentially optimistic given slowing construction and industrial end-markets.

If Crane can maintain double-digit FCF margins from here, low single-digit and revenue mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth can support a fair value in the $90s.