Tiffany: Global Events Jeopardize Tiffany's Strategic Position
About: Tiffany & Co. (TIF)
by: Ishwarya Prasanna
Summary
Global events such as Brexit and the arrest of a top Huawei official put Tiffany's cash-friendly position in jeopardy.
Tiffany's new collections appeal to millennials and it propels Tiffany past its vintage roots.
Digital investments allow Tiffany to use its retail environment to the best of their ability.
A decrease in sales in the Americas and Japan foreshadows a greater market slowdown.
Investment Thesis
Based on a variety of global factors such as Brexit, the arrest of a top Huawei official, and slowdowns in the Americas and Japan, the global market has a higher likelihood than ever