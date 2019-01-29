Long Ideas | Tech | Japan
SoftBank Group: Why We No Longer Fear A Big WeWork Investment
About: SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), Includes: WE
by: WideAlpha
Summary
SoftBank had a relief rally after news came out that they were not going to take a majority stake in WeWork.
One of WeWork's biggest risks is leasing real estate long term while renting to members short-term, exposing themselves to losing members during a recession.
WeWork is trying to improve office performance through a combination of culture and by the smart use of data, and it seems to be working.
SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) had a relief rally after news came out that they were not going to take a majority stake in WeWork (VWORK). We were a little relieved too, given that