L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL-OLD) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2019 2:00 PM ET

John Kim - VP of IR

Chris Kubasik - Chairman, CEO and President

Ralph D'Ambrosio - SVP and CFO

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Jon Raviv - Citi

Dave Strauss - Barclays

Carter Copeland - Melius Research

Peter Arment - Baird

Seth Seifman - JP Morgan

John Kim

Thank you and good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Chris Kubasik, our Chairman, CEO, and President; and Ralph D'Ambrosio, our Senior Vice President and CFO. After their formal remarks, management will be available to take your questions.

Please note that during the call, management will reiterate forward-looking statements that were made in the press release issued this morning. Please refer to this press release as well as the Company's SEC filings for a more detailed description of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please also note that this call is simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Kubasik

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone.

As you saw this morning, our fourth quarter capped off a very strong year highlighted by sales growth, operating income growth, record free cash flow and a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.06. We’re seeing improvements in the business from the various changes we made in leadership, organizational alignment and processing. These changes contributed to a 50 basis point improvement in margin for the quarter; however, overall margin improvement for the year fell short with my expectations. As we've been discussions performance in our travelling ways to business was the primary driver of the shortfall which I will discuss in more detail later.

For the full year, we grew sales 7% over our initial guidance of 4% last January and also grew segment operating income 7%. We exceeded our free cash flow guidance delivering 935 million for the year. In addition, our strong funded orders growth resulted in the book-to-bill of 1.3 for the year and 9.7 billion of backlogs at year end. A year ago, we laid our plan for a multiyear L3 3.0 transformation for the focused on integration, collaboration and innovation. We also put forth a strategy to move up the value chain to become a mission solutions prime.

We began the year with the strategic review and made the decision to sell our Vertex services business. Even that was 15% of our sales we believe the asset was not a strategic fit with our technology focus and vision for L3 future. The divestiture closed in June of last year for sale price of 540 million in cash. During the third quarter, we realigned the businesses from four to three segment based on their technologies and capabilities in order to more effectively collaborate and compete. And in the fourth quarter, we announced the merger of equals with Harris to accelerate our transformation and increase our scale to compete.

2018 marked the first year of the transformational journey as we laid the foundation for more integrated L3. We have been successful attracting additional talent, energizing the workforce and building common systems and processes. Leadership remains an important aspect of driving change, so it was a priority of mine to roll out a leadership excellence expectation model across the enterprise. As previously discussed, we make several changes at the board level and within the Company. We added new leadership in senior functional areas including corporate human resources, global business development and engineering.

In addition, we changed out two of the four segment presidents during 2018. Across the enterprise, over 70 vice presidents exited the business last year. We replaced them equally with external hires and internal promotions all bringing energy and new ideas. We took significant strides to energize our employees and to build a culture of respecting collaboration. We renewed our focus our enterprise vision, mission and core values and the employee survey was one of the many new initiatives delivered feedback and high employee engagement to make L3 more effective place to work.

We received many recognition for our commitment to diversity in 2018 including rankings in America's Best Employer for Diversity by Ford, Top 50 Employers by Woman Engineer Magazine and a top veteran friendly company by U.S. Veterans Magazine. We began our journey making investments that will improve operations and profitability. We centralized and consolidated IT functions, leveraging the latest cloud technology. We standardized and simplified HR policies and benefits to create more consistency throughout the Company. On the labor front, we successfully negotiated multiple labor agreements without work stoppage or other disruption. And our annual incentive compensation metrics were modified to promote organic growth, which contributed to achieve our higher sales growth in 10 years.

We consolidated to a single CRM system and improved our business development processes to better align our capabilities and to enable greater collaboration. This will allow us to pursue larger mission solutions prime growth opportunities. We also booked 11.6 billion of funded orders for the year, positioning us for continued growth in 2019. Obviously, the pending merger with Harris add uncertainty to the workforce, but our employees and leaders remain focused on what is most important delivering reliable products to our customers on time and on budget.

The leadership team in accelerated its communications activities through video, emails and dedicated employee website to keep all our employees better informed on what lies ahead. Overall, there is genuine excitement about the L3-Harris combination and the workforce, and I share that excitement as well. The first of these and many other improvements are now becoming visible, most notably to our reaffirmation of the plan to achieve 12% margin in 2019. Through L365 better alignment of our businesses and functional consolidation we are streamlining the organization and removing cost.

We’re making progress on many fronts including indirect procurement, IT consolidation and engineering redesign to remove product cost and improve cycle time. These and many other activities that began in 2018 in addition to the new initiatives in 2019 are expected to drive cost savings this year. On the growth side, our segment leaders recently presented their long-term order outlook which leverages the investments we made in technologies, processes and business development talent. We are seeing evidence of many pursuits where we are bundling our capabilities to go after and win larger integrated systems. We’re getting more opportunities is a prime and we're expanding the dollar value of those opportunities. The Canadian Surface Combatant is such an example.

Plans are becoming more ambitious as we’re well positioned for continued sales growth by leveraging common technology and delivering more disruptive innovation to customers. International sales grew 8% in 2018 and there were many opportunities emerging in the Middle East that will continue to support that growth. The fact I will be going over to the region in March to continue to build relationships and reaffirm our commitments. All-in-all, I'm excited about the progress we made last year and encouraged that the spirit of integration, collaboration and innovation is taking hold firmly in our culture.

Now I would like to review our segment performance. Both the ISRS and Electronic Systems segment delivered strong year-over-year financial performance in orders, sales, and segment income. However, this was partially offset by weakness in the sector within the communications and Network Systems segment. As you may recall in August, we formed the ISR Systems segment by combining the legacy aerospace and sensors business in order to strengthen leadership, increase profitability, and provide customers with more integrated ISR solutions. As expected, we are seeing positive results from this change.

The ISR segment grew sales 14% in the quarter while improving margins. For the year orders were up 19%, sales were up 11% and margins up 140 basis points with growth led by ISR aircraft recapitalization and fleet expansion, more night vision equipment and EO/IR turrets. Margins improved due to segment consolidation, better contract performance and L365 savings. An important highlight of the quarter was the capture of the $450 million Army Shadow UAV IDIQ award for EO/IR equipment. This wins solidified L3 position in an important unmanned platform and opens opportunities for the future international business. We expect strong sales momentum and margin improvement to continue in 2019.

Our electronics segment delivered 11% sales growth with slightly lower margins in the quarter. For the full year, funded orders increased 20% sales were up 11% and margins improved 70 basis points. Growth was balance across our military and commercial aviation business and led by precision munitions, airport security equipment and pilot training. Sales growth in 2019 will be more moderate due to the C17 contractor lot announced in June, which accounted for a 100 million in sales in 2018. Margin expansion will also continue throughout the year.

Our Communications and Network Systems segment experienced headwinds with sales down 3% and margins down 100 basis points due to charges related to our TWT businesses in the quarter. For the full year funded orders were up 9%, sales down 2% and margins contracted 240 basis points. The softness in sales was due to lower shipments in our UAV business and network communications. We expect sales and communications to start growing again in 2019 based on customers demand and our unique capability and secured to share communication, electronic warfare, manned unmanned teaming and maritime sensors and systems. These are large and growing market that we are now addressing with focused R&D and business development efforts.

A particular highlight during the quarter was the award of the Navy's next generation jammer an example of leveraging our differentiated and disruptive technology. This demonstration of an existing technology award puts us in position to pursue much larger opportunities in providing full-spectrum dominance in the convergence of electronic warfare and communication. Communications margins should rebound in 2019 due to better overhead absorption and return to more normalized operations in the traveling way to business. We are beginning the year by collapsing our five sectors into three to reduce indirect cost and to better align capabilities. Such as our maritime sector, which will be under a single leader to develop strategies for both cost and revenue synergies.

Let me outline a recovery plan for the TWT business, which is the main source for our margin shortfall in 2018. As a reminder, we appointed a new segment presidents in September and subsequently we upgraded the management team by appointing a new sector present, divisional president along with new operations and supply chain leaders on site. The new team conducted a thorough review in November and December and now executing on a recovery plan, which has several key elements. We are improving technical documentation and migrating to a new business system that provides increased visibility in the program and operational performance.

We are increasing employee training to accelerate adoption of new tools and system, and we are implementing a series of L365 initiative to improve the efficiency of our operations. As we implement these corrective actions, we are taking steps this quarter to right size the business. Specifically, we are illuminating consultants and contract labor and reducing the total staff and estimated 12%, commencing with voluntary reduction and then with an involuntary reduction in force if necessary. In parallels, we have eliminated the past practice of advance funding material which resulted in an inventory chart this past quarter, and we are no longer signing in long-term supply agreement with fixed pricing.

Lastly, we met with our top 10 customers and top 10 suppliers to align our respective schedule and identify further opportunities for improvement across our supply chain. While essential to our success going forward, these largely non-recurring corrective actions had a significant cumulative impact on fourth quarter performance. Looking forward on a positive note, TWT orders and sales remain strong driven by rising demand from our military customers. With the new plan in place, I have increased the reporting KB to ensure the successful execution of the plan. Sean Stackley and I were on site earlier this month to review our progress and to talk to the new leadership team, and I’m certain we have the right team processes and oversight in place to drive improvement this year.

Turning to our corporate wide guidance for 2019, we expect sales growth of 5% and are reiterating our margin guidance of 12%. All three segments will grow sales and improve margins in 2019. Margin expansion will be driven by productivity improvements savings, elimination of non-recurring charges in traveling wave to business and higher pension income each contributing about 40 basis points to margin improvement.

Now, I will turn it over to Ralph to go over our 2018 financial performance and 2019 outlook in more detail, and then I will make a few comments on the status of our merger with Harris before taking questions. Ralph.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Thanks, Chris. I'll review some details about the fourth quarter results and our initial 2019 guidance. Reviewing the 2018 fourth quarter, we had solid financial results with strong growth in orders, sales, segment income and adjusted EPS. Favorable tax items boosted EPS. We also generated record quarterly free cash flow. As Chris commented, we moved our 2018 margin guidance of 11.2% by 40 basis points because of continued losses at the TWT business and the Communications and Network Systems segment. Our segment operating margin for 2018 was unchanged from 2017 at 10.8%, and that was after increasing IRAD by $40 million, and our 16% orders growth for 2018 shows that the higher R&D investment is paying off.

The TWT losses which increased from earlier in 2018 were $45 million for the fourth quarter and primarily relates to continued delays and returning to normal manufacturing deals. They included 25 million for estimated contract cost overruns, $10 million of overhead absorption losses and $10 million of inventory charges. The TWT loss was 74 million for the full year 2018. That poor performance in the TWT business has obscured the significant progress we made across L3 to improve cost efficiency, productivity and profitability this year.

Without the TWT losses, segment operating margin for the fourth quarter would have been 12.5% instead of 10.9% and for 2018, 11.5% instead of 10.8%. The TW business is beginning to turn the corner. We reset its contract estimates inventories in the fourth quarter, and Chris outlined the recovery plans and actions that we are taking. So, we expect incremental improvement as we progress through 2019. However, we have taken a conservative position for it in our 2019 guidance and I will cover that in a few minutes.

I will get into some details about the 2018 fourth quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $3.10. Fourth quarter sales increased 8% to 2 billion, 771 million and organic growth of 7.1%, driven by solid growth in all of our customer and markets. Segment sales were strong at ISR and Electronics with each growing 14% and 11% partially offset by Communications was declined 3%. Encouragingly for the communications systems segment, we do not expect the 2018 sales headwinds on UAV to continue in 2019.

Fourth quarter segment operating margin increased 50 basis points to 10.9% ISR Systems margin increased 180 basis points to 10.4% in line with our full year estimate. Electronics margin declined 20 basis points to 13.6 due to lower profitability at Security & Detection Systems, primarily related to sales mix. And in Communications, margin decreased 100 basis points to 9.1% as a result of the TWT losses.

Our fourth-quarter tax rate of 6.3% was lower than expected primarily because we completed two income tax audits with payable outcomes and they reduced 2018 tax rate to 10.4%. Free cash flow was very robust at 664 million for the fourth quarter resulting in full year free cash flow 935 million. During 2018 specifically during the fourth quarter, we've made progress and reducing our working capital base and they declined by 2 to 78 from the end of 2017. And that was after a significant increase in aircraft deposits related to new aircraft recap and fleet expansion contracts and ISR systems.

Now moving to our initial 2019 financial guidance, we expect sales of 10.75 billion growing 5% over 2018. We expect segment sales to grow 7% for ISR, 3% for Electronics and 4% for Communications. As Chris mentioned last year's C-17 Training Systems contract loss is lowering the growth rate for Electronics by about 380 basis points. Communications is returning to growth in 2019, primarily due to a rebound and UAV production volume in both our Naval Power Systems and Photonics Mast for the Virginia-class submarine.

We expect to solve these operating margins to increase 120 basis points to 12% and combined with our sales growth, we expect operating income to grow 17% this year versus 2018. The three main drivers of our 2019 margin expansion are. First, 40 basis points from lower pension expense primarily due to the store freeze, which we implemented effective January 1st. Second 40 basis points from a combination of L365 productivity and cost savings including business integration actions that have planned incremental growth investments. And third, another 40 basis points due to lower to TWT losses. With respect to the TWT business, the divisions' 2019 plan has a modest profit. But in order to de-risk this exposure, our guidance does not assume that it will be profitable for all 2019.

We estimate 2019 segment midpoint margins at 11.2% for ISR, 11.1% for Communications and 14.4% for Electronics with the segments expanding margin 110, 190, 70 basis points respectively over 2018. Below the operating income line, we estimate interest expense of 155 million for the year and interest in other income of 30 million. We are not providing EPS guidance given our impending merger with Harris. We expect to generate free cash flow of $1.45 billion for 2019 increasing 12% over 2018 on a cash conversion rate of about 115%.

Our cash balance was 1.66 billion at December 31st. And regarding capital allocation, we expect another modest increase in our cash dividend and not debt repayments for 2019. As you know, given the impending merger with Harris, we suspend to share repurchases until the murder is completed, consequently, will see some share creeps and our good shares outstanding for emerging closing date.

Looking at the 2019 first quarter, we expect sales about of $2 billion of growth between 5% and 6%, operating margins in the low 11% expanding 50 to 70 basis points and free cash flow of between minus 50 million and slightly positive. Finally to include my financial review, we have solid growth in 2018 across all the financial performance metrics exception for operating margin which was flat. L3 is going at a healthy pace and becoming more efficient and productive. For 2019, we expect to grow order, sales, operating income and cash flow and to also increase operating margin to 12%.

Thank you. And I'll now turn it back to Chris.

Chris Kubasik

Thanks Ralph. I started the year in Florida meeting with Bill and working with the IMO, the integration management office. Integration planning is going very well. Bill and I have been in a constant contact over the last several months and have cultivated a strong working relationship. We have met with each of our direct report -- each other direct report and visited many of the key operating sites.

As we learn more about each in our businesses, we are finding that we have a lot in common. Bill and I have discussed our operating philosophy and we're aligned on how we want to run the Company. We want to build one unified L3-Harris culture, focused on working collaboratively to deliver mission critical solutions to our customers at the right time with the right technology at the right price.

Finally, on the regulatory front, as many of you heard on the Harris called this morning, everything is moving along is expected and we are working closely with all the government agencies on the review process. With the temporary resolution of the government shutdown, we continue to expect the merger to close this year.

In closing, 2018 was a truly exciting year for the Company, culminating in the announced merger with Harris. We believe L3-Harris is unique transformational story with our cost synergies and capital efficiency saving, driving significant value creation. It’s a true merger of equals and we also view it as a merger of strength. Two companies that are both on the upswing with rising sales, operating income and backlog coming together to leverage complementary technology and greater scale.

Gary, let’s now open the line for questions.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

So Chris you've mentioned, you’re moving up the value chain in terms of some larger opportunities that you’re perusing. You announced the partnership with [indiscernible] in the quarter. Can you maybe talk about some of these opportunities? What these opportunities set looks like? And how it charged with Harris' more mission systems approach?

Chris Kubasik

I think we’re aligned on being a mission solutions prime, both individually and on a combined basis. During 2018, we had one major recompete which was the F-16 STP for training, which we were successful in winning. As we look forward in our portfolio of opportunities for the coming years, we have a lot of interest in our night vision equipment. There is numerous classified opportunities. We have C-130 AMP. We have the Canadian Surface Combatant, which you've probably heard talk about in the past. We’re actually on the Lockheed Martin team, and Lockheed Martin was actually selected and is in process to be negotiating with the customers. So that could be close to a $1 billion opportunity there in at itself.

Clearly, International ISR is a great interest. We're seeing a lot on commercial pilot training due to the shortages. The TSA has a backlog that it needs to relieve relative to airport security as we're working closely with them on our next generation checkpoints. And internationally, we have opportunities against teams with Lockheed on the C1000 and C5000 similar to our CSC opportunity. So, these is a handful of things that are near-term that we're excited about and I think aligned with our strategy as L3 and then the new strategy is a combined company going forward.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

And then just on the revenue deceleration. How does that jive with -- you grew 7% in 2018 and you're forecasting 5 in '19?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So, the way that we positioned our guidance for sales for 2019 is a similar to what we've done the last couple of years. And if you look at our experience in 2017 and in 2018 comparing our initial sales guidance to the final actual, in each of those two years, we did about 300 million better in sales. So, based upon the scoring orders that we had in 2018 and our very healthy backlog, we have potential to perform in a similar fashion on the top line in 2019. So, we'd like to think that our guidance is conservative on the top line think so.

Chris Kubasik

And that guidance that we gave is in fact in all cases better than what we had in the preliminary S-4 filing. So, it's an increase relative to what we have previously disclosed. Next question please?

The next question comes from Robert Spingarn with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Robert Spingarn

Just a couple of things. Ralph, if we clean up the '18 margin and take out, not only to TWT, but anything else that's really non-recurring. Are you implying that that would be about 11.2 and then the cost savings in '19 and the lower production gets to the 12%?

Chris Kubasik

Yes. So, I said that if you look at our 2018 margins and take away or exclude the TWT losses, the consolidated margin would have been 11.5%. We're not assuming those losses go entirely away in 2019 because I make sense to be conservative on that.

Robert Spingarn

Okay. I see.

Chris Kubasik

We’re driving margin expansion, Chris touched upon and I also underscore them. We're going to have lower pension expense, which is 40 bps. The variety of a L365 productivity and cost savings initiatives that we are undertaking plus the business restructuring integration actions we've taken last couple years, it's going to generate another 40 bps and that's after increasing IRAD this year to keep in line with what it was last year in terms of sales percentage and also after making certain increases in employee compensation, which makes sense given the competitive environment for our today. And then lastly, I said that we're definitely -- we're going to have -- we're going to do better in TWTs in 2019, and hopefully, the way we've positioned the guidance turns out to be conservative in that regard.

Robert Spingarn

Okay. So on that note, I would ask you and Chris. Are there any items in the 2019 plan that could go arise sort of the way that TWT did? And what are they? And it really is parceled, why didn't you de-risk this TWT thing back in Q3? Was it is not visible?

Chris Kubasik

Sounds likes it was already have.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Rob, to your first question, we feel very confident in our 2019 guidance in our past to 12%. Hopefully, the explanation made sense and I think we will be conservative by only assuming 40 basis point improvement relative to that 74 million just on that one item for that TWT. We thought around the year about the risk and the problems we were having. Obviously, if we knew about it, we would have disclosed it, talked about the personnel changes that we made.

Some of the leading indicators deliveries of supply chain raised always issues that we did a deep dive in the December timeframe when we trued up the EAC's based on the performance, the learning curve not come down to learning curve at the rate we would have wanted to before yield that referenced to the inventory, and then the overall absorption problem by having lower sales and anticipated due to the inability to deliver the product, all kind of came down once resulted in the charges that we reference.

So obviously disappointing, we knew the risk was there and then honest due to amount of it, ultimately was higher than we had expected, and we were disappointed in that. But more importantly I think we acknowledged it. We've taken the corrective action and going to make sure it won't happen again in 2019 and the other businesses seem to be performing well, and risks identified opportunities identified I’m highly confident in 19 guidance.

Robert Spingarn

Okay, so what you’re basically saying, you don’t really have any yellows that could go red that you see right now?

Chris Kubasik

No, we have 75 divisions as you know and 17 factors, but I think we got a great team and we have the ability to identify with and mitigate them as we always have. So, I think it will be fine.

The next question comes from Cai von Rumohr with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Cai von Rumohr

So Chris, you guys want this enhanced night vision goggles and you want the first contract and the big one was supposed to come next. And the key potential competitor was going to be Harris. What's the status of that program? And is a potential impediment? How do you deal with the fact that you're the two leaders for that one competition?

Chris Kubasik

Yes, your memory is correct on the enhanced night vision goggle. We were awarded that contract for just over 13,000 units. It contributed maybe about 10 million of revenue this year and ramps up just under a 119 and then over a 100 million in the subsequent years for a total of 391 million by the end of 2021. There will be additional competition as you mention for up to 90,000 for the army and 25,000 for the marine. We feel very comfortable with what our position is.

Everything is tracking relative to the development and production so far. And I think earlier this morning, if you were listening, if you don't, Bill Brown on Harris mentioned that they're exploring potential divestiture of their night vision business. There will be other competitors. I'm sure 2 or 3 other companies come to mind. Not sure I'm going to name them, but there are at least 4 people that I think are very interested in this opportunity. And I expect a good competition and I'm confident in our team and our approach.

Cai von Rumohr

And then on traveling wave to you move from Northern California to Southern California. Is part of a problem that maybe you had some skilled folks up in the prior location that didn't come back? And so, is the ability to get enough people with the correct skills, is that part of the issue and is that behind you?

Chris Kubasik

Yes, that was absolutely part of the issue. We've been able to hire additional people. The training took longer than expected. And the ability to build these tweeters is very little bit more arts and science. So there was some ramp up. I believe we have that behind us. This whole situation goes back several years, maybe 5 or 6 years where everybody anticipated commercial based market was going to be a high growth market. I think we all thought that. There was inventory bottom advance as I mentioned. There was long-term supply agreement signed with aggressive learning curves,.

The market never materialized. And then, we decided to shut down to consolidate these two businesses, which I still believe in hindsight the absolute right decision. There were 3 things that have a list of about 30 lessons learned that our team and I have agreed. We will keep in our forefront as we move forward. But the three large ones in my opinion was the simultaneous decision by the sector to put in a new ERP and business system with the move. I think that was clearly a mistaken in hindsight. We should have moved before we put in the system or vice versa.

And then we had a very aggressive schedule. We were quite excited that we were offered over $60 million for the land and building, which I'll admit I looked at as a way to fund the restructuring or before the move. The downside was we had to get out by December 17th. And I think the second lesson would have been maybe we took a little more time planning and thinking through every aspect, but maybe the cash and prizes to go faster than we should have in hindsight and probably should have had some outside expertise.

I think their team did a good job laid out a plan, but given the complexity of the moove and the fact that it was really one of our first major integrations at L3 that probably would have got outside help. So, the combination of those three things over last 5 to 6 years hit us. But you got to have the people in the talent, and I think as we all know Northern California and Southern California might as well be two different states when it comes to moving and living. So, those are my thoughts. I don't know, Ralph, anything you want to add?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

I think you covered it all.

Chris Kubasik

Okay.

The next question comes from Jon Raviv with Citi. Please go ahead.

Jon Raviv

Kind of bigger picture than TWT, but also somewhat related, Chris. How does the integration either hamper or perhaps help or accelerate the opportunities to not only fixe TWT, but to drive some of the other efficiencies that you're trying to get out of the rest of your 70 plus segments.

Chris Kubasik

Good afternoon, Jon, and a great question. And I think, this really goes back to a year ago when I started to having this conversation when I took over with all of you. And of course, internally, we started to discuss in more in the latter half of 2017. And it really revolves in my opinion around the operating model. And we've been characterize and I believe more of a holding company operating model and that's just at the corporate level, but even at the segments into a lesser degree to sectors. And I talk about last 13 months, the need to transform into an operating company.

And when I first met with Bill in the early 18, we talk a lot about the journey he had taken Harris on and the challenges and the opportunities that they went through 6 to 7 years ago, as they started their journey to transition from a holding company to an operating company. And as I look at the results, they are quite impressive and that's what is exciting, I think for both for us as we look at the potential for the new company.

So I look at it as truly a great opportunity. I talked about the employee survey that we've done and the desire by the workforce to be more integrated and understand greater capabilities that we are looking at some of these wins that we been getting when we work together collaboratively and larger the prime position much more exciting. So, it was a multiple step process as I try to lay out my prepared comments.

First and foremost, getting everything aligned based on capabilities and technologies, we never done that and that brings a lot of synergies, both on the top line and the bottom line. So, I view it as a opportunity. I think the IMO is doing a great job of about 50 people combined down there every week. Bill and I have weekly calls and give the decisions that are being recommended and made really excited about the day one opportunity and the potential. I think go on much longer with the answer, if you like, but I view it as a huge opportunity.

Jon Raviv

That's very helpful, Chris, thank you. And just as a follow-up, the cash flow weakness we saw in 3Q. How much is that or has all that been recovered I believe it was in NVT delivery delays and purchases?

Chris Kubasik

Yes, I think we had a fourth quarter. I’m not sure I want to like over 600 million in each of the quarter, but that was very stressful fourth quarter. But lot of that caught up and with 935 for the year, I think we’re in good shape and we’re optimistic to have a rebellion of free cash flow for 2019 for the first time in a long time, so quite exciting.

The next question comes from Dave Strauss with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Dave Strauss

I want to actually follow-up on that point, Chris. I think at the beginning of the year, you are looking at working capital being like a $60 million for the year and being like 180 for year. So can you maybe just, I know, it improved in the fourth quarter, but maybe you will go into a little bit more detail on why the working capital drag was much larger when you anticipated to be end the year and kind of how that plays out in 2019?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Hi, David, it's Ralph. I will take that question. So, it’s a few items. Number one, we grew -- we ended up growing our sales by about 300 million more than we initially planned and guided for. So, there's a significant amount of working capital related to those additional 300 million in sales. Part of it included the new work that we won and ISR Systems on aircraft recap and fleet expansion on a variety of our ISR aircraft. And as I said earlier and Chris discussed in the previous previously, we had to go out and procure green aircraft and then that we subsequently missionize and ultimately sustain for our customers. So, our working capital included about $60 million net investment in 2018 that was not in the original plan for those deposits.

And then additionally, we talked about some of the night vision sales into the Middle East being delayed. Consequently, we had a carry to more inventory and receivables on that work, which is spilled into 2019. And then when we refinance our debt in May timing of the interest payments on the old debt and the new debt worked out such that we ended up paying about 20 million more of interest in 2018 than we originally planned. Those are the major drivers. That said, we still make some modest improvement in our working capital, I should have a two days answer those items, and we expect to make some additional modest improvements in 2019 which are embedded in our free cash flow guidance.

Chris Kubasik

And David, as we negotiate some of these international opportunities as well as the tradeoff, as you would expect on all the variables in a contract from the cash flows to the profitability to the schedule, and I think going forward we're going to have a little more focus on working capital and cash. I think the synergies and the opportunity that we've laid out $3 billion on the new company and 3 years, very, conservative take out of 6 to 7 days, $35 million a day contributing to our working capital improvements.

And honestly late last few years nearly '17, early '18. Spent a lot of time with the board talking about our strategy and what we wanted to do. And, I alluded to the fact that we change our incentives to focus on organic growth. In addition to cash in earnings and I'm pretty confident you get what you measure and we measure what you pay people for. So the decision there was to get to organic growth given the fact we divested over a billion and a half of our revenue and we have declined from a peak of 16 billion down to the 9. So to see the opportunities to change this, renew the focus and I'm sure it's something Bill and I will be talking about and laying out for the new company. But good question and hopefully that explained a little forward.

Dave Strauss

Yes, that's great. Also I want to ask you about, so you commented that the revenue guidance for this year's a little bit better than what you had in S-4. Could you just talk about the forecast in the S-4 beyond 2019? It looks like about 5% revenue growth and margins eventually getting up at 30% level, but I think a little bit further out than what most of us anticipated?

Chris Kubasik

Yes. I mean, it's a five year plan. We did have -- we had 6% growth for 19 as they go in to 5% thereafter, but we overachieved in 18. So, we level line at it at 5% which mid-single digit I think is achievable. We do have the operating margins ramping up. As you said from 12 and 19 and we grew up about 30 basis points each and every year and then capping out at 13% at 2023 for the S-4. Clearly, what will be doing better than that is bowing objective. Clearly with the merger, we talked about the obvious objectives for the new company. A lot of this does include, these nets of investments you need to make to realize a lot of these savings. And that’s the exciting part about the merger.

I think Ralph was going down the trail equipment of our shared service organization in late 18, early 19 that would been a $30 million investment in a simple example here to put in the financial shared service with $30 million pay back in your two or three. So, you have those types of pressures that cause the margins not to be as quick as you would like, but that was our five year plan. I think it was conservative, but that's what we're thinking from now. I think the new company will do much better on a combined especially with the 500 million of gross synergies we talked about publically and we're highly confident in achieving.

The next question comes from Carter Copeland with Melius Research. Please go ahead.

Carter Copeland

Chris, I wondered if I could just get really specific as there were a couple of qualifiers in the language on the TWTs on largely non-recurring corrective actions and returning two normal yields. And just sort of as I listen to the description when you talk about improving technical documentation and yields and whatnot, it sounds like the post move whatever was that moved you just couldn’t manufacture it the way you could before. So, I guess to be specific, have you guys identified the root cause of what was driving that? And how did you -- how you prevent something particular like that happening again as you think about future integration activities and consolidation efforts? I just -- I wondered if you could be specific around what it was that you've discovered.

Chris Kubasik

I think that’s a great question. And yes, we think we have identified that we have the documentation in San Carlos. We videotape the people doing when they're doing the assembly. We use that to train the new people. I have the utmost confidence that the training of both how to use the new system, and I think it was as much of system problem as it was the manufacturing problem. And if you can’t get timely accurate data out of your ERP system which we weren't able to do, it drives all sort of production problems. You’re not getting signal that you need to go ahead and order material from your supply chain, if your system is not appropriately updated and the data is not clean.

So a lot of what we’re looking at relative to the production problems is not having the material on hand because it wasn’t order because the system didn't tell you that you needed it. Those things are being worked and then identified, and we have work around as we are going ahead and continuing to automate that process. I mean relative to future opportunity to go ahead and consolidate and integrate, we have teams looking at that. I think there's huge opportunities in my opinion that how we can do that. I mean, today, on the course of the last year, we reduced 6 sites organically just within our 3, but that's out of 256 leased facilities. I mean we have 256 leased facilities totaling 12.6 million square feet. So, we're down 100,000 square feet, compared to a year ago.

We only own 29 facilities which is still a fair amount of just under 5 million square feet. We're down 300,000 square feet. Through this, there is probably no more complicated business process tooling to move than I traveling wave tube line. And unfortunately, that was the first one we bid off. And as I try to layout in the prior question, it was pretty much a perfect storm relative to all the things that could have done wrong. And we have 12 key metrics that we're measuring, each and every day, I am getting updates every 2 weeks, these deals with assembly yield, testing results, and just through the month of January, we started to see some improvements. So, I hope that's a little more specificity but…

Carter Copeland

I appreciate it. And does the -- I mean you're driving ERP commonality across a lot of different places, does that drive a feedback loop to make sure that doesn't introduce any challenge elsewhere?

Chris Kubasik

Yes, that's in my already a long answer about transforming from a holding company to an operating company, there's several aspects to it. One of those is the centralization of IT and that was something we took on in '18, and we were able to migrate, everybody by the end of the year, reporting to our CIO or several hundred of our IT attracts and support staffs.

So, we now have ability to do centers of excellence and have experts in the different applications in software. We have a corporate wide strategy of when to invest and how to migrate, to have great security, to have the common system and then to allow and work collaboratively to do these implementations.

Historically, these were done in isolation and that was the model, and we than more of an operating company more centralized, more functionalize is the word I use. These things have a greater chance of success. So, we have way too many ERP systems closer to 90 than we would want to admit, but that's something that the IMO was looking at and figure out a migration plan, how best to optimize our systems and get the value that we can get out of this merger.

The next question comes from Peter Arment with Baird. Please go ahead.

Peter Arment

Chris, maybe you could just give us an update, it sounds like things are tracking very well with the Harris merger. But what are the next steps or next milestones regarding any regulatory or customer approval that we need to hear?

Chris Kubasik

Well, good afternoon, Peter, and things are hard going real well, I mean even maybe better than expected. I mean the milestones that we'll get visibility to the outside of world, there probably really aren't many other than maybe the S-4, right. The S-4 will be reviewed approved and go effective that will allow us to schedule the shareholders meeting. So, you will see that happen probably in the month ahead. The HSR DOJ approval to long pulling the 10th. We have the second request January 10th, which we publicly disclosed. That process now with the government open. We will continue to gain momentum. The international approvals, we don't see any issues there. We're having discussions both with the EU and the UK depending on the Brexit scenario and we remain confident in the middle of 2019.

So, I think the S-4 go in effectiveness will be something everybody will see. Behind the scene like I said, we have the 50 people who couldn't be more proud of both teams just working credibly hard and coming up with the best of the best. Like I said, we call it, merger strength. We don’t care if it's legacy Harris, legacy L3. We want to build a great company. Bill and I are completely aligned on that, best systems, best people, best process. And the moment this deal closes, we’re going to have one company, we’re going to have one board, we’re going to have one management team. And I think that really put us in position to create a lot of value for our shareholders and our customers both. So, can't wait till we get to that point, but several months off obviously.

Peter Arment

I appreciate the color and if I could squeeze in a quick one on. Could you just give us a little bit color on any kind of book-to-bill expectations by segment for the year? I know you had really strong year at 11.6 billion for the 2018. What your expectation around some of the order flows for the business?

Chris Kubasik

Thank you, and Ralph, do you want to put out the numbers here?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Sure, we’re expecting a positive book-to-bill ratio for all three segments. And on a consolidated basis, we expect the book-to-bill ratio to be in the high single digit range and close to there in every segment. So another year of strong bookings is what we expect in 2019.

Chris Kubasik

Yes, as I was looking at the CRM System the other day and I mentioned our long-term or three orders outlook. It is over a period of time that that would suggest a 10% CAGR in quarters based on what teams resented for that three year plan. Obviously, these programs need to continue. We have to whim and such, and we have a pipeline with the number so big. And I am reluctant to say, so I won’t. But I feel good about the progress we've made on the business development front and clearly to support this type of mid single-digit growth going forward, the book-to-bill will be well above 1 and arguably close to the 1.1.

And the last question will come from Seth Seifman with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Seth Seifman

Just one quick one, you pointed out and you can see in the results, the strong results in our IFRS systems then you talked about the aircraft that your are purchasing there. I mean a slowdown in that business that kind of way on IFRS systems for a while. Where do you see the demand coming back? Is it broad base? Is it concentrated in specific geographies? And how durable do you think it is? Or are we at the beginning of cycle of ISR upgrade that can fuel growth longer term?

Chris Kubasik

It's a great question. Clearly, we believe it's broad based. I think part of our success is the fact that we're platform agnostic. I think we do a great job listening to our customer. They've been migrating to more business jets internationally. I think there's some absolute great opportunities. In fact, we have some wins abroad. We generally don't disclose the countries, but there are 10s of aircrafts in the ISR fund going forward. We talked historically about conference call. There's a potential for 10 aircrafts. I can see three in backlog already, and even the Missile Defense Agency with their HALO aircraft for opportunities.

So, you look at the threats, you looked at the national security strategy and globally, there is a need for ISR. Otherwise, the mission doesn't really work. So, I'd say we're in a good position, maybe in the beginning of a long up cycle and the team is performing well. And the combination of EOIR and ISR is really paying off even more quickly than I had anticipated. So, I think it was a good move.

Chris Kubasik

So, let me just wrap up and obviously, thank you all for joining the call today. It's a little later than we normally do it. But Bill and I thought, it was important that we both go on the same day so you can hear us and see our results. And again, to my team and then to Bill's team could not be more proud of the working relationships and the progress that we're making. And look forward to speaking to everybody again in April after our first quarter. Have a great day. Thank you.

The conference is now included. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.