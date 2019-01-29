Caterpillar Requires Robust Growth To Keep Growing Dividend

We wrote about Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) back in late November and stated that we could not fathom the ultra elevated price targets some analysts had earmarked for this stock. Price targets one would feel will be cut after the announcement of Caterpillar's fourth quarter results where earnings of $2.55 per share disappointed significantly. Furthermore, the lower earnings number doesn't look like being a one-off disappointment. EPS guidance for the coming year now looks to be in and around the $12.25 level. The 2019 earnings projection has been consistently on the slide for many months now, so it will be interesting to see if the company can beat $3 per share in the March quarter this year. If it can't, management may have to amend full-year guidance even more than initially envisaged.

Now that the fiscal year has ended, investors will be deciding whether Caterpillar (both for its dividend and capital gain potential) will remain in their portfolios. In this article, we will focus on the dividend. This stock prides itself on its 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. Astute dividend investors though want to know whether the dividend payout can keep on growing significantly every year. Let's dig in.

Based off a quarterly payout of $0.86 per share, Caterpillar's forward dividend yield at present based off its closing share price on the 28th of January of $124.37 is 2.77%. This yield is nowhere near its 5-year highs for example. Many dividend investors merely buy dividend stocks when their yields are at multi-year highs. We do not have that setup with Caterpillar at present, although Caterpillar's yield is well above the S&P's yield of around 2.2%. Investors will also feel that holding Caterpillar will give their portfolios more diversification due to the company's divisions in construction, mining, and energy.

Dividend growth though at Caterpillar has been slowing. Yes, we had a recent quarterly increase of $0.08 to $0.86 per share back in August of last year but this came on the back of only a $0.01 increase in August of the previous year. Furthermore, when commodities were putting in their bear market bottom back in early 2016, Caterpillar kept its quarterly dividend payout of $0.77 for eight quarters straight. Obviously, this did nothing for the long-term dividend growth rate. Suffice it to say, the 3-year average dividend growth rate comes in at around 6% per year. Dividend investors, one would feel, would need at least this to remain long Caterpillar for the dividend.

In terms of free cash flow, operational cash flow came in at $6.56 billion in 2018. Capex came in at $2.92 billion. This gives us free cash flow of $3.64 billion. $1.95 billion was paid out in dividends in 2018. This gives us a payout ratio of 54% which is attractive. Over the past three years though, the dividend payout has increased at a slightly faster clip than free cash flow. However, overall, Caterpillar still has plenty of scope here to keep on increasing that dividend.

Earnings growth usually has the biggest bearing on dividend growth rates. Caterpillar will be looking for solid growth in the US construction sector as well as growth in mining equipment sales to name but a few. It is good practice, however, to always research scenarios where expected growth does not materialize. When this happens, dividend-paying companies must rely more on their financials to keep paying and growing the dividend. We like to research the interest coverage ratio and debt to equity ratio to see how sound a footing the company's financials are on. On the income statement in 2018, we can see that Caterpillar reported almost $8.3 billion in operating income and only had interest expense of $404 million. We can conclude here that at present, interest payments on the company's debt is not significant compared to what the company is earning.

On the balance sheet, shareholder equity has increased to just over $14 billion, but there remains $64.4 billion of liabilities on the balance sheet. Plenty of debt on the balance sheet reduces options with respect to dividend growth if trading conditions were to deteriorate. As discussed already, we have seen this already when commodities were putting in their bear market bottom back in early 2016.

To sum up, Caterpillar reported a disappointing fourth quarter which resulted in a 9%+ slide in the share price. The dividend looks stable for now, but we still have concerns over the balance sheet considering how much goodwill and inventory contribute to the asset section. Suffice it to say, we do not foresee much growth in the dividend unless earnings outperform. Will return to analyze after first quarter numbers are announced.

-------------------------------- We prefer dividend paying stocks which have a much sounder base than CAT. Get access to the portfolio here. ------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.