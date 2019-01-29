SoftBank Group: Why We No Longer Fear A Big WeWork Investment

Long Ideas | Tech  | Japan

Summary

SoftBank had a relief rally after news came out that they were not going to take a majority stake in WeWork.

One of WeWork's biggest risks is leasing real estate long term while renting to members short-term, exposing themselves to losing members during a recession.

WeWork is trying to improve office performance through a combination of culture and by the smart use of data, and it seems to be working.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) had a relief rally after news came out that they were not going to take a majority stake in WeWork (VWORK). We were a little relieved too, given that