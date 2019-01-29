5 Canadian Utilities With Stellar Dividend Growth Histories

With market uncertainty likely to persist in the near term, many investors are looking towards defensive sectors such as utilities. It must be cautioned that although utilities generally perform better than the broader market, in times of market uncertainty there are no guarantees and not all utilities are created equal. The purpose of this article is to examine five utilities included in the Canadian Dividend All Stars List, a list that tracks Canadian companies that have increased their dividend for 5 or more calendar years in a row.

The inclusion on the list is indicative thereof that these utilities have a history of consistently increasing their dividends. The first two utilities to be discussed in this article are Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) and Fortis (FTS), which have both increased their dividend every year for more than 40 years, whilst the last utility to be discussed is Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp (AQN), which has a slightly less stellar record of increasing its dividend every year for the past 8 years.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities has the longest record of consecutive dividend increases of any Canadian stock, having increased its dividend every year for the past 47 years. The utility company earns the majority of its earnings from the very stable regulated market. Adjusted regulated earnings currently makes up around 99% of total adjusted earnings, which together with a slow but steady growth in the utility's rate base enhances the stability of the dividend.

Canadian Utilities' rate base has increased by around 45% on a cumulative basis since 2013 and is expected to continue growing at a pace of around 4-5% per annum. The consensus earnings growth forecast for the utility is also a modest but stable growth rate of around 10% each year until 2020 which would further support a steadily increasing dividend. The Full-Year 2018 expected payout ratio for Canadian Utilities at around 84.2% is, however, relatively high, and investors would be well served to monitor this on an ongoing basis. The utility is expected to yield around 4.61% for FY2018.

Canadian Utilities has also more recently begun expansion into the market in Mexico, which could offer attractive long-term growth. This is as Mexico has witnessed tremendous growth in electricity demand with the country consuming 178TWh a year in 2000 compared to 280.62TWh in 2016. Despite this growth the country's per capita electricity consumption still remains at less than 40% of the OECD average per capita electricity consumption leaving scope for continued growth.

The change in government in Mexico is also unlikely to see the important energy reforms implemented by the former president undone. There is, however, a significant risk that the pace of new contracts with foreign energy companies would slow substantially. This is evidenced by the fact that several new auction rounds for electricity projects has been postponed. In this uncertain environment Canadian Utilities' operations in more stable developed markets would serve it well despite Mexico offering a more attractive growth market.

Fortis

Fortis is the Canadian publicly listed company with the second longest history of consecutive dividend increases, having increased its dividend every year for the past 45 years. Fortis is expected to yield 3.73% for FY2018 and targets an average annual dividend growth rate of 6% per annum through 2023. Its dividend growth has been supported by slow and steady growth with the utility reporting an 8% Compounded Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") in earnings per share over the past 5-years.

The company also expects its rate base to continue its slow and steady rise driven by annual capital expenditure of around $3.5 billion per annum. In its most recent earnings call the company noted that:

The capital program is virtually all regulated with 99% of our capital investment plan for regulated businesses. The plan consist of a diverse mix of highly executable low risk projects. For example only 23% or 10 projects have a total project cost of over $150 million each. The bulk of our plan consists of capital needed to maintain and upgrade our existing infrastructure. Geographically, the capital plan is weighted towards the U.S. with 55% to be spent at our U.S. utilities. This is followed by 42% percent in Canada and 3% in our Caribbean operations.

The majority of the growth in the rate base is also expected to come from the US where Fortis currently generates around 60% of its total earnings. This is particularly impressive considering that until 2012 Fortis had been focused mainly on Canada with the majority of its US operations being acquired in the period between 2013 and 2016. The increased focus on the US could also prove highly beneficial to Fortis in the longer term as its weighted average allowed ROE in the US is around 170 basis points higher than its weighted average allowed ROE in Canada.

Management's current indication is that the company will be mainly focused on organic growth in the immediate future. The debt level at Fortis is also broadly in line with that of other Canadian utilities with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of around 6.25. It is also similar to the debt levels seen at several large American utilities such as Southern Company (SO) and Duke Energy (DUK), which have Net Debt to EBITDA ratios of around 5 and 6.05 respectively. The company also remains committed to maintaining its investment grade credit rating.

Despite continued dividend growth, Fortis has maintained a reasonable payout ratio and expects to maintain a payout ratio in the range of the "mid-60s to low 70s over the next five years." I therefore consider the dividend at Fortis to be safe, and management's dividend growth forecast also seems highly realistic.

Emera

Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF) has increased its dividend every year for the past 12 years and has delivered a 10.1% CAGR in dividends per share over the past 5-years. This strong dividend growth was supported by a 7.7% CAGR in EPS over the same time period. Readers may note that the dividend growth rate outpaced that of the growth in EPS, which could lead some to question the sustainability thereof wherefore the payout ratio becomes particularly important.

Emera is expected to yield around 5% in 2018 with a payout ratio of around 76.9% as can be seen this is slightly lower than the payout ratio for Canadian Utilities but higher than the payout ratio at Fortis. In the coming years Emera's dividend growth would not therefore be able to continue growing at a significantly higher pace than EPS without increasing the payout ratio to levels where its sustainability becomes questionable.

This is also reflected in management's targeted dividend growth rate of 4-5% through 2021 whilst targeting EPS growth of 6-7% in the same time period. The payout ratio at Emera could therefore gradually become lower whilst simultaneously maintaining a reasonable dividend growth rate. I am not therefore currently concerned with the dividend safety of Emera and consider a slow and steady dividend growth rate of 4-5% to be very reasonable.

Much like the utilities discussed above, Emera is focused mainly on its regulated utility business where it generates more than 80% of its earnings. Similar to Fortis it will also be allocating 99% of its capital expenditure plan to its regulated business. In a recent earnings call management additionally noted that:

Over this period, approximately 85% of our planned capital will be deployed in Florida and Nova Scotia. We expect that by investing the majority of our capital in the State of Florida, the jurisdiction with above-average equity thickness and double-digit ROEs, we will achieve higher EPS growth and naturally reduce our consolidated leverage over the period.

With the strong investment in Florida, Emera's weighted average allowed ROE is likely to continue increasing in the near term. The completion and putting into operation of the first tranche of its solar operations in Florida in September 2018 will form part of a much larger planned solar operation in the state of Florida. The Florida Public Service Commission has also approved a solar base rate adjustment for the second tranche of Emera's investment, into solar power in Tampa, which allows for the adjustment of customer rates for the full cost recovery as soon as these projects are placed into service.

This continued investment into accretive assets along with the more conservative dividend growth guidance inspires confidence in the long-term prospects of Emera. With a FY2018 PE Ratio of around 15.4 also being the lowest of the Canadian utilities discussed in this article, the stock also seems reasonable from a valuation perspective.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) has increased its dividend (distribution) each consecutive year for the past 9 years and grew its dividend by on an annualized basis by around 6.2% over the past 5-years. This dividend growth rate is lower than that seen at Emera but nevertheless represents a reasonable dividend growth rate. It is worth noting that BEP is technically structured as a Bermuda based publicly traded partnership and is not treated as a Canadian company for purposes of dividend withholding taxes.

BEP is expected to yield around 6.7% for FY2018, which is the highest yield amongst the utilities is considered in this article. The utility also aims to increase its distribution per unit by around 5-9% over the next few years whilst simultaneously achieving 6-11% growth in Funds From Operations ("FFO"). In the first nine months of 2018 BEP's distribution per unit to normalized FFO per unit payout ratio amounts to around 89.63%, which is relatively high.

This relatively high payout ratio does not, however, currently give rise to significant concern as BEP has a long history of delivering strong growth in FFO. With management targeting a lower increase in the distribution relative to growth in FFO the payout ratio could also decline somewhat. It is nevertheless apparent that BEP will not be able to increase its distribution at a significantly faster pace than growth in FFO.

BEP's ability to consistently invest in assets generating double digit returns also bodes well for long term holders of this stock. The company is also focused on markets with significant potential for growth in electricity demand such as Brazil where residential electricity demand has been growing at a steady pace of around 4% per annum. Despite this growth household electricity consumption in Brazil remains at less than 50% of the average in the European Union and only around 15% of that in the US. BEP currently generates close to 15% of its FFO in Brazil.

The utility is also well-diversified, with management indicating that no more than 30% of its portfolio would in general be exposed to one particular geographical area. This diversification along with the fact that most debt is held by limited partnerships owning individual assets insulates BEP somewhat against headwinds in any particular jurisdiction.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has increased its dividend every year for the past 8 years and seen an annualized dividend growth rate of around 8.5% over the past 5-years. The utility is also expected to grow EBITDA at a CAGR of around 10% over the course of the next few years. This growth will be supportive of the dividend growth, which is set to be around 10% per annum through 2022.

This utility, similar to BEP, is mainly focused on renewable energy although Algonquin is also focused on a number of other business lines such as water. AQN, through Atlantica Yield (AY), is invested in desalination projects as far afield as North Africa. Although these projects offer great growth potential it also brings increased risk along with it. These risks range from political risks in volatile regions in North Africa to foreign currency risk. Investors in AQN would thus have to monitor the expansion on an ongoing basis.

In its earnings call management noted that:

We’re looking at and working on additional water desalination, happens to be in North Africa. There is a project that would be complementary to a project that - couple of projects that Atlantica owns right now. Interestingly, water desalination, believe it or not, in the U.S has legs in California. Wind, down in Uruguay is an area of interest. So, I think, Sean, in summary, I guess, we are continuing to look at opportunities that feel pretty similar to the portfolio of projects that are already in Atlantica from an international perspective.

Whilst water desalination is generally expensive as a result of the cost of electricity, this could offer significant growth if AQN could successfully implement cost efficient desalination in areas such as California where the demand for water is continuously increasing. This again, however, brings about a certain degree of risk that investors first need to assess if they are comfortable with. Overall this nevertheless remains a strong utility with good dividend growth potential.

Conclusion

It can thus be said that each of these utilities has the potential to continue growing their dividends in the near future. Each, however, also has its own unique risks and challenges that investors ought to scrutinize closely before making a final decision. Out of the 5 I currently find Fortis to be the most attractive for stability and EMRAF and BEP to be the most attractive for growth. The valuation of EMRAF in particular also seems reasonable at current levels.

