Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Benefits From Strong Sectoral Tailwind Of Global Infrastructure Investment
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) owns and operates a diversified global portfolio of high-quality, essential infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long term for its unitholders.
Infrastructure is a massive sector, globally offering important benefits to investors: performance more resilient to varying economic cycles and a proven ability to deliver stable, low-volatility, long-term cash flows.
BIP is a safe investment opportunity for investors seeking a broad economic moat and strong secular tailwinds.
BIP is a core infrastructure holding due to its scale, strong management team, quality portfolio and sponsorship from parent company Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
All currency figures in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Infrastructure is a massive and growing sector globally. Effective energy and transport infrastructure underpins almost all economic activity. Infrastructure investment is vital to economic growth and