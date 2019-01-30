A Heady Forecast For Boston Beer Co. Stock 2019

Summary

Boston Beer Co is trading at $246 per share with a market capitalization of $2.90B.

The trailing twelve months earnings grew 14% year-over-year to $6.59 per share.

Management guides for a strong performance with FY18 EPS of $7.10 to $7.70 versus my benchmark twelve months EPS of $6.59.

The stock appears over valued relative to recent earnings at $249 per share and I am long an ITM put.

My bearish target price for this phenomenally successful business is 25x management's forecast earnings growth to $7.70 per share, making my target $192.50 per share.