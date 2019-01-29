Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Benefits From Strong Sectoral Tailwind Of Global Infrastructure Investment

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) owns and operates a diversified global portfolio of high-quality, essential infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long term for its unitholders.

Infrastructure is a massive sector, globally offering important benefits to investors: performance more resilient to varying economic cycles and a proven ability to deliver stable, low-volatility, long-term cash flows.

BIP is a safe investment opportunity for investors seeking a broad economic moat and strong secular tailwinds.

BIP is a core infrastructure holding due to its scale, strong management team, quality portfolio and sponsorship from parent company Brookfield Asset Management Inc.