Novo Resources: Review Of The Recent Quarter And Growth Outlook

I have analyzed the financial and operational performance of Novo Resources for the quarter and nine months ended 31st October 2018.

Introduction:

Novo Resources Corporation (OTCQX:NSRPF) is a Canada-based junior exploration and development company that has stakes in gold properties in WA (read: Western Australia) and the US. NSRPF's operational focus is on its WA properties, (including the Karratha Gold Project and the Beatons Creek Gold Project).

Figure-1 (Source: September Presentation)

Thesis:

In this article, I have discussed the financial and operational performance of NSRPF during the quarter and nine months ended 31st October 2018. This analysis indicates that NSRPF has witnessed an improvement in its balance sheet during the nine months ended 31st October 2018. Moreover, I have also discussed the operational updates on two of NSRPF's exploration properties in WA.

In my view, a recent rally in gold prices has reflected favorably on the share price. Furthermore, based on a technical price chart and the short-selling activity in the company's shares, I believe NSRPF presents an opportunity for short-term price appreciation. Nevertheless, the long-term growth of the company will depend on its operational performance and the results of its exploration activities.

Q3 2019 financial performance review:

Balance sheet: For the nine months ended 31st October 2018, NSRPF posted a stronger balance sheet compared with the FY 2018 (ended 31st January 2018). The company remains debt-free and has witnessed an improvement in its total assets (from CA$151.8 MM to CA$157.1 MM). During the same period, NSRPF's non-current assets increased from CA$81 MM to CA$105.2 MM. The change in non-current assets was mainly attributable to a ~CA$20 MM increase in the exploration and evaluation assets of the NSRPF. These represent the agreements between NSRPF and other entities for the acquisition of mineral properties/exploration companies.

In contrast, NSRPF witnessed a ~CA$19 MM decline in its current assets, the majority of which pertained to the company's cash assets that declined from CA$55.6 MM to CA$43.7 MM. Furthermore, since the company has an unlimited number of ordinary voting shares, it can issue further shares whenever it needs additional funds for CAPEX (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Q3 2019 Financial Statements)

[Note: NSRPF's financial year 2019 pertains to the period from 01st February 2018 to 31st January 2019].

Income statement: Given that the company does not generate any revenues, I believe the company's income statement could be better evaluated in terms of LPS (read: loss per share). In my view, we can see an improvement in terms of a decline in the reported LPS, on a Y/Y basis. During the quarter and nine months ended 31st October 2018, NSRPF's LPS amounted to CA$0.03 (2018: CA$0.07) and CA$0.10 (2018: CA$0.12), respectively.

Ordinary shares and share warrants: It should be noted, however, that during the nine-month period ended 31st October 2018, NSRPF witnessed a significant increase in its share capital (from ~CA$161.8 MM to ~CA$176.2 MM). Moreover, the outstanding share warrants witnessed a noticeable decline from ~35.6 MM units to ~28.57 MM units. These outstanding share warrants are exercisable at a weighted average exercise price of ~CA$3.40. However, the actual expiry dates and exercise price of these warrants differ significantly (Figure-3) and I believe such difference may affect their exercisability based on the share prices prevailing close to the expiry dates of these warrants.

Figure-3 (Source: Q3 2019 Financial Statements)

As seen above, ~14.5 MM warrants are expiring on 4th May 2019 and given their exercise price, they'll probably be exercised. In my view, the exercise of such share warrants would prove beneficial for the company. Not only will they provide funds for the company, but they would also help lower the loss per share attributable to the existing shareholders of the company.

Q3 2019 operational performance review:

The Pilbara region in WA has recently witnessed a gold rush, with more and more mining companies acquiring exploring rights in selected properties in that area, in the expectation of discovering gold resources.

Exploration program at the Egina region: On 1st October 2018, NSRPF acquired 100% shares of Farno McMahon Pty Ltd (Farno) against an initial cash consideration of AUD$150,000 and issued ~1.25 MM NSRPF shares in exchange for Farno's shares. Subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, NSRPF also paid an additional AUD$2.35 MM to the shareholders of Farno. The Farno agreement enabled NSRPF to explore Farno's tenements in the vicinity of the Karratha region (in WA).

An update on the property: On 20th December 2018, NSRPF announced encouraging results from its first bulk sample drawn from the Egina region. The company recovered ~108 grams of raw gold from ~95 meters of gravel extracted from the area. NSRPF has recovered coarse gold nuggets from the area (Figure-4). However, the exploration work at this property has been placed on hold until the latter part of March 2019, due to adverse weather conditions. Thereafter, NSRPF plans to continue the activity of aggressive bulk sampling on the Egina property (since the current lease allows for extraction of up to 50 kT of gravel from the area) to make an estimate of the quality of underlying resource. Based on the results of its initial bulk sampling, NSRPF expects to identify an attractive exploration target in the region.

Figure-4 (Source: August Presentation)

Exploration program at the Beatons Creek region: In 2018, NSRPF collected bulk samples from its gold-bearing conglomerates at the BC (read: Beatons Creek) property. The company expects to publish the results of processing these samples in February 2019. Figure-5 identifies the different steps involved in the bulk sampling process.

In addition, NSRPF also intends to provide another resource estimate by the end of Q1 (of calendar year 2019). In my opinion, if these exploration activities reveal positive results, then that should reflect positively on the share price.

Figure-5 (Source: August Presentation)

Gold prices and Novo Resources:

It should be well noted that NSRPF does not produce gold at present. In fact, it might be a few years before NSRPF delivers any actual gold production. Its current business model is based on acquiring exploration stakes in properties that potentially contain gold resources and conducting exploration in those areas for assessing the underlying resource. Since the company is debt free, it funds these activities mostly through the issuance of new shares.

Regardless of the present nature of its operations, I believe that NSRPF's share prices are affected by global gold prices. Since share prices are affected by the anticipation of the underlying NPV of any project, I believe that a positive momentum in gold prices does reflect favorably on the price of junior exploration companies like NSRPF.

Gold prices have recently witnessed significant upside in the wake of a weaker USD and are currently trading above the $1,300/oz. mark (Figure-6). According to a Kitco analyst, the current rally in gold prices could go as high as ~$1,310/oz. before it could meet some resistance. In my view, a sustained increase in gold prices could keep the momentum going in NSRPF's share price (at least in the short term). Nevertheless, the long-term operational performance of the company would largely be determined by the results of its exploration activities.

Figure-6 (Source: Infomine)

Technical analysis and short-selling activity also indicate upside:

The company's 52-week price range lies between $1.42 and $5. At the time of writing, NSRPF last traded at ~$1.81; well below the mid-point value (~$3.21) of its 52-week range. Based on a technical price chart of the company (Figure-7) and the recent momentum in gold prices (discussed earlier), I believe that the stock is currently trading at relatively safer prices with a short-term price target between $1.91 and $1.95.

Figure-7 (Source: SA)

From a different angle, the potential upside in NSRPF's share price is also indicated by the fact that recently there has been a significant decline (~18%) in the number of NSRPF shares shorted (from ~0.89 MM to ~0.73 MM), as shown in Figure-8. This suggests that the market also expects NSRPF's share prices to move up from the current levels.

Figure-8 (Source: ShortSqueeze)

Conclusion:

NSRPF has maintained a strong balance sheet in terms of zero debt and an increase in its exploration and evaluation assets (non-current assets). A large number of outstanding share warrants may imply that NSRPF is diluting the value of existing shareholders, but in my view, the fact that the company has zero debt would help ensure that future returns from its exploration activities will accrue primarily to the shareholders. At present, the company has reported positive results from its exploration activities in two of its assets in WA, and if we could continue to witness positive exploration results, we can be optimistic about the long-term growth outlook of the company.

Moreover, the recent upside in NSRPF's share price emanates principally from a continued rally in gold prices. I believe that the company may record further price gains in view of its technical price chart and a recent decline in the number of shares shorted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.