Why I Raised My Bet On Adobe
About: Adobe Inc. (ADBE)
by: Motek Moyen
Summary
Adobe is a buy-and-hold-forever investment. Content is king. Adobe is the immortal king of content creation software.
Adobe already leads in print and web content/document creation and management.
Recent acquisition of Allegorithmic fortified Adobe's growing footprint in 3D/CAD texturing and CG cinematic special effects for TV, movies, and video games.
Allegorithmic's upcoming Substance Alchemist software is also focused on augmented reality material creation.
We are still subscribed to Photoshop and Lightroom CC. I also raised my bet on Adobe (ADBE). Content is king. Adobe's expanding Creative Cloud software suite makes it the king of content