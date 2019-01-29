Earnings Analysis | Industrial

Better-Than-Feared Numbers Boost Crane

|
About: Crane Co. (CR)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Long only, growth at reasonable price, value, research analyst
Kratisto Investing
Summary

Crane's fourth quarter was weaker than expected, as was the guidance for 2019, but Wall Street seemed to be pricing in a worse set of numbers.

Multiple end-markets are slowing, and Crane's 4% growth expectation for Fluid Handling looks potentially optimistic given slowing construction and industrial end-markets.

If Crane can maintain double-digit FCF margins from here, low single-digit and revenue mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth can support a fair value in the $90s.

Crane’s (CR) fourth quarter performance and guidance for 2019 were by no means flawless, but Wall Street is an expectations machine in the short term, and with the shares having sold off