Data Update: China's Private Sector Recession

I’ve stated earlier that China’s private sector is in a recession, which some have defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth or an increase of 1-2% in unemployment within 12 months.

According to official Chinese statistics, the nation is nowhere near these dismal figures, but as many China hands know, the official data is not entirely trustworthy. In addition, China’s economy can be segmented into two components-the state sector and the private sector.

If we look at private industrial profits, disaggregating for monthly gross profit flows, we can see that the private economy is indeed in recession. Gross profit to the private sector experienced negative growth figures year-on-year. If you look at the figure below, you can see this clearly illustrated. Growth in gross profit was negative in all months except November.

I feel that, in China, the private sector is a better weather vane of recession because state-owned firms have the ability to easily obtain bank loans and are often targeted for carrying out government policy interventions. They do not provide a solid understanding of market-based economic activity.

The recession story is supported by reports of increased unemployment in the private sector, particularly manufacturing.

From what I have witnessed on the ground in China, it doesn’t seem like anyone is bullish on the economy as a whole, at least in the short term. Making things worse, the trade war didn’t really hit until December, as American firms dramatically reduced order from China. If the trade war drags on, China’s economy is in big trouble.

Despite all of that, I’m bullish on China in the long run due to its strong infrastructure, global supply chain integration, and high levels of education.

