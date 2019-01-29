Why I Raised My Bet On Adobe

Summary

Adobe is a buy-and-hold-forever investment. Content is king. Adobe is the immortal king of content creation software.

Adobe already leads in print and web content/document creation and management.

Recent acquisition of Allegorithmic fortified Adobe's growing footprint in 3D/CAD texturing and CG cinematic special effects for TV, movies, and video games.

Allegorithmic's upcoming Substance Alchemist software is also focused on augmented reality material creation.