Ares Capital: Why Not Buy This Top-Notch 9.7%-Yielding BDC For Your High-Yield Income Portfolio?

Summary

Ares Capital Corp. is a compelling income vehicle for high-yield investors.

Ares Capital Corp. has strong credit quality, and about covers its dividend with net investment income.

Confidence in its NII-trajectory has led management to hike its quarterly dividend to $0.39/share in Q3-2018.

Shares are selling for a 6 percent discount to net asset value.

An investment in ARCC yields 9.7 percent.