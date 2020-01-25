Source: YCharts

'Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 9.55% To 37.24% Net Gains From January's SA460 Top Ten Dividend Dogs, Led by Aegon NV ( NYSE: AEG

Four of ten top yield SA460 dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for SA460 divi-dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each the high yield stocks and their aggregate one year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 25, 2020 were:

Aegon NV (AEG) was projected to net $372.40 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twoe analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $290.18, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY) was projected to net $275.98, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Banco Santander SA (SAN) was projected to net $252.57, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Prudential PLC (PUK) netted $206.57 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

China Mobile Ltd (CHL) was projected to net $165.69 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) was projected to net $153.86, based on no target estimates from any analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. No beta was available for SMTA.

Rio Tinto PLC (KHC) was projected to net $117.31 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCPK:GZPFY) was expected to net $106.49, based on dividends alone, no target price estimates from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% less than the market as a whole.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) was projected to net $95.50 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 103% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.37% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

38 SeekingAlpha 460 Dogs By Broker Targets

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

38 SeekingAlpha 460 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top SA460 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten SA460 dividend stocks selected 1/25/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) [1] was the the only real estate firm in the top ten.

Second place however uncovered the top of a pack of five Energy dogs headed by Gazprom Neft PJSC (GZPFY0 [2]. The other four energy representatives placed third, fourth, fifth, & seventh. They were, Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) [3]; China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) [4]; Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) [5]; Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) [7].

In sixth place was the first of two consumer cyclical representatives, Cato Corp (CATO) [6], was followed in ninth place by Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY) [9].

Finally, two financial services representatives placed eighth, and tenth: Societe Generale SA (OTCPK:SCGLF) [8], and Aegon NV AEG) [10], to complete the SeekingAlpha 460 top ten pack of 38 by yield for January.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Nine Seeking Alpha 460 Dividend Dogs Showed 6.38% To 32.95% Upsides To January, 2020, With (31) No Downsiders

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 11.08% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced SeekingAlpha 460 of Top 10 Dividend Stocks To January, 2020

Ten top SeekingAlpha 460 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten SeekingAlpha 460 dividend stocks represented four of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Seeking Alpha 460 Stocks (32) To Fetch 15% Vs. (33) 13.5% Net Gains by All Ten by January, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten NASDAQ dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 11.08% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced NASDAQ top yield stock, Aegon NV (AEG), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.24%.

The five lowest-price Seeking Alpha 460 top ten dividend stocks January 25 were: Aegon NV (AEG); Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA); Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY);Cato Corp (CATO); Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP), with prices ranging from 5.19 to $16.81.

Five higher-priced SeekingAlpha 460 dividend stocks for January 25 were: Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCPK:GZPFY); Societe Generale SA (OTCPK:SCGLF); Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR); Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI); China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP), whose prices ranged from $26.06 to $80.85.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: windycitypaws.com