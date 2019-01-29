Is The Stock Market Reasonably Priced Today? Yes

The negatives of likely much slower S&P 500 earnings growth than the 7% average since 1990, and.

Today's S&P 500 earnings yield (the flip of the P/E ratio) is 6.4%, somewhat cheaper than the 5.8% 30-year average. That seems reasonable to me considering the net of:

Pretty convincing. So listen to what I have to say, or suffer the consequences. And I say that while the stock market is no bargain today, it is priced right enough for me to recommend at least a normal weighting in your investment portfolio.

Math alert!

Don’t dig out your calculator, but this blog is organized around a valuation formula. Remember, my favorite astrologer says that I am “the expert”, so trust me. Ready? Here goes:

= (NYSE:B) 10-year Treasury yield – (NYSE:C) EPS growth rate + (NYSE:D) Risk factor

OK, the worst part is over. Five deep yoga breath to bring your heart rate down, and let’s move on to explore A, B, C and D.

The stock market valuation and…(NYSE:A) The earnings yield.

The “earnings yield” takes the earnings per share for the S&P 500 and divides it by the S&P 500 price index. Note that the earnings yield (E/P) is just the P/E ratio flipped over, in order to make it comparable to a bond yield. The higher the earnings yield, the cheaper the stock market is likely to be, just like the fact that a 5% bond is cheaper than a 4% bond, all else equal.

Here’s a history of the S&P 500’s earnings yield since 1990:

The chart shows that the stock market today is actually cheaper than average, despite the 10 year bull market. Interesting. But the level of the earnings yield can only be intelligently evaluated in relation to the variables (B), (C) and (D) above. So let’s move on to them.

The stock market valuation and…(B) Interest rates.

My valuation formula above says that the higher interest rates get, the higher the earnings yield should be, and vice versa. This chart shows that the two did seem correlated during the ‘90s, but the relationship broke down thereafter.

If the ‘90s correlation persisted to today, the S&P 500 earnings yield would be far lower. Regression analysis says it would be all the way down to 3.0%, or nearly 3 percentage points below average. Wow!

The stock market valuation and… (C) Earnings growth.

Over the past 30 years, S&P 500 EPS growth averaged 7%. How will EPS growth over the next 5-10 years compare? We’re off to a slow start. Yardeni Research’s composite of Wall Street views expects 6% growth this year, but the Street is almost always high at the start of the year, so EPS could be about flat. My long-term analysis suggests that S&P 500 EPS growth will be far lower than 7% over the next decade. I presented my reasons in a blog a few ago, but here are some highlights.

First, I believe that corporate pre-tax profit margins, which are near their all-time highs…

…are likely to be lower a decade from now. My primary argument is that labor costs are likely to rise to the detriment of profit margins. Wage pressure should come from the low current unemployment rate and from restrictions on businesses to source cheaper labor from immigration and outsourcing. Note the importance of pre-tax profit margins – their widening since 1990 added one percentage point to EPS growth.

The other major challenge to S&P 500 EPS that I see is corporate taxes. The last 30 years saw a dazzling decline in actual corporate tax paid:

Again, the decline in the corporate tax rate added one percentage point to EPS growth since 1990. Considering that I forecast the Federal deficit is heading towards $2 trillion a decade from now, it is hard to imagine that corporate tax rates can remain as low as they are at present.

Net/ net, S&P 500 EPS growth going forward should be much slower than the historic 7%; 4% is probably more reasonable. I’ll add 1-2 percentage points to the fair value earnings yield to reflect this fact.

The stock market valuation and… (D) Risk factor.

Market risk is usually defined as volatility, or wide swings in market values. For example, the S&P 500 was at about its current level last April. But since then, the market rose 11%, then plummeted 20%, then rose by 12%. That’s volatility. And don’t you feel more nervous about the market today than back in April? Especially you Capricorns.

What about market risk going forward? I’d say it’s going to be on the high side, for two reasons. First, debt levels are high and rising in the U.S, and globally. Here’s a history of total debt outstanding (household + business + government) as a percent of GDP in the U.S.:

The higher the debt ratio, the more things that can go wrong. That is true for families, for businesses and for countries.

My second rationale for assuming greater risk going forward is because people smarter than me say so. Here’s a quote from investment wizard (and Leo in the Zodiac) Ray Dalio:

“What scares me the most longer term is that we have limitations to monetary policy — which is our most valuable tool — at the same as we have greater political and social antagonism.” (CCN.com, January 26, 2019)

There are a lot of worrying themes in that one sentence. I did write a recent blog addressing the relative powerlessness of the Fed, but I’ll leave the political/social issues to others.

Net/net, the risk factor in my valuation equation should be larger than normal. Add another 1-2 percentage points? Why not?

Summing up – the market is probably about fairly valued at present

Recall from my first chart that the S&P 500’s earning yield averaged 5.8% over the past 30 years. My analysis above suggests that at present these three adjustments be made to the average:

-3% for today’s exceptionally low 10-year Treasury rate

+1-2% for slower EPS growth

+1-2% for greater expected market volatility

Adding them up gets about 0%, so a normal valuation is reasonable today. And that’s about where we are. Not great, but not terrible. So don’t short-change your stock holdings.

