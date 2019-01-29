Technically Speaking For January 29

More companies are issuing earnings guidance containing bearish commentary on the Chinese economy (emphasis added):

Shares of Caterpillar, the world’s largest heavy equipment maker, fell 9.13 percent and had their worst day since 2011 after the company’s quarterly profit widely missed Wall Street estimates, hit by softening demand in China and higher manufacturing and freight costs. ..... Nvidia tumbled 13.82 percent after the chipmaker cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars on weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected data center sales.

As we're only about 30%-40% through earnings season, I doubt this will be the end of these types of warnings.

Technology is a key sector. It comprises 20% of the SPY and over 40% of the QQQ. The technology ETF is nearing several key technical developments: From peak to trough, the XLK dropped 24%. It has since risen 13%. More importantly, prices have moved through the first trend line that connects peaks from the Q4 2018 selloff and is currently touching the second trend line that connects highs from the same downtrend. Prices are above the 50-day EMA. The shorter EMAs are rising, which means the 50-day EMA will soon follow. Momentum is moving higher. The battle is now between the chart's technicals -- which are positive -- are the fundamentals -- which may be less than stellar (see above).

From my Twitter feed:

Obviously, estimates will differ as to the amount. But there is universal agreement that the shutdown had a negative impact on growth.

Let's turn to today's performance table: The is the second day when the QQQ has led the market lower -- and by a fair amount. The reason is continued concern about tech sector earnings. The next worst performer was the OEF, but it was only off .36 -- nearly three times less than the QQQ's losses. On the positive side we have the transports, which were up nearly .5%. But most of the indexes were up or down modestly.

As most readers know, I usually focus on the SPY because it's a good benchmark index. Plus, all of the equity indexes move similarly, so there is usually very little to be gained from looking at numerous indexes. But today I'm going to look at the daily charts of several other major indexes simply to show that we're seeing consolidation across the board.

Let's start with the DIA:

The DIA has good underlying technicals. The 10 and 20-day EMA are rising. The 10-day has moved through the 50-day EMA and the 20 will soon. Momentum is rising. Prices are consolidating in an upward sloping wedge right around the 200-day EMA.

Mid-caps are also consolidating, but like the SPY they are doing so between the 50 and 200-day EMA. Momentum is rising as are the shorter EMAs. The IWM is consolidating between the 50 and 200-day EMA. Prices are forming a symmetrical triangle. The shorter EMAs are rising, with the 10-day through the 50. Momentum is moving higher as well. The QQQ is consolidating between the 50 and 200-day EMAs.

Consolidation is occurring across the equity spectrum. I've got nothing more than that today. Sorry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.