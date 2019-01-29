Hi-Crush: No Reason To Gamble With Poor Management

[QUESTION] Okay. It just – I just struggle with kind of how the optics look here. I mean, you said the very first thing, the reason for the C-Corp was to broaden your investor base. So, you're basically kind of pitching to institutional investors here. But at a time when the sand market's under heavy pressure, your stock price has come down considerably, the GP is essentially getting paid out pretty well here. I just have a hard time seeing how this is in the best interest of unitholders who are getting heavily diluted here? I guess this is not a question, it's just sort of a statement on my opinion, just the optics aren't great here... it just doesn't feel right. [ANSWER] I think that is your opinion. I think that's looking at it myopically, focused on just the IDRs as you mentioned in the preamble of your question, and I think that there are many other factors at play and that were taken into consideration and that benefit the unitholders.

That’s rough. The above back and forth, between Barclay’s analyst J. David Anderson and CEO Robert Rasmus during the Q3 2018 conference call, illustrates the tone deafness of this company. In my view, Hi-Crush (HCLP) came pretty close to winning the award for most abusive treatment of unitholders in 2018 - they are at least on the podium.

I don’t think Anderson was being short sighted here, particularly as Hi-Crush later suspended the distribution in January after volumes fell 29% sequentially in Q4. Being realistic, those incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) did not deserve to get bought out at the price they were no matter the list of governance positives. Doesn’t matter that it was in units, this was dilution of shareholders that need not have happened.

Poor performance is not new for Hi-Crush. Since the IPO in August of 2012, it has seen 75% of its market cap erased to date. While it is easy to throw up one’s hands and blame the frac sand markets, peer US Silica (SLCA) has actually posted positive returns over this same period. There is an amazingly stark difference in performance between the two which just goes to show the difference between how the two firms operate.

However, everything has a price. After the absolute obliteration of the market cap since the announcement of the C-Corp conversion plan, deep value investors are salivating. Is there a case to be made to look past a meager management team in pursuit of a solid set of frac sand assets?

Glut of Supply Finally Hits

I've gotten a lot of flak over time on my views on frac sand. While there was certainly some of that during October (Hi-Crush: Management Calling A Top With C-Corp Conversion) I also held similar views late in 2017 (Hi-Crush: Supply Woes Persist). I've just never bought that margins in this business were sustainable at what was being forecast.

*Covia, 2018 Fracking Forum, Slide 8

Active frac crews are declining across many major shale plays have been declining; that includes the Permian. This has led to declining expectations for proppant consumption. Covia, in the same presentation linked above, forecasts 110mm tons of demand. That’s a fraction of the growth that was expected earlier in the year.

Today, the frac sand industry now has more than 200mm tons of annual nameplate capacity in play, including more than 40mm tons of new capacity built out in the back half of 2018 alone. This has been driven by massive (over)investment in in-basin tonnage. This is most stark in the Permian where there is nearly 40mm tons of nameplate capacity over and above expected demand next year. Yes, nameplate capacity often overstates actual production incrementally. Yes, some of this supply has been idled. But the overarching point here is that there is now a massive amount of supply available that can be switched on at a moment’s notice when the economic value is there. Moving a facility off-idle and back into production carries little cost, at least relative to other mining operations. My expectation is that the industry will be very nimble. At the end of the day, this is going to massively shove down price per ton and constrain it for quite some time. It’s clear now that generating economic profits in this business will come from scale or from the last mile business – not selling sand.

The only thing running in the favor of Hi-Crush is the continued value proposition of Northern White, particularly in the Permian where there is significant fresh competition from Texas Brown. Even after the Kermit expansion, 65% of current nameplate capacity is Northern White. While there are major upfront savings from using in-basin sand versus getting sand transported down by rail, in general exploration and production (“E&P”) firms cannot get away with using 100% Texas sand. Wells using Northern White just have better production characteristics; oil production has much different decline rates dependent on the proppant used. The recent decline in shipment volumes of Northern White could be overdone and I expect some rebound there.

To me, the bull versus bear argument for Hi-Crush all comes down to contribution margin expectations on Northern White and overall shipped volumes; Kermit was never going to generate the same margins it did when it first launched and I would expect most investors knew that – or at least should have. In the most recent press release, Hi-Crush stated that it executed price amendments to its Kermit agreements. By stating it expected $100mm in EBITDA, that gives an expectation of $17/ton in contribution margin. Remember that when this facility launched that Hi-Crush was contracted out at $35/ton. That's a heck of a decline.

In my view, I just do not see a case for more than $6/ton for Northern White, levels that were the norm in 2016 and 2017 before Kermit launched. Kermit in-basin sand can likely manage maybe $20/ton in the long run given their cost positioning and some rationality returning to the market by end of 2019.

Management Shenanigans, Collapse in Estimates

Seemingly no one saw this coming. In the middle of 2018, Wall Street was expecting $300mm in EBITDA in 2018 and 2019 – enough to eek by with paying out that massive distribution that management portrayed as sustainable. I’ve long viewed sell-side expectations as wildly high, but I think this slide, put out by Hi-Crush in Q2, illustrates this well:

*Hi-Crush Partners, Q2 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 20

I always found this slide wildly overstated. For one, Hi-Crush management tacked on expansion project EBITDA to 2019 consensus EBITDA which implied that analysts were not already incorporating contribution from those deals in their models. That wasn't the case - no one on the Street ever raised estimates to $360mm+ in 2019 inclusive of growth projects.

It was also a pretty clever slide because this was not based off management guidance. Today, the company can throw up its hands and take no blame for this: “Hey, we never gave 2019 guidance! Blame Wall Street, we just used their figures!” when everyone knows management was in the ears of these analysts giving input for their models.

*Source; Author Calculations.

In any case, I digress because it does not matter at this point. Today, estimates are down to $125mm in EBITDA in 2019. That is a peak to trough collapse of 66%. Given that, there is no path forward to reinstating a distribution. Annual interest expense is going to accelerate in 2019 off the recent $450mm senior bond offering. With 102mm shares outstanding after the dilution of the IDR takeout, the company could pay out $0.58/share annually if it gave all of free cash flow to shareholders – a far cry from the prior level of $0.75/quarterly that was pitched as sustainable. A reminder from Q2:

[QUESTION] I wanted to follow up a little bit on the distribution. There were a few comments out there that it's not sustainable… But I wondered if you could maybe address more directly how you think about the sustainability of that distribution, well, kind of from your cash flow perspective, and what you're able to generate? Thank you. [ANSWER] Sure. If you look at our slides, we put up a piece in there this time on our cash flow generation. And it's starting with a very conservative view with the analyst consensus for 2018 and 2019. The analyst consensus for 2019 is assuming that there's declining prices throughout the period, which we may not be necessarily assuming in our own forward-looking estimates. And then, also, when you look at the 2018 numbers, we're assuming that our fully funded CapEx project in 2018 are generating significant cash flow in 2019. And so, that's the expected EBITDA that we're adding of $100 million to $150 million in 2019. With all of that, and then looking at our cash interest and then the required annual maintenance CapEx, there's still significant free cash flow, then we have the choice of what we do with. But I think it demonstrates that the partnership does have that significant ability to generate cash flow, and that would support the distribution levels.

"Conservative" indeed.

Based on a free cash flow yield basis, I see the allure. Even though the days of 2018 margins are gone for good, there is a case for double digit free cash flow based off of sell-side consensus which I find attainable. Arguably, it's tough to see the situation getting too much worse than 2019... but it is also tough to see it improving much either.

But this is a management team that I just cannot get behind. Treatment of unitholders in 2018 - no matter what they say regarding independent conflicts committees - has been dreadful. Communication has been poor and the underlying risks in the business have been glossed over. The plight of the industry has dragged down players like US Silica (SLCA) as well and I'd be much more likely to take a position there today.

