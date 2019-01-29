Don't Fear A Recession, Prepare For It

Don't Fear Recession

At the beginning of this year nearly every strategist forecast a positive rate of return for the stock market in 2019. The one exception was Jeff Gundlach, who has also been one of the most accurate over time. It wasn’t the optimism that surprised me, as this is modus operandi on Wall Street, but the rationale. Most of these upbeat outlooks were based on the supposition that there would not be a recession in the U.S. this year. Rather, if one did occur, it was more likely to happen in 2020.

There has been a lot of discussion about recessions lately because we are nearing the longest expansion on record, but to form the basis for a bullish or bearish outlook based on whether and when a recession might occur is ludicrous. Recessions are usually over by the time they are officially recognized. This is because most of the backward-looking government data that is used to calculate two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth is revised significantly lower months after a downturn has already begun. Additionally, once a recession is recognized by the consensus most of the financial market damage is behind us. This is because financial markets typically discount real economic activity before it occurs.

A more effective approach to analyzing the relationship between economic activity and the stock market is to focus on the rate of change. Determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening and allow that to be a factor in devising your investment strategy. This was my primary focus in the weekly economic report I wrote for two years during 2016 and 2017 on Seeking Alpha. It is a report that I will resume writing this coming week in hopes of giving my readers a regular pulse check on U.S. economic activity.

This Expansion Is Unique

It might make sense to consider the possibility of a recession at this stage in the business cycle, which shows characteristics of being both mid- and late-stage. Yet recessions normally occur because excesses have built up in the real economy that are no longer sustainable. The recession in 2008 was a result of excesses that had built up in the housing market. The recession in 2001 was a result of excesses in capital spending on technology and telecommunications equipment. The contractions in economic activity that followed both episodes rid us of those excesses. From that standpoint, recessions are healthy and normal parts of the economic cycle.

What makes the current expansion so unique is that after nearly ten years there don’t appear to be any excesses in the real economy. As such, it is difficult to see a recession on the horizon. Still, I think there is one significant excess, but instead of it being in the real economy, it is in our financial markets.

The recovery in 2009 was instigated by liquidity that was added to the financial system by the Federal Reserve and its zero-interest-rate policy. It was then resuscitated repeatedly with one quantitative-easing program after another, adding additional liquidity. This led to unprecedented financial wealth creation and historically high valuations in financial asset prices. This is where the excesses are today. These policies also numbed the markets ability to serve as a discounting mechanism to real economic activity in that the Fed attempted to use the markets as a catalyst to achieve its mandate.

It was assumed the wealth would trickle down to consumers, who would then increase their spending on goods and services, leading to faster rates of economic growth. The increase in corporate profits that would result from this growth would lead to employment and wage gains, strengthening consumer balance sheets and the foundation of the economic expansion. I suppose that this did happen to a certain degree, but there was clearly a bottleneck in the wealth transfer between corporations and consumers that is glaringly apparent today.

How Strong Is The US Economy?

I was struck by news reports that federal employees were forced to line up at food banks to feed their families because they had missed one pay check. Others were unable to pay for desperately needed medications. I realize these situations were likely exceptions to the rule, and that they were highlighted by the main-stream media to pressure the Trump administration to reopen the government, but the degree of financial hardship suffered by many during this month-long shutdown was moving. Did they not enjoy the fruits of the recovery and expansion?

I was reminded of the statistic below that I shared in one of my weekly economic updates in 2017. The percentage of adults who can’t cover an unexpected $400 expense is still over 40%. That is staggering when we have a record low unemployment rate and a stock market flirting with all-time highs. I am not pointing blame at the Federal Reserve for this statistic, but I am showing the degree to which its policies were effective.

Additionally, the percentage of families that have zero financial wealth has risen over the past decade during one of the longest expansions on record.

The current economic expansion does not appear to be one that is built on a strong foundation. If our consumer-based economy is going to strengthen, then we need consumer balance sheets for the majority of American households to be strengthening. This is not the case. My intent is not to propose solutions, but merely to state the facts.

If the economy were strengthening we would not be borrowing $1 trillion, which is our projected budget deficit, in hopes of growing our $20 trillion economy a mere 2.5%. That isn’t growth. Furthermore, we are becoming increasingly dependent on the spending by the top 10% of wage earners, who own most of the financial wealth, to fuel consumer spending. This explains the Federal Reserve's concern about any meaningful decline in the stock market, but it is a mess of its own making.

Fundamentals Versus Liquidity

The foundation of our economic expansion does not appear to be as strong as the fundamentals suggest. I think this is because it was built upon wetlands of liquidity and debt-induced consumption rather than on a bedrock of capital investment, savings and wage gains. The rate of economic growth is clearly slowing, despite years of monetary stimulus and fiscal stimulus in the form of a $1.5 trillion tax cut last year. Financial markets started to discount that fundamental deterioration in 2018 as the Federal Reserve halted, and then began to withdraw, the steady drip of medication that it had been supplying markets with since the recovery began.

This year will be a tug of war between the economic fundamentals and the liquidity that is either maintained or withdrawn by central banks. The financial markets are in the middle. Regardless, there is no need to be concerned about a recession. Simply focus on whether the rate of economic growth is strengthening or weakening. I assert that it is weakening, and it will continue to do so even if the Federal Reserve increases the amount of liquidity in the financial system. There comes a point in an athlete’s life when the steroid use no longer strengthens muscles and improves performance, because the drugs have done so much long-term damage to the rest of his body. I believe we have come to that point for the U.S. economy.

Prepare For It

I think the best way to prepare for what ultimately occurs at the end of every expansion is to implement a tactical investment strategy that maintains a core exposure to every asset class. No one knows when the next recession will strike, but we do know that another one is inevitable. Therefore, maintaining exposure to a financial asset or asset class that has historically performed well during each stage of the business cycle increases the probability of success. Remaining tactical so that one can emphasize exposure in a portfolio to assets or an asset class that has historically outperformed during the stage the economy is most likely experiencing should further enhance performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.