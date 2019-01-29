Amazon Makes A Decisive Change In Its Growth Strategy

As the revenue growth from online store moderates, we should see better profitability in the next few quarters.

Amazon's (AMZN) stock will no longer depend solely on revenue growth as the company focuses on non-retail segments to improve margins. The online store sales growth in the last few quarters has been moderating. The sales growth for online store segment was as high as 22% in Q3 2017, while in Q3 2018, it was 11%. For Q3 2018, out of the total net sales of $56.5 billion, online stores segment contributed $29 billion or 51.3%. This segment also has the lowest margin when we look at the increasing cost of shipping and fulfillment.

On the other hand, Amazon has been able to increase Prime membership to almost every income group in the US. As long as the retention rate of Prime membership is high, Amazon would not be pushing for faster sales growth. This should give the company greater pricing power for the goods sold on online stores. Although Amazon faces major challenges in some international markets, we should still see rapid margin growth in the next few quarters. This will help in boosting the bullish sentiment for the stock and the long-term growth runway for the company.

Change in strategy

For the past two decades, Amazon's stock was all about revenue growth. Even at the most challenging moments for the company, Amazon's management would point to the revenue growth trends to alleviate the concerns of Wall Street. However, the company is now at a point where it does not have to keep on selling more goods at wafer-thin margins. Amazon's Prime membership has reached a sustainable level where the retention rate is high.

CIRP has recently released a survey which shows that Prime membership in the US has crossed 100 million mark. At this level, it is safe to say that the company is close to saturating the market with Prime membership. Instead of trying to attract new members, the company would need to increase the value proposition for existing customers. This will eventually allow Amazon to increase the price of Prime membership and also provide new services as an add-on to Prime.

The CIRP report mentions that a non-Prime customer spends an average of $600 on Amazon while a Prime member purchases $1,400 worth of items. Even if Amazon was to increase both these figures by 50% or 100% over the next few quarters, it would not help in increasing Prime subscription revenues as the market has been saturated. On the other hand, it will massively increase the shipping and fulfillment cost for the company, pulling down the margins for the entire company. Hence, instead of giving greater discounts, Amazon is diverting those resources to other initiatives.

Fig: Prime membership growth in the last few years. Source: CIRP

We can see from the above chart that the pace of growth in Prime membership has slowed in the last year as the company reaches close to saturation level within the US market.

Fig: Reasons for purchase of Prime. Source: BusinessInsider

One of the primary reasons for subscribing to Prime has been free shipping. The shipping cost is also the biggest expense for Amazon. In Q3 2018, the shipping cost came at $6.5 billion. The subscription revenue stood at $3.7 billion. Hence, instead of focusing on increasing the goods sold, the company is investing in other segments like streaming.

Fig: Net sales in online store segment, shipping costs, and subscription revenue in Q3 2018. Source: Amazon Filings

If the company can retain Prime members with lower online store sales, it would reduce the shipping and fulfillment costs. Investing in new services also increases the long-term moat for Prime and provides an opportunity to promote new subscription options.

Will this work?

Wall Street gives a premium to companies which are able to grow their top-line rapidly. Other competitors like Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify (SPOT) have also been able to gain a good valuation multiple due to their rapid revenue growth. If Amazon is reporting a much lower revenue growth compared to the past few years, it could be taken as a negative sign. However, we need to look at the composition of revenue.

Most of the earlier revenue growth in Amazon came from its entry into new retail categories. A CNBC report mentioned that Amazon could even topple Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in terms of total apparel sales. However, most of the retail segments are low margins and require huge investments in shipping and fulfillment. By focusing more on the cloud, streaming and new services, Amazon should be able to improve the margins and also grow the value proposition for members.

Amazon is able to increase the value proposition of its membership by increasing investment in new services and content. It was recently reported that Walmart is backing out of the streaming race, possibly due to the huge investment required over the next few years. Walmart does not easily back off from a challenge. This can be seen by the enormous investment of $16 billion it made to acquire a majority stake in Flipkart (leading e-commerce company in India). However, it did not want to spend tens of billions over the next few years to build a streaming service which would be competing with other giants like Netflix, Amazon, Disney (DIS), and AT&T (T).

This means that Amazon will be the only option available for customers who are looking for online retail and streaming combo. Amazon can also add new services like delivery of pharmacy products. Last year, it had bought PillPack which is now getting licenses in several states including Washington, New Mexico, and Indiana. By adding pharmacy delivery to its Prime membership, Amazon would further increase the value proposition for the customers.

Impact on Valuation

Analysts have been upgrading their EPS estimates for Amazon in the past few quarters.

The consensus EPS estimate for 2 fiscal years ahead has increased by over 160% in the last year. This shows that the company has enough room to improve margins. The stock is still pricey when we look at the forward EPS estimate for 2 fiscal years ahead. According to this metric, the stock is trading at 40 times the EPS for fiscal 2020. However, rapid improvement in earnings is possible as higher margin segments like cloud and advertising make a higher portion of the revenue share.

Slower growth in online store sales will also help in improving margins and will eventually increase the share of other profitable businesses within the revenue pie. The long-term fundamentals of the company are very strong despite slowing revenue growth. If we see some major correction due to revenue concerns, it should give long-term investors a good entry point in this stock. I have a Strong Buy rating for Amazon.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon can end up showing slower revenue growth as the online store sales growth falls. However, online store sales is a low margin business with high shipping and fulfillment costs. If Amazon is able to retain Prime members without higher discounts or sales, it would allow the company to improve margins and invest in streaming and other services.

Amazon has huge upside potential for EPS growth as the revenue share of advertising and cloud increases over the next few quarters. The company has strong fundamentals and a long growth runway which should provide good bullish momentum for the stock.

