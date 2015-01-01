Nvidia (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NVDA) called out a slowdown in datacenter and gaming. That's most of their revenues. We showed previously that you could see the slowdown in datacenter coming. What's next?

Here's what Nvidia said,

"However, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China, impacted consumer demand for Nvidia gaming GPUs. In addition, sales of certain high-end GPUs using Nvidia’s new Turing architecture were lower than expected." "In Datacenter, revenue also came in short of expectations. A number of deals in the company’s forecast did not close in the last month of the quarter as customers shifted to a more cautious approach."

Gaming and datacenter in total were 80% of revenues last quarter. That's the main reason for the big guide down of $.5B.

Datacenter

We called out earnings risk ahead of last earnings that hit the stock 19% on their report in November.

After that earnings report we pointed out there's further risk specifically in datacenter.

Calendar 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 Fiscal 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 A Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Datacenter 73 82 97 143 151 240 296 409 416 501 606 701 760 792 Datacenter QTQ Growth -17.0% 12.3% 18.3% 47.4% 5.6% 58.9% 23.3% 38.2% 1.7% 20.4% 21.0% 15.7% 8.4% 4.2%

Source: Elazar Advisors model using earnings release data

Above is the sequential growth rates of datacenter. After last earnings we called out a problem in the trends.

We said,

"The problem here is that (you can look back) the October quarter always accelerated from the July quarter, seasonally. That was not the case in this just reported October quarter."

The recent October quarter saw a 4% sequential growth which was well under its normal seasonal trend. It was also an unusual slowdown from the July quarter. That hinted to a slowdown coming.

The company's reasoning that "customers shifted to a more cautious approach" is a concern because it means they have limited visibility.

When do customers exit this "more cautious approach?" Not sure but probably sometime after the trade war is resolved. When's that going to be? You're guess is as good as mine.

We called out in a blog post last week after Intel's weak guide that Nvidia was at risk. Intel's datacenter business has been humming at 25% growth while Nvidia's already was slowing. If Intel was seeing a slowdown from 25% to 9% that was an added heads up that Nvidia had risk.

If the two major datacenter players are slowing there's something to be concerned about generally in the industry.

Gaming

Turing may be great but it's not cheap and there were limited ray-tracing games driving demand. We pointed out in our last report that reviews said the upgrade to Turning wasn't worth it with limited ray tracing game selection and reduced framerates affecting game play.

Nvidia's stock launched with their last major gaming release, Pascal. This Turing launch, thus far, to say the least, is a disappointment. That creates a problem for the Nvidia story.

Look at the amount of benefit Nvidia stock had since the Pascal launch.

Pascal helped launch earnings results and the stock price.

Gaming was 55%-60% of revenues over the last year. The company was billing Turing as a Pascal replacement and investors were looking for a similar launch in results.

Nvidia introduces a new gaming architecture every 2-3 years so investors will have to wait for the next catalyst in their largest revenue driver.

Where Can Nvidia's Stock Go?

First this stock has some issues with no visibility in their two largest businesses. But let's just go by the numbers.

When we value a company we use a simple measure, our next year's EPS multiplied by its midpoint PE.

Here's Nvidia's PE.

The PE ranged from 15-55X so we'd use a midpoint of 35X.

Our EPS for 2019 are currently $3.50 when flowing through the trend from the guide into future quarters (full model: pay wall).

Our numbers are about half the Street numbers so we think there's still meaningful risk. Earnings drive stock prices so if we continue to be right here, look out.

35 X $3.50 gives you $122.50. We'd guess based on the lack of visibility and the numbers that there's still downside.

Conclusion

We exited Nvidia in September around $270 in our service when we saw the underlying revenue trends slowing. We are not value oriented so we don't really focus on where stock's have come from. We do care where they are going based on the potential earnings progression. The current guide drops our earnings big time so caution is warranted.