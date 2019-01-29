Summary

Schlumberger, or 'the slob' as many on the Street call it, is just a few points off of a decade low.

The stock has become an accidental high-yielder, as the price of oil has declined so much it's pushed the yield to nearly 4.5%.

As oil prices find equilibrium, we think you should definitely be accumulating this stock despite pain in the short term.

Overall performance remains strong, but the stock will move with oil markets.

We offer our thoughts on 2019.