General Electric: Proceed With Caution

In the following piece I lay out my bear case for your review.

I have my doubts and believe the recent run up into earnings is unsustainable.

Investors were emboldened as the new CEO Larry Culp is seen as the person who can solve the company's issues.

What Happened?

General Electric (GE) is down more than 2% Tuesday as JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa warned before earnings are released on Thursday before the market opens. Tusa offers a cautious outlook in his earnings preview on the company. Tusa states:

"We see an unfavorable risk/reward for GE stock into Q4 earnings, as the focus turns to hard data around run rate fundamentals, including near-term (free cash flow), as well as any update on strategic de-leveraging plans to the extent they come, and the dilutive impact of such moves."

I'm firmly in the Tusa camp regarding his take. What’s more, I have a few more logs to throw on the fire, so to speak. Here are some of the additional headwinds I see with the company.

20% YTD Run Sell The News?

The "buy the rumor, sell the news" phenomenon occurs all the time. Investors buy up stocks based on what they believe will happen in a given earnings report, economic event or new product release (the rumor). After the event transpires or the report is released (the news), they take profits and the stock heads lower.

This could very well be what’s happening with GE’s stock right now.

Current Chart

Source

General Electric’s stock has outperformed its peers and the broader stock market by a wide margin over the past month. The stock has soared 19.4% since the end of 2018 compared with an 8.8% gain in the SPDR Industrial Select Sector exchange-traded fund (XLI) rally.

SOURCE

In a sell the news event the stock rallies hard into earnings. The rally occurs because investors buy up the stock emboldened by the positive rumors. The buying prior to the earnings announcement runs the stock up too far too fast, leaving it vulnerable to profit taking once the actual earnings are reported. (Even if it is good news.) The fact of the matter is I see the good news as priced in and if there is bad news - you best buckle up your chin strap. By the way, Culp may just use this quarter as the proverbial “kitchen sink” quarter.

The Kitchen Sink Phenomenon

Culp took over in September and basically evaded any questions on the last conference call by saying he was just one month into it at that time. This time he's going to have to answer the hard questions. I believe Culp will use this quarter’s earnings release to get all the bad news out on the table and significantly reset expectations.

When you have a regime change new management almost always "kitchen sinks" the following quarter. To "kitchen sink" a quarter is where incoming management clears the books of any negative overhangs and resets earnings expectations. This is a common practice.

You could hope that by now all the skeletons are out of the closet. Unfortunately I do not believe this is the case. The Power segment’s issues will continue to drag down the overall picture. I also do not see fundamentals improving.

The Bottom Line

General Electric may have plenty of liquidity, yet is vastly over leveraged.

Culp is a brilliant CEO, of this I have no doubt. Nonetheless, I don't see him having a silver bullet to get General Electric out of the fix they are in. I believe the high hopes of those bidding up the stock prior to earnings are in for a huge reality check when Culp lays out the case that the issues aren't goping away anytime soon. This situation has reminded me of an old not often quoted saying of Warren Buffett. Buffett states:

“When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact.”

The company does have some irons in the fire. Bloomberg reported the company is in talks to sell its GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) business. Some have this valued at as much as $40 billion. I surmise this may be a bit on the high side. Investors will definitely get more clarity on the current state of affairs and the strategy going forward. Nevertheless, I don’t see that as enough to push the rally higher. On top of all this the macro market is at an inflection point as well.

SOURCE

I say General Electric is a sell going into earnings. The end of the rally is here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.