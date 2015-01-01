Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the absolute darlings of investors in recent years and for most of 2018, as the bust cycle which followed (driven by the collapse of the crypto craze) is continuing, at least into early 2019.

In November, I was appealed to the retreat in the share price, driven by the bust in the cryptocurrency space yet noted that the long-term thesis and promise remained intact. While I concluded to be constructive on Nvidia on the back of the positioning, given the still promising long-term outlook and rapidly falling share price, I was not buying the dip just yet. Shares fell to $150 at the time, and having seen a rebound alongside the market early January, preliminary fourth quarter results triggered a renewed 14% sell-off to $138 per share.

Long-Term Promise

The promise of Nvidia is that of a near-perfect positioning towards long-term secular growth trends. Originally being strong in the gaming business, Nvidia has rapidly gained a prominent space in the data center business as well as automotive, crypto and pro-visualisation.

The rapid rise of the company has fueled the share price which rose from just $20 in 2015, to a high of $300 in 2018, before having lost a little over half of its value to $138 currently. With revenues having risen a spectacular 38% in 2017 to $6.91 billion, momentum was red hot with first quarter sales in 2018 being up by 66% towards $3.21 billion. Ever since, sales were stagnant at $3.12 billion in the second quarter and $3.18 billion in the third quarter.

The problem was the outlook with fourth quarter sales seen at $2.70 billion, plus or minus 2%, as issued in November. The shocker came as the company updated the guidance to just $2.20 billion while consensus estimates stood at $3.4 billion in November! At the time guiding for a $600 million inventory bust related to the bust of the crypto craze, this number probably exceeds a billion now, with buyers actually returning products to Nvidia. However, macro-economic conditions are not helping either with growth slowing down in China, following lower demand for gaming GPUs. Further shortfalls were seen in demand for the new RTX technology as customers were delaying datacenter orders as well.

With gross margins now seen roughly 7 points lower to 55%, I peg gross profits at $1.21 billion. GAAP operating expenses are seen at $915 million, resulting in operating profits of $300 million. With flattish operating expenses and a 10% tax rate, that still leaves for net earnings of $270 million, or about $0.45 per share. While this still results in annual earnings (GAAP) in excess of $6 per share for 2018, annualised current earnings power is highly disappointing, just shy of $2 per share.

The good news is that net cash balances of $5.6 billion, or $9 per share, remain quite strong. At $138 per share, that values operating assets at $129 per share, for a multiple just above the market based on the 2018 earnings numbers. Yet based on current earnings, multiples remain sky high.

What Now?

While shares are now trading at lower levels than seen in November, I am still not becoming more constructive on the shares as the amount by which sales have missed the mark is huge by all means, and furthermore, weakness is not just isolated to crypto but has spread into the core and "secular growth" parts of the business as well. While operating margins approached 40% of sales in recent times, these margins have collapsed to just 14% in the fourth quarter, which seems like an overreaction as well.

Nonetheless, annualised earnings power has fallen from $8-9 per share at the start of the year to $5 based on the Q3 outlook as earnings now trend at just $2 per share based on the annualised Q4 results. With revenues down a third from expectations literally just two months ago, the situation is driven although much of it is a one-time event related to crypto, yet some non-quantified part is weakness in the core business as well.

Even if I kindly use $5 per share in "normalised" estimated earnings power, multiples are not very cheap with cash balances growing to $10 per share, for a multiple in the mid-twenties, although the long-term promise of the business remains very good, of course. Of interest will be to see how the accelerated buyback program has gone so far, and how many shares were bought at which levels, given the second big blow to the Q4 outlook.

In November, I worked with a base case of $12 billion in sales and 30% potential operating margins as more sustainable, for a net earnings number of $3.3 billion, or $5 per share. That looks a bit ambitious now (at least in the short term). Even if I optimistically see this as attainable again in the coming quarters and work with a 25 times generous multiple, I would only arrive at a valuation of $135 per share if I add back net cash. Consequently, I am lowering my entry target to levels at $125 to account for some potential, making me a very cautious buyer if shares dip further.